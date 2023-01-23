In the old days, we were at the mercy of our televisions. Before we entered the home technology upshift of DVDs and Blu-rays and the current Golden Age of Streaming™, we had to simply watch “whatever was on.” After school, we couldn’t just zone out to our favorite TV show; and at night, there was no binging (unless there was a Star Trek marathon or something). Now that I’ve outed myself as a 90s-raised millennial, I have enough cred to declare that we now live in awesome times. You might hate being alive right now, and I’m sorry to hear it, but with an impending new season of Succession coming on HBOMax sometime this spring, I not only love life, but must continue living it!

