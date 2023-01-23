Surprised. Honored. Bewildered. Those were just some of the feelings Taylor Rider (DO '23) experienced when she learned she had been named Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine's (PCOM) selection for Student DO of the Year by the Osteopathic Student Government Presidents of the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM). Her name and application will be submitted for consideration for national honors from among students across the country. The award is given to osteopathic medical students in recognition of their commitment to the principles of leadership, community service, dedication and professionalism. “It really is an honor to be recognized among such successful peers,” Rider said.

