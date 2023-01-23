Teen Wolf: The Movie will be released this week, reuniting us with most of the pack after after a six-year break (although it's been a lot longer in universe). There's a lot of nostalgia and tons of Easter eggs, but we won't go into spoilers here. What will do is let Tyler Posey tell you, in his own words, how his character Scott McCall has changed between the TV series and the film.

2 DAYS AGO