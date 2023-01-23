Read full article on original website
Related
Thursday NJ weather: Rain is gone, wind still blows
That's a wrap on New Jersey's sixth storm system of the month of January. Six mainly soggy, not very wintry, storms. We did pick up about 2 inches of snow in NW NJ on Wednesday. Along with a widespread inch-plus of rain and wind gusts up to 53 mph. Even though we did not get buried in snow, this was quite a potent, nasty storm.
STORM WATCH: Snow and rain impacting parts of New Jersey
Snow and rain are falling across New Jersey, creating wet and cold conditions.
STORM WATCH: Multi-hazard storm expected today with snow, rain and wind in New Jersey
New Jersey will see a wet evening commute today, with rain and snow impacting most of the state.
STORM WATCH: Mostly sunny today; tracking potential snow Wednesday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says snow and rain will start after the morning commute on Wednesday.
N.J. weather: When will the snow start? Latest winter storm forecast, timing, rain and snow totals, wind alerts
UPDATE: ‘Potent’ storm to hit state with snow, 50 mph gusts, drenching rain. Latest forecast. New Jersey will be impacted by a sloppy winter storm on Wednesday that will bring a mix of snow, sleet and rain, along with strong winds that could gust as high as 45 to 50 mph at times.
Why does this keep happening? Ground shakes, again, in South Jersey
😮 Dozens of reports of ground shaking in South Jersey. 😮 This was the second time in a month residents were jolted. From Atlantic City to Cape May, South Jersey residents again reported hearing a loud boom and feeling the ground move under their feet. This is the...
Experts Say This Is The Absolute Best New Jersey County To Call Home
There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, it's hard to pick just one area as the best, but the experts have chosen the best county to live in in the Garden State. It's not even that easy to guess, since there are so many great spots in New Jersey, and each of them has something unique to bring to the table.
Mystery shaking, rumbling felt along Jersey Shore again. No earthquakes reported.
For the second time this month, residents across southern New Jersey have been reporting long periods of shaking inside their homes Thursday afternoon, with windows and walls rattling. And just like before, there have been no earthquakes reported anywhere in the eastern United States. There also have been no thunderstorms...
The Most Spectacular Sunset Views Can Be Seen At This New Jersey Restaurant
You can see a fabulous sunset from this New Jersey restaurant better than anywhere else in New Jersey. Hard to believe because of all the beautiful restaurants right here in Ocean County and Monmouth County with some gorgeous sunset views. According to inyourstate.com, this hidden gem of a restaurant is...
New Jersey Sub Chain Voted One Of The Best In Entire The Country
Whether you call it a hoagie, a sub, a hero, or a grinder, they all have one thing in common; they are delicious!. When lunchtime rolls around in the Garden State, the best thing you can get, in my opinion, is a sandwich or a hoagie. Meat, veggies, cheese, on...
One of the Most Instagrammable Towns in New Jersey is in Ocean County, NJ
Toms River is number fifth on the list of most Instagrammable tows in New Jersey. What does this mean? Toms River is cool, that's what this means, to me. A recent study from NewJerseyRealestateNetwork.com says,. “The study offers a fascinating glimpse into the experiences that residents and visitors in New...
This Quaint New Jersey Town Voted Best To Visit In The Winter
Winter has officially kicked off, and although there are some people who think it's the time of year to break out their comfy clothes and stay put for a few months, other people think it's the perfect time to go out and explore!. There are a lot of great small...
The Top Candy Store In All Of New Jersey Has Been Revealed
Food is one of New Jersey's favorite topics. We love cooking, grilling, eating, and dining out. And we have a legendary sweet tooth the size of our state. So, it stands to reason that in the Garden State, we have some amazing, award-winning sweet shops and candy shops all over the state, and we really do love them all.
Named The Best Gyros In New Jersey
We’re always looking for the best food in Jersey so we need to cover all the bases. We’ve told you where to get the best of everything from pizza to Chinese food but it dawned on me that we are missing the gyros!. A really good gyro really...
This disturbing story makes me grateful we can’t pump our own gas in NJ
We’ve all heard the typical reasons New Jerseyans don’t want to pump their own gas. “I don’t want to get out in the heat/ cold/ rain/ snow.”. “I don’t want my hands to smell like gasoline.”. “What if I’m on my way to a fancy event?...
Whoa! This Is Where To Get The Tallest Ice Cream Cone In New Jersey
Raise your hand if you’ve ever had a foot-long sub sandwich and polished off the whole thing. Everyone has at some point right? Keeping that in mind, why can’t we do the exact same thing with dessert? There’s a place in New Jersey that serves up a foot-tall ice cream cone. Come on sport, I know you have it in ya.
New Jersey’s Best Small Town is One of the Coolest in America
This is a fun article especially if you love to travel here in the United States. It's the coolest small town in America and we have our selection right here in New Jersey for you to check out. When it comes to Jersey we have many "cool" small towns to...
New study: New Jersey is a top rated road trip state
🚗 A new study ranks NJ as one of the best road trip states in the nation. 🚗 The Garden State gets a top road safety rating. 🚗 The study finds NJ has 11.3 attractions per 100 miles. Are you ready to do some traveling in 2023?
New Jersey Goodwill stores will not accept these items
You may be planning your spring cleaning soon or making room in your closet for those new clothes you got for Christmas. We usually go through out stuff a couple of times a year and fill a bag or two or the back of the SUV and take it off to the Goodwill store or drop-off facility.
This Popular NJ Wedding Venue Seen in ‘Succession’ Season 4 is Too Stunning For Words
Money, deception, betrayal, and greed are back in the HBO hit series 'Succession'! And they were in New Jersey!. The Season 4 teaser trailer of 'Succession' premiered on Thursday, giving us a sneak peek of what's to come for the infamous Roy family, and *SPOILER ALERT* how Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) are going to handle the treachery of forming an alliance against their billionaire, ego-centric, domineering father, Logan Roy, played menacingly by Brian Cox.
Rock 104.1
Northfield NJ
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://rock1041.com
Comments / 0