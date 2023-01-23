Read full article on original website
Warriors starting Jonathan Kuminga for inactive Andrew Wiggins (illness) on Wednesday night
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. DiVincenzo will make his sixth appearance in Golden State's starting lineup after Andrew Wiggins was held out with an illness. In a matchup versus a Memphis team ranked first in defensive rating, Kuminga's FanDuel salary stands at $4.900.
Tyus Jones operating in second unit role for Memphis on Wednesday
Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Golden State Warriors. Jones will have bench responsibilities after Ja Morant was named Wednesday's starter. In 21.3 expected minutes, our models project Jones to score 20.2 FanDuel points. Jones' projection includes 8.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 4.6...
Cavaliers' Caris LeVert starting on Thursday in place of injured Donovan Mitchell (groin)
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets. LeVert will get the start on Thursday with Donovan Mitchell sidelined with a groin injury. Our models expect LeVert to play 34.0 minutes against Houston. LeVert's Thursday projection includes 17.3 points, 4.3...
Grizzlies rule out Desmond Bane (knee) on Friday
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bane will sit out in Minnesota after the 24-year was held out with right knee soreness. Expect Ziaire Williams to see a bump in minutes on Friday night versus a Minnesota team ranked 13th in defensive rating.
Mike Muscala coming off the bench for Thunder on Wednesday
Oklahoma City Thunder forward/center Mike Muscala is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Muscala will return to the bench on Wednesday with Kenrich Williams back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Muscala to play 12.1 minutes against Atlanta. Muscala's Wednesday projection includes 6.0...
Wizards' Delon Wright starting on Wednesday in place of injured Monte Morris (hamstring)
Washington Wizards point guard Delon Wright is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Wright will enter the starting lineup on Wednesday with Monte Morris sidelined with hamstring tightness. Our models expect Wright to play 25.3 minutes against Houston. Wright's Wednesday projection includes 8.3 points, 3.8...
Luke Kennard (calf) will play Thursday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kenanrd will play Thursday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Kennard is dealing with right calf soreness. He has missed the last three weeks due to it, but on Thursday, he has been cleared to return to the court ahead of the weekend.
Jamal Murray (hip) questionable on Saturday for Denver
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (hip) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Murray is dealing with a left hip sprain and is questionable to face the 76ers on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.0 minutes against Philadelphia. Murray's Saturday projection...
Jalen McDaniels coming off the bench for Hornets on Thursday
Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Chiago Bulls. McDaniels will move to the bench on Thursday with Gordon Hayward entering the starting lineup. Our models expect McDaniels to play 25.8 minutes against the Bulls. McDaniels' Thursday projection includes 10.7 points,...
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday 1/25/23
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
76ers' Montrezl Harrell coming off the bench on Wednesday
Philadelphia 76ers forward Montrezl Harrell is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Harrell will return to the bench on Wednesday with Joel Embiid back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Harrell to play 8.2 minutes against the Nets. Harrell's Wednesday projection includes 4.0...
De’Andre Hunter (illness) out for Atlanta's Wednesday contest
Atlanta Hawks small forward De'Andre Hunter (illness) is ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hunter will sit out his second straight game with asthma symptoms. Expect Bogdan Bogdanovic to play an increased role on Wednesday night. Bogdanovic's current projection includes 14.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.0...
76ers' Joel Embiid (foot) starting on Wednesday, Montrezl Harrell coming off the bench
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Embiid has been upgraded from questionable to available and will start against the Nets on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 33.5 minutes against Brooklyn. Montrezl Harrell moves to the bench.
Rockets' Jalen Green (calf) out on Saturday
Houston Rockets shooting guard Jalen Green (calf) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Green is dealing with a calf contusion and will not be available to face the Pistons on Saturday. His next chance to play will come against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.
Milwaukee's MarJon Beauchamp (knee) active for Friday's game versus Pacers
Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard MarJon Beauchamp (knee) is available for Friday's contest against the Indiana Pacers. Despite his questionable tag with right patella tendinitis, Beauchamp will suit up in Indiana. In 9.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Beauchamp to record 4.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 0.5 assists.
Jeremy Sochan (illness) ruled out for Spurs on Thursday
San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan will not play Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Sochan is dealing with a non-COVID illness, and he entered the day with a doubtful tag. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action for Thursday night's contest. Expect Isaiah Roby and Doug McDermott to see more work.
Deandre Ayton (illness) available, starting for Suns on Thursday; Bismack Biyombo back to bench
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton will start Thursday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Ayton is dealing with a non-COVID illness. He missed the last couple games due to it, but on Thursday, he has been cleared to return to the court. He'll immediately start in his first game back, sending Bismack Biyombo back to the bench.
NBA Betting Guide for Friday 1/27/23: Can We Trust the Cavaliers on a Back-to-Back?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
Isaiah Livers (ankle) available for Pistons on Thursday
Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Livers will play Thursday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Livers is dealing with a sprained right ankle. He entered the day with a questionable tag, but now, he has officially received the green light to take the floor ahead of the weekend. Our...
Kings' Chimezie Metu (leg) available on Wednesday
Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu (leg) is available for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Metu has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Raptors on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 13.0 minutes against Toronto. Metu's Wednesday projection includes 5.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 0.7...
