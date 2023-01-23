ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

decrypt.co

Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors

Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors. Football star Tom Brady, companies under the control of New England Patriots Robert Kraft, and crypto firms Blackrock, Coinbase, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pantera Ventures, and Tezos Foundation are among the names included in documents filed in Delaware bankruptcy court as holders of FTX stock.
The Independent

Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement

The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
FLORIDA STATE
financefeeds.com

Genesis declares bankruptcy, owes creditors $3.4 billion

Digital-asset brokerage and lender Genesis has filed for bankruptcy in the US as the dramatic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire continues to reverberate across the industry. Owing creditors at least $3.4 billion, Genesis had already halted most activity on its platform and froze customer redemptions on November 16, citing...
CoinDesk

Genesis Seeks $20.9M From ‘Bitcoin Jesus’ Over Crypto Options Trades That Weren’t Settled

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. A unit of Genesis Global, the crypto lender that filed for bankruptcy protection in New York last week, claims blockchain-industry veteran and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) backer Roger Ver – sometimes referred to as “Bitcoin Jesus” based on his early evangelism for the industry – failed to settle cryptocurrency options trades.
AUSTIN, TX
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: SHIB’s gala party to begin soon

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX had a negative impact on the SHIB coin. It is the 16th largest cryptocurrency today, with a market capitalization of $4.9 billion. SHIB is currently the second-most popular memecoin, trailing only behind Dogecoin (DOGE).
decrypt.co

Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Resumes Trading on NASDAQ

In a glimmer of good news for Bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain, ARBK stock will resume trading on NASDAQ after being suspended last month. Argo Blockchain’s stock, ARBK, has resumed trading on Nasdaq, the company announced in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday morning. On December 16, Nasdaq first...
TEXAS STATE
CoinTelegraph

Opinion: Barry Silbert keeps quiet as Genesis goes down in flames

Just two months after the collapse of FTX, Genesis is following suit. Against an increasingly disheartening backdrop of “Big Cryptos” going bust, Barry Silbert’s cryptocurrency lender, Genesis Global Holdco, is the latest firm to file for bankruptcy, and if things always come in three, it might not be the last.
coingeek.com

Roger Ver sued for reneging on $21M debt to Genesis trading group

Roger Ver has once again reneged on his debts, suggesting that the man formerly known as ‘Bitcoin Jesus’ has forgotten the commandment ‘thou shalt not steal.’. On Monday, GGC International Ltd filed a summons with the New York State Supreme Court, giving Ver 20 days to answer the complaint filed against him for failing to honor his financial obligations. Should Ver choose not to respond, a default judgment will be entered against him.
CONNECTICUT STATE
CoinDesk

Crypto Long & Short: Bitcoin's Hedge Potential

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Greetings. I’m Glenn C. Williams Jr., and it's my pleasure to join as author of this newsletter. I come from traditional finance, where I covered the oil-and-gas sector as an analyst. My transition...
AUSTIN, TX
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
datafloq.com

Irish central bank chief calls for ban on crypto advertising

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland’s central bank governor urged lawmakers on Wednesday to ban the advertising of crypto assets targetted at young adults, likening crypto not linked to any underlying assets to a Ponzi scheme. A long-time critic of crypto assets, Gabriel Makhlouf said that while they presented minimal...
theblock.co

Cumberland and Mirana Ventures criticize 'sloppy' Genesis bankruptcy filing

Trading firm Cumberland and investment firm Mirana Ventures have said there are inaccuracies in Genesis Global’s bankruptcy filing. Cumberland said the filing contained contained “misleading and incorrect” information and Mirana described it as “sloppy.”. Crypto trading firm Cumberland and investment firm Mirana Ventures complained of inaccuracies...

