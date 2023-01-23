ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gobles, MI

WILX-TV

Saginaw Highway reopened after Lansing pedestrian killed in crash

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A pedestrian was killed in the area of Saginaw Hwy closing the highway for approximately four hours. According to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, the 45-year-old man from Grand Ledge was traveling east on Saginaw Hwy when he struck a 65-year-old man from Lansing who was walking in the roadway and wearing all dark clothing.
LANSING, MI
WWMTCw

Upgrades proposed for downtown Arcadia Creek Festival Place

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Festivalgoers could soon be visiting an upgraded outdoor entertainment venue in downtown Kalamazoo. Development: Marshall Township Board to vote on moving plans for mega-site forward. The Arcadia Creek Festival Place has hosted an array of events and concerts since its inception in 2004. However, attendees may...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Fire breaks out in Kalamazoo Central High School bathroom

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Around 1 p.m. Thursday, the Kalamazoo Township Police and Fire Department responded to a 911 call of a fire at Kalamazoo Central High School, according to Kalamazoo Township Police. A fire started in the bathroom and was extinguished by the school resource officer, police said. Fire...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Snow coats West Michigan causing slide offs

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Heavy, wet snow has made Wednesday a harrowing day for drivers all over southwest Michigan. Kalamazoo County road crews have been salting major roadways throughout the day. Deadly Crash: Kalamazoo man dies after Beadle Lake Road car crash. “We knew that snow was coming, we prepare...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo resident arrested in Benton Harbor homicide investigation

BENTON HAROR, Mich. — As of 7:30 p.m., Benton Harbor police have in custody the last suspect who allegedly was involved in the killing of 74-year-old, Leon "Red" Johnson. Johnson died Sunday at 865 Lasalle Street, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Department. Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WWMTCw

Crews respond to fire at Lucky Girl Brewery in Paw Paw

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Fire crews worked to put out a fire at Lucky Girl Brewing Company in Paw Paw, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office was called to the brewery on the corner of M-43 and M-40 around 12:25 a.m., Sergeant Paul Graham said.
PAW PAW, MI
98.7 WFGR

Dirtbags Put the Opening of DirtBag Brewing In Jeopardy

West Michigan is the home of Beer City, USA, so our love of craft brews runs deep. But unfortunately for one West Michigan brewery, some absolute jerks could have put the opening of an upcoming destination brewery into jeopardy. For the past seven years, on evenings, weekends, and days off, Ryan Long has been building his dream - DirtBag Brewing which is located along the Kal Haven trail in Gobles.
GOBLES, MI
WWMTCw

Lucky Girl Brewing Company catches fire for the third time in one day

GOBLES, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a third fire broke out at Lucky Girl Brewing Company. Paw Paw firefighters had already put out the flames on two separate occasions earlier Tuesday morning, when the third fire erupted. The Paw Paw Fire Department responded to smoke coming out...
PAW PAW, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Downtown Kalamazoo outdoor entertainment venue eyed for improvements

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A centrally located park that hosts live music and festivals could be reimagined as part of a new proposal coming from city hall. Arcadia Creek Festival Place, an outdoor venue in the city’s downtown that has hosted concerts and festivals since it was built in 2004, would undergo improvements as part of a larger city initiative. If the plan for the festival site improvements is finalized, the two canopies would be replaced in the first phase pf work, and eventually the stage could be rebuilt in a different spot on the site, among other upgrades.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Paw Paw Auto Dealer to hold Book Sale in March

Tapper Chevy and Tapper Ford, of Paw Paw, are currently collecting books for an upcoming book sale. Books of all types are being collected for the sale to be held in March. All proceeds from the sale will go to the Van Buren County Chapter of Dolly Parton’s Imagination L:ibrary, a program that mails free books to children from birth to age 5.
PAW PAW, MI

