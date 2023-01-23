At about 9:16 PM, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, officers assigned to District E-18 (Hyde Park), responded to the area of 595 River Street for a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers observed the suspect, later identified as Len Kelley, 53, of Mattapan, reaching for a firearm inside the engine compartment of his motor vehicle as the Boston Fire Department was rendering aid. Officers were able to immediately secure the suspect without further incident. The firearm was determined to be a Stoeger STR-9 with eleven rounds in the magazine.

