The origins of ice cream are quite obscure per Reader's Digest, but whoever thought of whipping up the holy combination of milk, cream, and ice many, many years ago deserves unfathomable depths of love and respect because ... damn. How would the damsels in the movies go through their heart-shattering breakups without eating ice cream straight out of the pint as tears run down their cheeks? Some of our core memories wouldn't be the same without ice cream. It's an integral part of all seasons of life.

2 DAYS AGO