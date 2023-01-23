Ever since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, fans of the Walt Disney World Resort have been clamoring for past offerings and programs to make their return. It has been almost three years since the United States and Walt Disney World had to shut down to stop the spread of Covid-19. Despite the length of time and all of the recent announcements that Disney Parks Guests received over the last few weeks, it still feels like we are lightyears away from getting back to total normalcy at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. There is no doubt that some of the magic pieces are still missing.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO