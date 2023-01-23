ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Mental health evaluation ordered for accused Hampton Roads ‘serial rapist’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach judge has ordered a mental health evaluation for an accused “serial rapist.”. It came after William Phelps IV didn’t speak or acknowledge the court and his defense attorney at a hearing on Friday morning. The commonwealth’s attorney says Phelps’ silence shows he’s either having a mental health issue or is choosing not to speak.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Adult, 2 children displaced after VB apartment fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – An apartment fire on Chapel Drive in Virginia Beach Tuesday afternoon displaced an adult and two children, fire officials confirm. Firefighters were called to the apartment building in the 500 block of Chapel Drive around 12:30 p.m. The fire originated in a vacant third floor unit. Although the fire did […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk mother of Amore mourns loss of daughter

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Amore Wiggins’ body was found more than 10 years ago in Opelika, Alabama, but until last week, she had been known by a different name as investigators worked to find out her identity, what happened to her and deliver justice. It was last week...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Washer, dryer vandalism and thefts start investigation in Hampton

The Hampton Police are investigating the vandalism and thefts from washer and dryer units in apartment complexes and business laundry rooms. https://bit.ly/3wwao8w. Washer, dryer vandalism and thefts start investigation …. The Hampton Police are investigating the vandalism and thefts from washer and dryer units in apartment complexes and business laundry...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY TV remembers Biscuit the therapy dog

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach mass shooting in 2019 was hard on the entire community. You may remember therapy dogs at the memorial, helping provide comfort to those who needed it most. One of those amazing dogs was a Golden Retriever named Biscuit. Biscuit also made her...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy