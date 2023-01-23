Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
REPORT - BRUINS ANNOUNCER THAT MOCKED PAT MAROON APOLOGIZES, BUT MAROON STILL ISN'T HAPPY
Back in November, Boston Bruins play-by-play commentator Jack Edwards made headlines for suspect remarks about Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon. Edwards spent about forty seconds poking fun at Maroon's weight - on a live NHL broadcast, mind you. Maroon admitted that Edwards' behavior disturbed him, but rather than seek...
Avalanche acquire Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from San Jose
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche acquired Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from the San Jose Sharks for forward Martin Kaut and defenseman Jacob MacDonald on Wednesday. Nieto has 15 points (8 goals and 7 assists) in 40 games with the San Jose Sharks this season. This will be Nieto's...
markerzone.com
38-YEAR-OLD FORMER NHL DEFENCEMAN SIGNS IN THE ECHL
After performing quite well in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, former NHL defenceman Ian White has landed an ECHL contract with the Norfolk Admirals. "Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud ECHL affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes, announced on Monday that defenseman Ian White has signed a standard player contract." The Admirals said in a statement on Tuesday.
markerzone.com
RYAN O'REILLY ADDRESSES PERSISTENT TRADE RUMOURS IN LATEST INTERVIEW
There has been so much said about it that it almost seems like a forgone conclusion that St. Louis Blues captain Ryan O'Reilly will end up in another jersey before the season is done. The 31-year-old is an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season, and with St. Louis facing the possibility of missing the playoffs, O'Reilly's name has been linked to several other teams as they gear up for potential deep post season runs. That all said, in a new interview, O'Reilly said he doesn't want to go anywhere.
markerzone.com
SUBBAN EXPLAINS WHY HE INVOLVED CAREY PRICE IN HIS TRIBUTE NIGHT (VIDEO)
Earlier this month, the Montreal Canadiens honoured former defenceman P.K. Subban before a game against the Nashville Predators. Subban came out onto the ice and spoke to the crowd about his time with the Canadiens and how thankful he was to be apart of the organization. Just before wrapping up, Subban brought out Carey Price to do their iconic 'triple low-five' which was a staple after a win.
6 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded
Heading into the the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Detroit Red Wings would once again be sellers by the time the trade deadline approached. Well, here we are in late January, and the Red Wings will almost certainly be looking to sell of some players before the March 3rd deadline comes and goes. You can expect for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to look to deal off of some players who are on expiring contracts before the deadline.
The Hockey Writers
Daniel Tkaczuk: A Promising Career Cut Short
The 1997 NHL Draft is a bit of an anomaly. Not only were three centers projected to go in the first three picks, but all three also went on to have decent careers. Joe Thornton, Patrick Marleau, and Olli Jokinen were some of the best players of the 2000s, combining for 10 All-Star appearances. Add in Hall of Famers Roberto Luongo and Marian Hossa, taken 4th and 12th overall, respectively, and Eric Brewer, who was selected 5th overall and played over 1000 NHL games, and you have a draft class that stands clearly above others in the same era.
markerzone.com
JACOB MIDDLETON LANDS SOME HEAVY PUNCHES ON TAMPA'S NICK PAUL
Minnesota Wild defenseman Jacob Middleton is one of the few players in today's NHL who could have played in the '80s and '90s with how tough he is. Plus he's got a great mustache. He threw down with Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nick Paul on Tuesday night, and he absolutely...
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER CANUCKS JERSEY HITS THE ICE FIVE MINUTES INTO RICK TOCCHET'S FIRST GAME
Rick Tocchet's tenure in Vancouver got off to a rough start on Tuesday night. In the opening stanza of the Canucks' home game against the Chicago Blackhawks, one fan threw his jersey on the ice in protest of the organization's recent behavior. Frankly, it's a little surprising that there was...
markerzone.com
WILD HEAD COACH SPEAKS ON DECISION TO SCRATCH RYAN HARTMAN ON THURSDAY NIGHT
Minnesota Wild head coach Dean Evason has made it clear recently with postgame comments that he hasn't been happy with Ryan Hartman's play as of late, and he is proving his point by holding him out of the lineup on Thursday night. The Wild are preparing to take on the...
