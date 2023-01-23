Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tyrone man accused of ‘stalking’ woman, caught hiding in her shower
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is facing criminal charges after a woman claimed she found him hiding in her shower. Rodney Friday, 59, was accused by the woman of entering her apartment along West 16th Street in Tyrone after she said the main door was wide open. Tyrone police were first sent […]
YAHOO!
Alleged phony ID scam lands two women in county prison, police say
Jan. 27—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Two women, one from Montgomery County and one from Maryland, were jailed in Cambria County on Thursday for an alleged scam to buy a vehicle from Cernic's Cycle World using stolen identification that they purchased on the internet, authorities allege. The state police Auto...
Report: Cambria County man crashes stolen vehicle in police chase, steals second one
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — What started as a retail theft in Cambria Township led to a police chase involving two stolen vehicles on Thursday. Edwin Maykovich, 20, of Ebensburg, was arrested Jan. 26 after he led police on a chase in a vehicle that was reported stolen, according to charges filed. He was initially […]
Northern Cambria men accused of stealing $800 in quarters
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are behind bars on accusations that they broke into a laundromat and stole approximately 3,200 quarters. On Friday, Jan. 20, police were called to a flower shop on Bigler Avenue in Northern Cambria for a report of a completed burglary, according to charges filed. The owner of the […]
New Kensington police arrest wanted man found sleeping in car with loaded pistol on seat
New Kensington police arrested a man on a felony charge after an officer said he found him sleeping in a running car with a loaded pistol on the seat. Jermaine Landell Jett, 23, of the 200 block of Bachman Road in Harrison was charged with a felony count of carrying a firearm without a license along with resisting arrest, giving false identification to law enforcement and public drunkenness.
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: West Decatur Man Accused of Burglary, Assault Waives Hearing
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A local man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly entering a Clearfield home and assaulting another man. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Dustin James Clark, 25, of West Decatur is charged by Clearfield Borough police with burglary, aggravated...
2 men face charges after woman was raped in Cambria County, police say
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two out-of-state men are facing charges for their alleged involvement in the rape of a woman at a Loretto Borough home. The investigation began in July 2022 after the Loretto Borough Police Department was made aware of a sexual assault that took place in February at a house party, according […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Man Arrested Following Vehicle Pursuit in White Township
WHITE TWP., Pa. – An Ohio man who fled from a traffic stop was taken into custody on Thursday, January 26, following a successful Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) Maneuver. The suspect, a 34-year-old male, of Toledo, Ohio, is currently in Pennsylvania State Police custody, and there is no danger...
WJAC TV
Troopers: Indiana man fled scene of fatal Route 119 crash; was found intoxicated at hotel
Indiana County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Indiana County say a local man is behind bars for reportedly causing a fatal crash along Route 119 late Thursday night. Troopers say first responders were dispatched to the two-vehicle crash scene, located in Center Township, around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. According...
fox8tv.com
Park Avenue Shooting Victim Identified
Authorities have identified the man gunned down Monday afternoon in the Moxham section of Johnstown. In a press conference Wednesday morning at the Cambria County Coroner’s office, officials identified the victim as 41-year-old Marvin Price, of Johnstown. Authorities say Price was shot and killed in a vehicle on the...
wccsradio.com
PSP REPORTS: COUNTERFEIT MONEY, CRASH
State police from the Kittanning barracks are investigating a case of counterfeit money in the Elderton area. Troopers say that the incident happened on January 4th. State police say that around 11:00 in the morning, the suspect, who was not identified, paid an 80-year-old Spring Church man for some corn using a phony $100 bill at a location on North Main Street. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-543-2011.
Pittsburgh police officer charged with DUI
An off-duty Pittsburgh police officer was charged with DUI. Penn Township police responded to Pleasant Valley Road in Westmoreland County, for reports of an erratic driver around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, according to court documents. An officer initiated a traffic stop on Aaron Spangler, 42, of Manor, on Route...
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Clearfield Man Allegedly Caught Trying to Meet Teenage Boy Headed for County Court
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A Clearfield man caught by a local sexual predator watch group allegedly trying to meet a teenage boy was scheduled for court on Wednesday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Mathew Allen Uncles, 42, is charged with felony criminal attempt-corruption of minors;...
Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Cambria County coroner was called to the scene of a vehicle crash Friday, according to dispatch. At about 2:48 p.m. a dump truck and a SUV crashed with reported entrapment in the area of Swigle Mountain Road and Hollow Lane in Jackson Township, officials said. One person was taken to […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Allegedly Resists Arrest During Incident in Reynoldsville Borough
REYNOLDSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man allegedly resisted arrest during an incident that occurred in Reynoldsville Borough. According to court documents, the Reynoldsville Borough Police Department on Friday, January 20, filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Travis Michael Hayes, of Indiana, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
YAHOO!
Police: Man burglarizes Northern Cambria laundromat, steals quarters
Jan. 25—A Northern Cambria man was jailed Wednesday, accused burglarizing a laundromat and making off with $800 in quarters, authorities said. Northern Cambria Borough police charged Cameron Joseph Legros, 22, of the 3700 block of Bigler Avenue, with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, theft, receiving stolen property and terroristic threats.
Victim identified in deadly Johnstown shooting, police searching for suspect
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man who was shot and killed in Johnstown Monday was identified by Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees as he provided details on an autopsy during a morning press conference. Lees was joined Wednesday, Jan. 25 by Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer and Johnstown Police Chief Richard Pritchard. The coroner […]
Latrobe couple to serve probation for helping juvenile group home runaway
A Latrobe couple has been ordered to serve probation for assisting a 17-year-old runaway from a juvenile group home in 2021. Eric L. Mallin, 52, and his wife, Michele, were charged with corruption of a minor based on accusations they gave the teen a place to stay before they drove her to a bus station to flee the area. She ultimately changed her mind and returned the next day to Adelphoi Village in Derry.
Yahoo!
UPDATED: Moxham shooting victim identified as Johnstown man, few other details reported
Jan. 25—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The name of the man shot and killed in the Moxham section of Johnstown on Monday was released to the media at the news conference on Wednesday. The body of Marvin L. Price, 41, was found at 2 p.m. Monday in the driver's seat of a vehicle parked in the 600 block of Park Avenue, near St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church and Greater Johnstown's Park Avenue School.
Brother-sister duo accused of threatening Altoona landlords with knife, damaging property
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona brother-sister duo was arrested and charged after being accused of threatening two landlords with a knife and trying to break down the backdoor of a residence, police report. Court documents show that 21-year-old Kenneth Dunn and his sister, 19-year-old Madison Dunn, are facing charges of criminal attempt to break […]
Comments / 0