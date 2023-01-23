Read full article on original website
Football World Praying For Longtime NFL Player
The football world is praying for a longtime NFL player who revealed he suffered a stroke this week. Chris Baker, a former NFL defensive lineman, took to Instagram late Tuesday night to reveal he suffered a stroke a few days ago. "Tell Your love ones you love em my life almost ended 2days ...
CBS Sports
Glossary of common sports betting terms: Parlay, against the spread, money line, instant props explained
More sports fans than ever are wagering on the biggest sporting events of the season now that USA sports betting is now legal in 36 states. If you live in a state that has newly legalized U.S. mobile sports betting, you are probably eager to play along with your favorite teams but not sure where to start. While the sports betting world can appear a bit overwhelming at first, it is actually quite easy to get in on the action once you know a few basic sports betting terms. We've put a sports betting guide together to help you get started.
CBS Sports
U.S. sports betting: Here's where all 50 states stand on legalizing sports gambling, U.S. mobile bets
Sports betting in the United States continues to expand and become legalized in more states than ever before. Five years ago, Nevada was the only state in the country that offered USA sports betting of any kind. A major Supreme Court ruling in 2018 gave states the power to legalize U.S. sports betting if they wanted to. The evolution of online sports betting apps has furthered the expansion, and as of January 2023 there are 36 states that offer some form of legal sports betting in the USA, with even more debating whether to do the same.
CBS Sports
Sports betting in Florida: Has it been legalized, how to bet online, where to get picks, Sunshine promos
Is Florida sports betting finally making a comeback? It has been over a year since Florida sportsbooks had to be put on pause after being live for barely a month. A legal battle with the Seminole Tribe, which runs in-person casino gambling and pari-mutuel horse racing in the Sunshine State, kept Florida mobile sports betting from launching in 2022. A date has not yet been set to hear arguments from both sides of this battle, but it is believed that 2023 will be the year that sports betting in Florida makes its big return.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Alabama Reaches Unique NIL Deal With Sports Marketing Giant
The 15-year agreement will create a hub for NIL activity inside Bryant Denny Stadium.
ESPN Computer Predicts AFC, NFC Championship Game Winners
We're only 72 hours away from Championship Sunday and the predictions for the game have been pouring in like crazy. But what do the ESPN computer models think about the AFC and NFC Championship Games? The NFC Championship Game pits the San Francisco 49ers and rookie quarterback Brock Purdy against ...
All-Pro NFL Player Willing To Accept Pay Cut To Stay With Team
The Dallas Cowboys have just concluded another disappointing season, finishing with a 12-5 record in the National Football League, but failing to advance to the NFC Championship game for the 27th year in a row. The last time that the Dallas Cowboys were in the NFC Championship game was in 1995, which is also the last time the team played in the Super Bowl. That season, the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl 27-17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Eagles fans ready to get tickets for "once in a lifetime experience" NFC title game
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Linc will be like the hottest club in town Sunday. Everybody is trying to get through the red velvet ropes but if you want to bypass the bouncer, it's gonna cost you some cash.Demand is growing for a seat at Lincoln Financial Field for Sunday's NFC Championship game.The Eagles will sell a limited quantity of tickets at face value on Ticketmaster beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday.CBS Philadelphia: "How much would you like to be there at the game?""I feel like it would be a once-in-a-lifetime experience and opportunity,'' Dhwani Saraiya said."I think it's exciting because it's in...
CBS Sports
Sports betting in North Carolina: When it will be legalized, how to bet online, picks, top-notch promos
There has been a wait, but it looks like North Carolina is getting closer to legalizing North Carolina sports betting. The Tar Heel State offers in-person sports betting in North Carolina at two stateside locations, but a bill to expand into North Carolina mobile sports betting was voted down in spring 2022 because of restrictions it would have put on college sports betting. With the new legislative sessions opened in 2023, North Carolina online sports betting could be a top priority for legislators.
bvmsports.com
Only 1 former Eagles player will advance to Conference Championship weekend
Filed under: Only 1 former Eagles player will advance to Conference Championship weekend The list of Philly alumni competing in the playoffs has been whittled down to just one. By Alexis Chassen@Lovelybuckeye Jan 24, 2023, 1:10am EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Only…
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Pam Oliver Announcement
Longtime NFL sideline reporter Pam Oliver has announced her plans for the 2023 season. She'll be back. Oliver, one of the best NFL sideline reporters of this century, has made it clear that she won't be stepping away anytime soon. "I think longevity is a beautiful thing," says Oliver. NFL ...
South Jersey businesses feeling Eagles hype
Bakers at Ponzio's Diner in Cherry Hill are preparing thousands of Eagles-themed sweets.
NFL Pro Bowl Games week puts youths in spotlight in revamped Las Vegas events
The NFL's Pro Bowl will have a totally different look this year in Las Vegas, and the real winner will be the Boys & Girls Club.
Jadyn Jannasch: 5 Things To Know About The LSU Swimmer Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating
Dak Prescott led the Dallas Cowboys to the 2023 NFC divisional round where they lost to the San Francisco 49ers. The superstar quarterback kept his split from his longtime girlfriend Natalie Buffett in 2022 private until Jan. 2023. Prescott is now reportedly dating a swimmer from Louisiana State University. Dak...
thecomeback.com
ESPN analyst absolutely blasts NFL Coach of the Year voters
The NFL revealed the 2022 NFL Coach of the Year finalists on Wednesday morning. Five coaches from around the league will vie for the honor as finalists. Brian Daboll, Doug Pederson, Kyle Shanahan, Nick Sirriani, and Sean McDermott represent the quintet that could bring the NFL Coach of the Year award home.
Eagles fans already stocking up on food for NFC championship parties, tailgates
HATBORO, Pa., (CBS) -- We're just four days away from the Eagles taking on the 49ers in the NFC championship game, and Birds fans are already stocking up on food from local gems for all those watch parties and tailgates.Our first stop was Lochel's Bakery in Hatboro, which is all decked out in green and silver in support of the Eagles."I think if they make it to the Super Bowl, that Super Bowl Sunday will be the biggest day, potentially, in our history," said Kathleen Lochel, co-owner of Lochel's Bakery. The bakery is preparing for a huge influx of customers picking...
247Sports
Every Rutgers football player, basketball player to receive NIL deal in 2023 as part of collective, per report
The Knights of the Raritan name, image and likeness (NIL) collective plans to announce that every member of the Rutgers football and men's and women's basketball teams — including walk-ons — will receive an NIL deal in the 2023 calendar year, ScarletNation.com reports. The massive deal comes as “as a result of the collective’s funding, and complementary efforts of supporters, donors and the corporate community," per the announcement.
gamblingnews.com
Betfred Closer to License for Sportsbook at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas
During a hearing on Wednesday, the gambling regulator in Nevada, the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB), questioned the leading operator in light of its plans for a Betfred Sportsbook, a report released by CDC Gaming reveals. The meeting marked an important step forward for Betfred as the next step is...
