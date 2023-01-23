ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamaican cleric convicted in NY state terrorism trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A Jamaican cleric accused of recruiting support for the Islamic State group has been convicted in New York. Abdullah el-Faisal’s conviction Thursday in state Supreme Court in Manhattan is for counts including soliciting or providing support for an act of terrorism. El-Faisal was arrested in his native Jamaica in 2017 and extradited to New York City in 2020 after an undercover New York Police Department sting that went international. Authorities say that beginning in 2016, an undercover officer in New York posed as a would-be jihadist and started communicating with the cleric. Michael Fineman, an attorney for el-Faisal, says he plans to appeal.
1 year, 1 day in prison for lawyer in police car firebombing

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer who purchased gasoline that another lawyer used in firebombing an unoccupied New York City police car during protests over George Floyd’s death in 2020 has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison. Colinford Mattis appeared in federal court Thursday. He was also ordered to pay just over $30,000 to the New York Police Department for the destroyed vehicle. An attorney for Mattis declined to comment. Mattis and Urooj Rahman were arrested May 30, 2020, as demonstrations and protests raged over the killing of Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. Rahman was sentenced in November to 15 months in prison.
Town where child cancer rose blasts deal over polluted site

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — A proposed settlement between New Jersey and the current owner of a notoriously polluted industrial site is drawing fire from residents of Toms River, where memories of children getting cancer at elevated rates are still a fresh source of pain. The state and Germany-based BASF reached an agreement for the company to restore natural resources polluted by the former Ciba-Geigy chemical plant. But many residents call it woefully insufficient given the history of toxic dumping at the site. Ciba-Geigy and BASF have paid more than $300 million cleaning up the site, an effort whose end is not yet known, and contaminated groundwater still sits beneath some residential neighborhoods.