markerzone.com
BOSTON BRUINS SET AN ALL-TIME NHL RECORD WITH TUESDAY'S VICTORY OVER MONTREAL
The Boston Bruins are the cream of the crop in the NHL today. After many suspected a difficult season with all their injuries to start off, the Bruins have completely dominated the NHL, suffering just 5 regulation losses in their first 47 games. With Tuesday night's 4-2 victory over the...
markerzone.com
'SOMEONE' IN THE CANUCKS' ORGANIZATION TOLD INSIDER BOUDREAU DEBACLE WAS ALL HIS FAULT
The Vancouver Canucks' dismissal of Bruce Boudreau and all the drama therein has completely taken over the news cycles of the past week or so. Much of the criticism has been one-way, directed at the Canucks' front office and ownership more than anything. Apparently, however, it was reported that one...
markerzone.com
FORMER NHLER NICK SHORE EJECTED IN SHL GAME FOR ABUSE OF AN OFFICIAL (VIDEO)
Former NHL forward Nick Shore found himself in some hot water over the weekend in the Swedish Hockey League as his team, HV71 took on Orebro HK. After failing to score on a partial break in the third period and knocking the net off its moorings, Shore was frustrated with himself and went to bang his stick on the boards. Instead of hitting the boards, Shore made contact with the leg of one of the officials. Even if it was an accident, it was uncalled for. The 30-year-old was then given a game misconduct for abuse of an official.
markerzone.com
BRUCE BOUDREAU TO RETURN TO TV FOR THE REST OF THE SEASON
Bruce Boudreau was officially fired by the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday after weeks of speculation that his time with the organization was coming to a close. In an interview with Michael Russo of The Athletic, Boudreau revealed that, while he wants to and will return to coaching at some point, for the remainder of the season, he'll go back to TV, with offers already being sent his way.
2023 NHL trade deadline: Ranking top 15 players teams should target
This season's NHL trade deadline is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in recent memory. It's the rare year when several stars, future Hall of Famers and past Stanley Cup champions could be moved. Many of the top players eligible to hit free agency this summer, including Vancouver Canucks center Bo Horvat, also might be available. Will teams get a head start on the 2023 free agent market by acquiring these players and quickly signing them to extensions?
markerzone.com
JOHNNY GAUDREAU'S TEAMMATES BRACE HIM FOR RETURN TO CALGARY IN HILARIOUS FASHION
Johnny Gaudreau will return to Calgary for the first time since joining the Columbus Blue Jackets this summer and is expected to get hammered by the boo-birds. Gaudreau admitted that he understands fans' frustration on the subject after a rough offseason. That said, nothing will save him from the wrath of Flames' fans.
Clayton News Daily
bvmsports.com
Red Wings vs San Jose Sharks: Rank ‘Em!
Filed under: Game Day Coverage Red Wings vs San Jose Sharks: Rank ‘Em! By J.J. from Kansas@JJfromKansas Jan 24, 2023, 8:38pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Red Wings vs San Jose Sharks: Rank ‘Em! Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI…
markerzone.com
AVALANCHE, SHARKS SWAP FORMER FIRST-ROUND PICKS IN FOUR-PLAYER TRADE
The San Jose Sharks announced on Wednesday night that they've traded former first-round pick Ryan Merkley and forward Matt Nieto to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Martin Kaut and Jacob MacDonald. Merkley, 22, requested a trade from the Sharks in early January. In 30 games for the Sharks' AHL...
markerzone.com
FORMER MONTREAL DRAFT PICK SUFFERS BRUTAL SEASON-ENDING INJURY DURING GAME (VIDEO)
It's tough to watch this one without cringing. Former Montreal Canadiens draft pick Magnus Nygren, who is currently playing for HV Davos of the Swiss National League, is done for the season after his leg broke during a game over the weekend. Nygren told reporters the injury didn't hurt when it first happened, despite how gruesome it looked.
