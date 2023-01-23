Read full article on original website
Portsmouth family finds hidden cam in bathroom; fire destroys house weeks later
A Portsmouth family is traumatized after a hidden camera was found in their bathroom and then a fire broke out at their house when they weren't home, according to their attorney.
WAVY News 10
Mental health evaluation ordered for accused Hampton Roads ‘serial rapist’
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach judge has ordered a mental health evaluation for an accused “serial rapist.”. It came after William Phelps IV didn’t speak or acknowledge the court and his defense attorney at a hearing on Friday morning. The commonwealth’s attorney says Phelps’ silence shows he’s either having a mental health issue or is choosing not to speak.
Child in Richneck Elem. shooting did not have proper services, advocates say
A Central Virginia special education advocate said it would be "highly inappropriate" for a parent to attend school daily with their special needs child.
WAVY News 10
10 On Your Side Success: Chesapeake military family gets home makeover, thanks to army of donor agencies and volunteers
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Victoria and Chris Bullard can finally call their house in Deep Creek a home, almost a year after 10 On Your Side’s initial coverage of their problems. The floors were falling in shortly after they bought the home on Misty Hollow Court, and then...
2 hurt in fire at Chase Arbor Apartments in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two people are hurt after a fire at an apartment complex in Virginia Beach Tuesday night. It happened in the 200 block of Bronte Trace at Chase Arbor Apartments just after 8 p.m. When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke from the roof, according to...
Smoking woes of Rivers Casino Portsmouth: Guests divided on smoking inside
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The parking lot for Rivers Casino Portsmouth remained packed Thursday night as thousands of people visited the casino in hopes of winning some rewards. "We came up from South Carolina, so it took us about six hours to get here," said Bobby Tillman. "We don't regret it."
Man facing arson charges, accused of setting Mathews Co. trailer on fire in 2021
MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man from Middlesex County was arrested after investigators say he set a trailer in Mathews on fire back in 2021. Deputies arrested 24-year-old James Alan Blake on Monday on felony charges of threatening to burn, burning or destroying an occupied dwelling, and breaking and entering a residence with the […]
Missing Virginia Beach teen found safe Tuesday
Virginia Beach police are seeking the help of community members find a missing teen who has been missing for nearly a week.
Man's body found in Williamsburg retention pond: Police
Around 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday police responded to the 5000 block of Olive Drive for reports of a body in a retention pond.
Adult, 2 children displaced after VB apartment fire
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – An apartment fire on Chapel Drive in Virginia Beach Tuesday afternoon displaced an adult and two children, fire officials confirm. Firefighters were called to the apartment building in the 500 block of Chapel Drive around 12:30 p.m. The fire originated in a vacant third floor unit. Although the fire did […]
WAVY News 10
Norfolk mother of Amore mourns loss of daughter
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Amore Wiggins’ body was found more than 10 years ago in Opelika, Alabama, but until last week, she had been known by a different name as investigators worked to find out her identity, what happened to her and deliver justice. It was last week...
Section of Whaleyville Road in Suffolk closed following crash into power pole
A single-vehicle crash into a power pole in the Whaleyville area of Suffolk has forced a road closure in the area of the crash. (Photo - Suffolk Fire & Rescue)
Residences, businesses, vehicles in Hampton neighborhood struck by gunfire
Residents in a Hampton neighborhood were awoken by gunfire over the weekend.
wxhc.com
Teacher shot by 6-year-old says school was warned four times, announces lawsuit
(NEWPORT NEWS, Va.) -- Abigail Zwerner, the teacher who was shot by a student in a classroom in Newport News, Virginia, earlier this month intends to file a lawsuit against the school board, her lawyer said Wednesday, alleging the shooting could have been prevented by school administrators. Zwerner sustained a...
WAVY News 10
Washer, dryer vandalism and thefts start investigation in Hampton
The Hampton Police are investigating the vandalism and thefts from washer and dryer units in apartment complexes and business laundry rooms. https://bit.ly/3wwao8w. Washer, dryer vandalism and thefts start investigation …. The Hampton Police are investigating the vandalism and thefts from washer and dryer units in apartment complexes and business laundry...
New charges filed against man who allegedly hit, killed Navy sailor outside Virginia Beach restaurant
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man who has been accused of hitting and killing a Navy sailor with his car in July of 2022 had a charge withdrawn and new charges filed, according to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney Office. 40-year-old Stephen "Tyler" Murphy died from his injuries after...
Police respond to crash involving school bus on Newtown Rd in Virginia Beach
Emergency personnel are currently on the scene of a crash involving a school bus.
WAVY News 10
WAVY TV remembers Biscuit the therapy dog
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach mass shooting in 2019 was hard on the entire community. You may remember therapy dogs at the memorial, helping provide comfort to those who needed it most. One of those amazing dogs was a Golden Retriever named Biscuit. Biscuit also made her...
Judge certifies charges against man accused of killing Virginia Beach mother
The case of a man charged in the killing of a Virginia Beach mother will move forward.
‘It was preventable’: Lawyer for Newport News teacher shot by 6-year-old announces lawsuit
The lawyer for the Newport News first-grade teacher shot by her student on Jan. 6 announced Wednesday that she will be filing a lawsuit against Newport News Public Schools.
