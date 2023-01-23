Read full article on original website
GRPD: Two cannabis businesses broken into overnight; investigation underway
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating two break-ins that happened overnight at two smokeshop businesses. The impacted businesses are near the 1200 block of Plainfield Avenue and the 800 block of Michigan Street. Police say the break-ins happened between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.
Kent County authorities say burglars hit multiple gas stations, stores overnight
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Multiple police agencies are investigating a rash of robbery attempts overnight. Kent County Dispatch says at least three businesses were broken into. The Grand Rapids Police Department is also investigating two other break-ins. One of the impacted businesses is the Family Fare gas station on...
'It's unimaginable': Business owner left in shock after teenage vandals cause $200,000 in damage to his property
Two firefighters minorly burned in house fire near Three Rivers
Two firefighters received minor burns while fighting a fire near Three Rivers Wednesday.
Van caught fire near Kzoo, smoke briefly shut down Main Street
A van caught fire near Kalamazoo Wednesday.
WILX-TV
Saginaw Highway reopened after Lansing pedestrian killed in crash
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A pedestrian was killed in the area of Saginaw Hwy closing the highway for approximately four hours. According to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, the 45-year-old man from Grand Ledge was traveling east on Saginaw Hwy when he struck a 65-year-old man from Lansing who was walking in the roadway and wearing all dark clothing.
WWMTCw
K-9 Bruno helps in arrest of Covert Township man found hiding in brush
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Van Buren County deputies were called to help Covert Township Police with a vehicle chase on Thursday around 11 p.m., according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Department. The car driven by 36-year-old Brian Smith, drove out of Covert Township, went into a field,...
WWMTCw
Upgrades proposed for downtown Arcadia Creek Festival Place
WWMTCw
Cities of Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo work to replace lead service lines
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Continuing on with their efforts to replace city lead lines, Grand Rapids plans to replace approximately 2,037 lead lines in 2023, the most the city has ever planned to replace in a single year, according to the City of Grand Rapids. The city's lead line replacement...
WWMTCw
Fire breaks out in Kalamazoo Central High School bathroom
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Around 1 p.m. Thursday, the Kalamazoo Township Police and Fire Department responded to a 911 call of a fire at Kalamazoo Central High School, according to Kalamazoo Township Police. A fire started in the bathroom and was extinguished by the school resource officer, police said. Fire...
WWMTCw
Snow coats West Michigan causing slide offs
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Heavy, wet snow has made Wednesday a harrowing day for drivers all over southwest Michigan. Kalamazoo County road crews have been salting major roadways throughout the day. Deadly Crash: Kalamazoo man dies after Beadle Lake Road car crash. “We knew that snow was coming, we prepare...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo resident arrested in Benton Harbor homicide investigation
BENTON HAROR, Mich. — As of 7:30 p.m., Benton Harbor police have in custody the last suspect who allegedly was involved in the killing of 74-year-old, Leon "Red" Johnson. Johnson died Sunday at 865 Lasalle Street, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Department. Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in...
WWMTCw
Crews respond to fire at Lucky Girl Brewery in Paw Paw
Dirtbags Put the Opening of DirtBag Brewing In Jeopardy
West Michigan is the home of Beer City, USA, so our love of craft brews runs deep. But unfortunately for one West Michigan brewery, some absolute jerks could have put the opening of an upcoming destination brewery into jeopardy. For the past seven years, on evenings, weekends, and days off, Ryan Long has been building his dream - DirtBag Brewing which is located along the Kal Haven trail in Gobles.
WWMTCw
Lucky Girl Brewing Company catches fire for the third time in one day
Downtown Kalamazoo outdoor entertainment venue eyed for improvements
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A centrally located park that hosts live music and festivals could be reimagined as part of a new proposal coming from city hall. Arcadia Creek Festival Place, an outdoor venue in the city’s downtown that has hosted concerts and festivals since it was built in 2004, would undergo improvements as part of a larger city initiative. If the plan for the festival site improvements is finalized, the two canopies would be replaced in the first phase pf work, and eventually the stage could be rebuilt in a different spot on the site, among other upgrades.
WWMTCw
Kent County detectives tries to identify suspect in Smoke Shop armed robbery
Detectives reached out to the public for help in identifying a suspect who allegedly robbed the Smoke Shop with a pistol in December, according to the sheriff's office Thursday. Ottawa County: Two injured in crash with a Grand Haven school bus. The robbery happened at the Smoke Shop along Alpine...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Paw Paw Auto Dealer to hold Book Sale in March
Tapper Chevy and Tapper Ford, of Paw Paw, are currently collecting books for an upcoming book sale. Books of all types are being collected for the sale to be held in March. All proceeds from the sale will go to the Van Buren County Chapter of Dolly Parton’s Imagination L:ibrary, a program that mails free books to children from birth to age 5.
Driver killed after his vehicle strikes tree in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI -- A driver from Paw Paw was killed Thursday in a crash in Oshtemo Township, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office reports. Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash at 10:59 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in the 9300 block of Almena Drive. Arriving deputies...
wkzo.com
K9 Bruno, drone bring parole absconder to justice in Van Buren Co.
