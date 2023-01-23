Read full article on original website
Freezing fog fairly common
(ABC 6 News) – While freezing fog looks a little creepy, it is pretty simple. It happens when moisture that is low in the atmosphere combines with colder temperatures. A few thousand feet in the air, the temperatures are much warmer and the air is more stable, resulting in the fog getting trapped lower to the ground. When there aren’t strong winds or something to mix up the atmosphere, the fog stays put.
It’s Like Christmas Again!!
Well this time, we are not looking at a blizzard. Although, we are going to be seeing our coldest temperatures since right before Christmas. A colder, Canadian air mass will descend southeast towards us. While temperatures will be sub-zero, we could potentially go into an Alert Day at any point due to wind chill depending on how strong winds are. We will know more on that closer to next week.
