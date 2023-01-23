Read full article on original website
The Cowboys are Dumb?
There’s a new theory going around: The Cowboys are dumb. They shocked everyone in Sunday’s 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Jimmy Johnson, ex-Dallas coach, called it a “creatively dumb play design. ” All five linemen were lined out wide while Ezekiel Elliott left to play center. Malik Davis stood next to Prescott in the backfield.
Eagles primed to exploit a major weakness in the 49ers defense
If there was one major takeaway from the Eagles’ playoff matchup against the New York Giants, it was the success of Philadelphia’s 4-headed rushing attack. Miles Sanders and Kenny Gainwell led what looked to be an unstoppable ground game all the way to victory, silencing rumors that the Eagles offense might start the playoffs looking disjointed. While the performance of Jalen Hurts may very well tip the scales, the road to another Super Bowl appearance will be paved by the ground attack.
The Mavericks finally admit the critical flaw that has been obvious all season
DALLAS — At some point, it starts to feel like the same script or a broken record. The Dallas Mavericks (25-24) squandered a 41-point effort by Luka Doncic in a 127-126 loss to the Washington Wizards (21-26), sans former Maverick Kristaps Porzingis. Again, it wasn’t the offense to blame for the loss. It was the defense and the Mavericks’ lack of ability to get timely stops that left the team befuddled during the postgame press conference.
