Tribune-Review

What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Jan. 24, 2023: Last undefeated team to face challenge

By Don Rebel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EVCQi_0kOmqWql00
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Cooper Rankin defends on Carlynton’s Austin Milliner on Dec. 9, 2022.

Then there was one.

Over the course of the last two weeks, undefeated boys and girls basketball teams started to drop from the ranks of the unbeaten.

Blackhawk girls, Bishop Canevin boys, New Castle boys, Lincoln Park boys and then on Saturday, South Allegheny boys team tasted defeat for the first time this season.

That leaves the Union boys basketball team as the only district school with a perfect record heading into the final week of January.

A finalist a year ago in Class A, coach Mark Stanley’s Scotties are 4-0 and in first place in Section 1-A and 14-0 overall.

Union faces a tough challenge Tuesday when it visits Carlynton (4-1, 11-4) in a battle for the top spot.

The Cougars have won five games in a row since losing at Union on Jan. 3, 62-60.

In that game, Carlynton senior Austin Millner hit a 3-pointer with a half-minute left to give the Cougars the lead, 60-59. Union senior Matt Stanley then hit a layup and was fouled with only 2.2 seconds remaining to give the Scotties the dramatic victory.

You can watch the rematch at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Trib HSSN.

Section 3-2A logjams

There are plenty of great section races up and down WPIAL boys basketball; however, Section 3-2A offers a unique perspective that may either add clarity or become even tighter after Tuesday night’s slate of games.

The top two teams are set to collide for a second time as Greensburg Central Catholic (6-1, 10-5) visits Serra Catholic (5-2, 8-7).

GCC won the first meeting in December in a thriller at home, 72-70.

As far as the other five teams in the section, only two games separate the rest of the pack in the fight for at least two playoff spots.

On Tuesday, third-place Jeannette (4-3, 9-5) travels to Leechburg (2-4, 6-9) while fourth-place Clairton (3-4, 6-9) visits Riverview (2-5, 9-7).

Springdale (2-5, 7-9) hosts Westinghouse in a nonsection contest.

More boys section hoops

In all, nine boys basketball sections are in action Tuesday with seven of them (Section 2-4A, all four sections in 3A and Sections 3 and 4 in 2A) having full slates of games.

Some of the other games to watch include:

• Ellwood City (4-3, 12-5) at Neshannock (6-1, 10-4) as the 2021 WPIAL champion Wolverines visit the first-place Lancers in Section 1-3A.

• Keystone Oaks (5-2, 8-7) at Steel Valley (5-2, 7-9) as the Golden Eagles battle the host Ironmen for second place in Section 2-3A behind Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (6-1, 12-3)

• Bentworth (4-3, 10-5) at Fort Cherry (8-0, 15-2) has the third-place Bearcats visiting the first-place Rangers and features two of the top scorers in the district with Bentworth senior Landon Urcho (25.2 ppg) and Fort Cherry senior Owen Norman (24.4 ppg)

Related
Tribune-Review

Trib HSSN girls basketball state rankings for Jan. 24, 2023

There were not a lot of changes with four teams dropping out and four new schools entering the weekly Trib HSSN state rankings. Abington in Class 6A and McKeesport in 5A, along with Christian School of York and North Clarion in Class A all lost their grip on a Top 5 spot.
Tribune-Review

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 25, 2023

Jeannette 69, Leechburg 65 (2OT) Westinghouse at Carrick, ppd. South Fayette at Moon, 7:30 p.m. Neighborhood Academy at Imani Christian, 7 p.m. St. Joseph at Hillel Academy, 7:30 p.m. Nonsection. Carrick at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m. Girls. Wednesday’s results. Class 5A. Section 4. Trinity 51, Montour 28. Class 2A.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school roundup for Jan. 26, 2023: OLSH girls win key section clash

Kyleigh Nagy scored 18 points to lead Our Lady of the Sacred Heart to a 55-41 victory over Keystone Oaks in a key Section 2-3A girls basketball clash Thursday night. Claudia Ierullo had 13 points and Mia Grisafi added 11 for the Chargers (12-4, 5-1). Eriona Neal scored 17 points and Bailey Rieg had 13 for the Golden Eagles (12-6, 4-2).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County boys basketball notebook: Injuries could impact Seton Hill showcase

Seton Hill will host seven high school games Saturday and Sunday, four of which will be boys matchups. Injuries, though, could dampen at least two of the matchups. Franklin Regional (9-6) plays Belle Vernon (7-7) at 6 p.m. Saturday in the opener. Franklin Regional has been without its top two scorers, Cam Rowell and Cooper Rankin (15 ppg each), both of whom are dealing with injuries.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sharpened by tough early schedule, Kiski Area boys heating up

Kiski Area boys basketball coach Corey Smith senses that everything is coming together. Not just because the team is on a four-game winning streak. It’s more about how the Cavaliers are winning. Smith called it “buy-in” to committing to winning as a group. “They see my energy...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin girls can’t halt North Allegheny’s home winning streak

Even when it is Norwin coming to town, North Allegheny tries to keep things in proper perspective on its home floor, where the girls basketball team has been virtually unstoppable in recent years. Just because the next opponents is No. 1 Norwin, a rival and the only team to challenge...
