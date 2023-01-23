Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Fake nursing diploma scheme in Florida; 25 arrested
MIAMI (AP) — Federal authorities have charged 25 people accused of participating in a wire fraud scheme in Florida that they say created an illegal shortcut for aspiring nurses to get licensed and find employment. Recently unsealed federal grand jury indictments allege the defendants took part in a scam that sold more than 7,600 fraudulent nursing degree diplomas from three Florida-based nursing schools. Prosecutors said Wednesday that the scheme also involved transcripts from the nursing schools for people seeking licenses and jobs as registered nurses and licensed practical/vocational nurses. The schools have now closed. Each defendant faces up to 20 years in prison.
KEYT
Federal sentencing delayed in Mississippi welfare fraud case
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge has delayed sentencing of a former Mississippi welfare director in a case about misspending money that was intended to help needy families. John Davis pleaded guilty to federal and state charges in September and agreed to testify against others in Mississippi’s largest public corruption case. His sentencing originally was set for Feb. 2. Federal prosecutors filed papers Jan. 20, seeking a delay. U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves approved the request Friday. Davis led the Mississippi Department of Human Services from February 2016 through July 2019. He had control of federal welfare money that was misspent on expenses such as drug rehab for a former pro wrestler.
KEYT
Oklahoma AG appoints independent counsel in Glossip case
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s new attorney general is appointing an independent counsel to conduct a comprehensive review of death row inmate Richard Glossip’s murder conviction and death sentence. Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced the appointment Thursday of former District Attorney Rex Duncan. The 59-year-old Glossip has long maintained his innocence in the 1997 murder-for-hire killing of his boss, Barry Van Treese. A Houston law firm that looked into Glossip’s conviction last year reported lost or destroyed evidence in the case and that a detective improperly asked leading questions to a co-defendant in the case, Justin Sneed. Sneed was sentenced to life in prison. Glossip is scheduled to be executed on May 18.
KEYT
State of emergency declared over Atlanta ‘Cop City’ protest
ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency, giving him the option of calling in the Georgia National Guard to help “subdue riot and unlawful assembly.” The declaration lets the Republican governor call up to 1,000 Guard members over the next 15 days. A Kemp spokesperson says there has been no mobilization so far and the order is a precautionary measure that gives the governor the ability to act if necessary. Thursday’s declaration is in response to a violent protest Saturday night in downtown Atlanta over the fatal shooting by authorities of an environmental activist said to have shot a state trooper. Protesters set a police cruiser on fire and threw rocks at a skyscraper that houses the Atlanta Police Foundation.
KEYT
Nebraska lawmaker again pushes no-permit conceal carry
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska lawmaker is taking another shot at trying to pass a bill that would not only allow people to carry concealed handguns without a permit, it would prohibit cities and counties from issuing local laws to do so within their borders. Sen. Tom Brewer, of Gordon, defended the bill Tuesday in a hearing before the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee that drew more than 100 people. Brewer has introduced the measure every year since 2017. This year, his proposal has 25 cosponsors and is again listed as his priority bill, increasing the odds that lawmakers will debate it on the Senate floor.
KEYT
Lawyer defends North Carolina’s transgender care exclusions
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A lawyer representing the leaders of North Carolina’s state employee health plan has defended its exclusion of gender affirming treatments before a federal appeals court. State Treasurer Dale Folwell and the State Health Plan’s executive administrator are seeking to overturn a trial court order demanding that the plan pay for “medically necessary services,” including hormone therapy and some surgeries, for transgender employees and their children. Attorney John Knepper told a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday that the plan routinely excludes some medically necessary procedures based on cost, but does not make any of those determinations based on sex or gender.
KEYT
South Dakota’s Noem breaks news conference tradition
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to make herself available to the Capitol press during the first three weeks of the state’s legislative session. It breaks with a decades-old ritual of South Dakota governors holding a weekly news conference to publicly discuss their policy initiatives and take questions from reporters. The Republican governor is a potential 2024 White House contender. She has granted numerous TV interviews to national outlets. But in her home state Capitol, she has not personally taken questions from reporters.
KEYT
Maternal deaths and disparities increase in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A newly released report from the Mississippi State Department of Health finds that an increasing number of mothers in the state have died in recent years due to pregnancy complications. Racial disparities in health outcomes have also widened. The report shows that between 2017 and 2019, overall maternal mortality increased by 8.8% from the previous period researchers analyzed, 2013 to 2016. Black women had a rate four times higher than white women. The report arrives as the Republican-controlled state legislature debates whether to extend Medicaid coverage from 60 days to a full year after childbirth.
KEYT
S. Dakota tribes seek disaster declaration in storm recovery
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s congressional delegation has written a letter to President Joe Biden in support of the Pine Ridge and Rosebud reservations’ requests for a major disaster declaration following winter storms that left six people dead. U.S. Sens. Mike Rounds and John Thune, and U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, say the declaration would assist tribes recovering from destruction that tribal leaders say could have been prevented had more resources been available. Tribal members expect the declaration would support emergency costs and damages related to the December storms.
KEYT
Student groups show support for Minnesota college president
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Some student leaders at a Minnesota college where a lesson on Islamic art included a painting of the Prophet Muhammad are supporting the embattled president. The students wrote in a letter on Hamline University’s student news site that they do not want school President Fayneese Miller to resign. This after the faculty voted to call for Miller’s resignation for violating their academic freedom. It all started when a Muslim student said seeing the artwork violated her religious beliefs. Miller dismissed the teacher. Some student leaders say the faculty are making the president a scapegoat for larger problems at the school in St. Paul.
KEYT
Wyoming crypto bank’s Federal Reserve application denied
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Federal Reserve Board has denied a Wyoming cryptocurrency bank’s application for Federal Reserve System membership. The decision deals a setback to the crypto industry’s attempts to build acceptance in mainstream U.S. banking. Many in crypto were looking to Cheyenne-based Custodia Bank’s application as a bellwether. Approval would have meant access to Federal Reserve services including its electronic payments system. The denial announced Friday adds to doubts about crypto banking’s viability. The Federal Reserve Board says in a statement that the crypto bank would’ve been risky for depositors. Custodia CEO Caitlin Long denies that, saying in a statement that the application went “above and beyond all requirements.”
Cold Spring and Franklin Elementary schools selected in 2023 California Exemplary Arts Education Awards
Out of 19 schools selected, the state awarded Cold Spring School and Franklin Elementary within the 2023 California Exemplary Arts Education Awards. The post Cold Spring and Franklin Elementary schools selected in 2023 California Exemplary Arts Education Awards appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KEYT
Puerto Rico selects company to privatize power generation
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico privatized its electricity production on Wednesday. The government chose Genera PR to take over the operation and maintenance of state power generation units in the U.S. territory as part of an initial $22.5 million annual contract. Genera is a subsidiary of New York-based New Fortress Energy, which works closely with Shell Oil and other fossil-fuel producers. The island has been struggling to rebuild its crumbling power grid amid chronic power outages blamed in part on what Gov. Pedro Pierluisi called “archaic and unstable” generation units. Genera PR will have monopoly power as it handles fuel purchases for the island’s 12 power facilities as part of hte 10-year deal.
Comments / 0