Aid available to those who lost jobs or businesses in California’s storms. Here’s how to apply

Business owners, employees and self-employed workers who lost jobs or had their work interrupted because of the recent storms in Sacramento, Merced, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and San Joaquin Counties can now seek federal disaster unemployment aid.

Eligible full-time workers can get $166 to $450 a week for up to 28 weeks. Part-time employees and self-employed part-time workers may also be eligible.

The fastest and easiest way for new claimants to apply for the aid is to use the California Employment Development Department’s Unemployment Insurance Online application , which is available in both English and Spanish. People can also get help at local job centers, Local Assistance Centers or Disaster Recovery Centers.

Those who lost jobs or businesses, had fewer work hours or had their work disrupted due to the storm can apply through Feb. 22.

The federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance program, which provides the financial help, is being administered by EDD. The aid applies to losses starting the week of Jan. 1 for those in the affected counties.

The last week of such benefits is the week ending July 15.

To qualify, the applicant has to meet any of these criteria:

▪ They worked for or were a business owner or self-employed and were scheduled to begin or resume work or self-employment, in the disaster area and lost work or had their hours reduced or interrupted due to the disaster. This can include people who worked in the agricultural and fishing industries.

▪ They cannot reach their work because of the disaster or can no longer work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction to the place of employment or self-employment as a direct result of the disaster.

▪ They live in major disaster area and cannot reach their place of work or self-employment outside the major disaster area due to the disaster.

▪ They cannot perform work or self-employment because of an injury as a direct result of the disaster.

▪ They became the major support for their household because of the death of their head of household caused by the disaster.

In addition, people “must have applied for and used all regular unemployment benefits, or do not qualify for regular unemployment benefits and remain unemployed as a direct result of the disaster,” EDD said. And the work or self-employment they can no longer perform must have been their primary source of income.

When applying, EDD advises that all required documentation must be submitted within 21 days from the day the application is filed.

That documentation includes the most recent federal income tax form or check stubs, or other documentation to support that the individuals were working or self-employed when the disaster occurred.

EDD says documentation for the self-employed can be obtained from banks, government entities, or affidavits from individuals having knowledge of their business.

EDD applicants can also try to reach the agency by phone between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays. The numbers:

▪ English: 1-800-300-5616

▪ Spanish: 1-800-326-8937

▪ Armenian: 1-855-528-1518

▪ Chinese (Cantonese): 1-800-547-3506

▪ Chinese (Mandarin): 1-866-303-0706

▪ Korean: 1-844-660-0877

▪ Tagalog: 1-866-395-1513

Also available is EDD’s Disaster-Related Services webpage, as well as the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services website for the latest information on Local Assistance Centers. At those centers, people can learn more about disaster assistance programs and services.

The EDD administers the federal disaster-benefits program in California for the U.S. Department of Labor, Employment & Training Administration, on behalf of the Federal Emergency Management Agency .

President Joe Biden last week visited some of the areas affected by the storms, and declared a major disaster in several counties.

Disaster Unemployment Assistance is a federal program that provides financial assistance to jobless workers and the self-employed when they lose their job or work as a direct result of a major natural disaster