disneyfoodblog.com
Why You Should Be Careful Staying at These Disney World Hotels in 2023
Disney World is always a FLURRY of activity. That means that there is always some kind of construction going on, whether that be for new attractions, new restaurants, ride refurbishments, and more. If you don’t know about these things in advance, it could catch you by surprise and affect your...
Disney World Drops a Key Fee That Park Visitors Hated Paying
The theme park giant has made a lot of changes Disney World visitors do not like, but now it's listening to them in two key areas.
disneyfanatic.com
LIST: Most Disappointing Disney World Restaurants Per Guests
Here is the collected list of the most disappointing Walt Disney World Resort restaurants per Guests, along with their reasoning for the choice!. Based on a discussion started by Disney Guest and Reddit user u/diiizzzzoooo, with the question,. “What restaurant disappointed you the most, not necessarily because the food or...
disneyfoodblog.com
Another Date Has COMPLETELY SOLD OUT for Disney World in 2023
Believe it or not, the week after the holidays can sometimes be even MORE crowded in Disney World than the peak holiday season. A recent update proves that’s the case this year!. Although we saw some pretty big crowds at the parks for Christmas and New Year’s, we’re seeing...
Universal Studios Theme Park Closer to Banning Popular Activity (Disney Already Has)
Theme parks have to balance the needs and wishes of their customers carefully. That's especially true when some people want to do something that's widely understood to be bad for them and those around them. But changing social standards are beginning to have an impact. Smoking is nowhere near as...
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Getting Desperate? Cancelling Voyages, Giving Away Resort Stays for ‘Star Wars’ Hotel
The Walt Disney World Resort is canceling “low occupancy voyages” and offering an insane discount to get Guests aboard Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. Built as an ultra-immersive extension of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Galactic Starcruiser takes Guests on a two-night cruise through a Galaxy Far, Far Away where you can truly become a character in the Star Wars Cinematic Universe. While the experience has received praise, the price for the experience and the need to Resort hop after two days have continued to keep people away. Now, Disney Parks is unleashing a discount for what was supposed to be a real money winner for The Most Magical Place On Earth.
Inside the Magic
Splash Mountain Closed, Completely Drained At Disney’s Magic Kingdom
Looks like Br’er Fox and Br’er Bear are causing some kind of commotion downstream. Splash Mountain is a beloved, yet problematic ride found at multiple Disney Parks and Resorts. One version can be found in Disneyland, another in Walt Disney World, and the third version can be found at the Tokyo Disney Resort.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney’s Newest Hotel CANCELING Reservations Due to Low Occupancy!
In March 2022, Disney opened a new, one-of-a-kind immersive hotel at the Walt Disney World Resort — the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser. The Starcruiser is unlike anything Disney has ever done. Guests stay in the hotel for two nights, only leaving to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. While on the Starcruiser, Guests will dine in a galactic supper club, complete with out-of-this-world entertainment. They can also choose to join the Resistance or the First Order and go on secret missions, and even engage in lightsaber training.
Disney World Has a Surprising Offer for 'Star Wars' Fans
The Mouse House has leaned heavily into Star Wars and it wants its fans to embrace the company and its theme parks.
Inside the Magic
Disney World Park Closed Effective Immediately
Disney’s Blizzard Beach finally reopened following an extended closure earlier this year, with Typhoon Lagoon, Disney’s other water park closing for routine maintenance. Blizzard Beach did not return as we knew it when it opened, however, bringing in quite a few new additions. Disney’s Blizzard Beach now features...
Splash Mountain ride at Disney World now closed over ‘racist’ “Song of the South” film
FLORIDA – A famous ride at Disney World is now closed. Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom officially shut down on Sunday after the company says its ties to “Song of the South” film is inappropriate and racist. People waited in long lines over the weekend to get...
Inside the Magic
Disney World Guests Overrun Dated Ride, Break Attraction
Walt Disney World Resort just found itself down another ride. Splash Mountain permanently closed after its final day on Sunday. The popular Disney Park attraction has been open for more than 30 years and featured characters Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear. The attraction was based on themes from the controversial movie Song of the South, which ultimately led Disney to the decision to close it permanently and change it to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
Disney World Is Bringing Back Two Princess Attractions We Haven't Seen Since The Pandemic
Until now we couldn't be sure if these Magic Kingdom attractions would ever return.
disneyfanatic.com
Fire Breaks Out At Disney World Resort Hotel
On Monday evening, a fire broke out at Walt Disney World Resort’s Yacht Club Resort, and Guests needed to be moved to safety. Walt Disney World is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” With the myriad rides and attractions such as Cinderella Castle and Haunted Mansion in Magic Kingdom and lands like Pandora in Disney’s Animal Kingdom that have Guests from around the world flocking to each Disney Park, it’s more than understandable why. But, sometimes, hardship can strike even at this magical Disney Resort.
disneyfanatic.com
The Beloved Disney World Experiences Ended For ‘Good Reasons’
There is an old saying that all good things must come to an end. While we’d like to believe that the magical experiences to be had at Walt Disney World are all exempt from this concept, we all know better. We’ve seen it firsthand when one of our favorite attractions closes or a highly enjoyable non-attraction offering becomes defunct. That’s just the way it is, despite popular misgivings. And truth be told, there are many instances where the decision to end something beloved doesn’t fly with most Disney fans.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Ruins Iconic Walt Disney Quote
On January 27, The Walt Disney Company will begin celebrating its 100th anniversary. While Disney theme parks worldwide will be celebrating the milestone, most of the events will take place at Disneyland Resort. There will be two new nighttime spectaculars — Wondrous Journeys at Disneyland Park and World of Color – ONE at Disney California Adventure. There will also be specialty food available for a limited time, gorgeous merchandise, and decorations all throughout Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District.
disneyfanatic.com
Why Does This Disney Park Keep Closing?!
Once again, a Walt Disney World Park is closing for multiple days at a time after only recently reopening from its year+-long refurbishment period. And we have to ask why?. Well, to be perfectly frank, it is too cold to operate. The Disney Park in question is Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, and while it may not have permanent Frozen theming around its property, it is not meant for Guests to experience literally frozen–or just really cold–conditions.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Immediately Begins Dismantling Splash Mountain
Even though some Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort fans have been mourning the classic Magic Kingdom ride called Splash Mountain as if the Disney ride were a recently-deceased relative, Disney is apparently not wasting any time when it comes to moving on!. We already have noticed that Splash...
disneytips.com
Disney Reveals When Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana Will Open at EPCOT
2023 is set to be a busy year at the Walt Disney World Resort! This year will bring with it new restaurant openings at Disney Resorts, as well as revamped shopping experiences, and upcoming attractions like TRON Lightcycle / Run in the Magic Kingdom and Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana in EPCOT.
disneyfanatic.com
Fans Defend Disney’s Value Resorts
When it comes to Walt Disney World Resort vacations, many Disney enthusiasts (or former Disney enthusiasts) have been saying in recent months that they are being “priced out” and are no longer able to afford Walt Disney World trips. While it is true that Disney prices have often...
