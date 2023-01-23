ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest One Suspect after Recovering a Firearm in Hyde Park

At about 9:16 PM, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, officers assigned to District E-18 (Hyde Park), responded to the area of 595 River Street for a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers observed the suspect, later identified as Len Kelley, 53, of Mattapan, reaching for a firearm inside the engine compartment of his motor vehicle as the Boston Fire Department was rendering aid. Officers were able to immediately secure the suspect without further incident. The firearm was determined to be a Stoeger STR-9 with eleven rounds in the magazine.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Boston 24 and Public Journal for Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Data includes 24–Hour-Period Beginning Tuesday@ 10 AM through Wednesday@ 10 AM. Note: The information above is preliminary information and should not be considered official crime statistics. The information is based on an initial review of incident reports and may not be a comprehensive listing of events. It is not a statistical analysis but rather an initial tally of significant events.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Issue Warning Following Several Car Thefts After Vehicle Keys Stolen from Unsecured Lockers at Local Health and Fitness Clubs

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Auto Theft Unit is actively investigating a series of motor vehicle thefts from health club facilities across the City of Boston with possible connections to similar offenses in other cities and towns in the area. The suspects, typically juveniles, access the gyms by creating...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy