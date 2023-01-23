ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Kitchn

Oreo’s Newest Flavor Is Stuffed with Creme and Even More Oreo Pieces

Fresh off the heels of last year’s 110th anniversary, Oreo is back with a new flavor that creme lovers are guaranteed to enjoy. While last year saw the brand release a chocolate confetti cake flavor to commemorate its legacy and launch a line of frozen treats to signal a new chapter in Oreo’s fabled story, the company has now announced its newest release: The Most OREO OREO.
Jennifer Geer

Chocolate depression cake recipe: (No eggs, no butter, no milk)

The idea for this vegan cake can be traced back to the Great Depression when traditional cake ingredients were hard to come by. I first tried this recipe during the early days of lockdown, back in 2020, on a day that I was stuck at home wanting to bake something, but entirely out of eggs.
techaiapp.com

How to Make the Drink of The Year: A Perfect Espresso Martini

Arguably the most popular cocktail of 2022 (sorry negroni sbagliato!), the espresso martini has risen back to fashion alongside the ’90’s looks of late and couldn’t have come at a better time. After a good two years of early bedtimes and too many nights in at home, most of us needed the extra jolt of caffeine to keep us buzzing through our favorite festivities of the year.
Mashed

Why You Should Never Buy Generic Ice Cream

The origins of ice cream are quite obscure per Reader's Digest, but whoever thought of whipping up the holy combination of milk, cream, and ice many, many years ago deserves unfathomable depths of love and respect because ... damn. How would the damsels in the movies go through their heart-shattering breakups without eating ice cream straight out of the pint as tears run down their cheeks? Some of our core memories wouldn't be the same without ice cream. It's an integral part of all seasons of life.

