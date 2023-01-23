Read full article on original website
Dani Dyer shares EastEnders star Danny Dyer's reaction to her having twins
Dani Dyer has shared her father's very Danny Dyer-esque reaction to the news that she is having twins. The former Love Island winner confirmed that she is expecting with her footballer partner Jarrod Bowen last week, saying: "We have been keeping a little secret… Our little TWINS. "So excited...
EastEnders' Lola Pearce suffers tragic setback with mum on her wedding day
EastEnders spoilers follow. Lola Pearce has threatened to call off her wedding as a tragic setback with her mum Emma played out in EastEnders. Tuesday's episode saw the bride preparing to walk down the aisle with husband-to-be Jay Brown, though she'd have to make an unexpected visit to the hospital first.
Sopranos star's daughter dies aged 25 just three months after giving birth to baby girl
The daughter of a star from The Sopranos has tragically died, just three months after giving birth to a baby girl. Odele Ventimiglia, the daughter of actor John Ventimiglia, passed away on 12 January with a cause of death not yet confirmed publicly. The sad news was confirmed by family...
Woman Gives Her Son Her Home. He and His Wife Later Decide They Need Her Bedroom for their new Baby
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. A woman was married and had one son. Her husband died along the way and the woman continued raising her son alone. She never remarried. Her son grew into a fine young man and eventually, he found a beautiful young lady, and they got married.
Call Me Kat confirms 30 Rock star will replace Leslie Jordan's Phil as new baker
Call Me Kat spoilers ahead. Season 3 of Mayim Bialik's Call Me Kat is about to introduce 30 Rock's Jack McBrayer as the filterless baker Gideon. It's been confirmed via TVLine that tomorrow's (January 26) episode, titled 'Call Me Ichabod Evel Knievel', sees Kat hiring the Amish newcomer in the wake of baker Phil's exit, but it soon becomes clear that he might not be everybody's cup of tea.
Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 boss leaving both shows
Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 boss Krista Vernoff has announced she's leaving both shows. Vernoff is currently serving as showrunner on the ABC procedurals, but Deadline reports that she will be following Ellen Pompeo in leaving the franchise. "It has been the privilege of a lifetime to be entrusted to...
Hollyoaks star Omar Malik shares message with fans after Shaq's exit
Omar Malik has shared a goodbye note for Hollyoaks fans on Instagram, following his character Shaq Qureshi's decision to leave the village. Shaq, who arrived in 2021, had been struggling recently after the death of his girlfriend Verity. He found a brochure suggesting she'd planned a trip to Paris for...
Are Emmerdale's Cathy and Heath Hope related in real life?
Emmerdale spoilers follow. It's a busy time for Bob Hope on Emmerdale this week, as he finds himself playing referee between his children Cathy and Heath. Tuesday night's episode (January 24) saw Cathy lose her temper with her family during a row at the café, which led to her smashing up her brother Heath's guitar as her anger escalated.
Made in Chelsea's Spencer Matthews shares regret at explosive break-up scenes
Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews has lamented the way he dealt with his and ex-girlfriend Louise Thompson's break-up scene back in 2013. During their row at the time, Spencer told her: "It's very hard to respect you when you allow me to cheat on you!" amongst other things. Recently...
Coronation Street star Dame Maureen Lipman to take break from Evelyn role
Coronation Street star Dame Maureen Lipman is set to take a brief break from the soap later this year. The actress has played the role of Evelyn Plummer on the cobbles since 2018, and did take a brief break last year to star in a one-woman play called Rose. A...
Gossip Girl and Jane the Virgin stars land next lead roles
Gossip Girl star Blake Lively and Jane the Virgin's Justin Baldoni have landed their next lead roles in an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel It Ends With Us. The film follows Lily Bloom (Lively), a recent college graduate who moves to Boston and falls in love with a neurosurgeon named Ryle (Baldoni), Deadline reports.
Dawson's Creek stars celebrate Michelle Williams' Oscar nomination with throwback photo
Former Dawson's Creek stars Busy Philipps and Joshua Jackson have congratulated Michelle Williams on her fifth Oscar nomination for her work on The Fabelmans. Philipps, who joined the teen drama as Audrey in season five, posted a sweet throwback snap of Williams on Instagram along with a touching caption sharing how proud she is of her long-time friend.
Britain's Got Talent star Alesha Dixon addresses David Walliams exit as he's replaced by Bruno Tonioli
Alesha Dixon has shared a farewell message for David Walliams, after the confirmation that he's left Britain's Got Talent. Speculation about Walliams potentially leaving the show first broke late last year, after he was recorded making disparaging comments about contestants while acting as a judge on the show during filming of the 2020 series. In an apology, he noted making "disrespectful comments... during breaks in filming."
How to watch Wolf Pack starring Buffy's Sarah Michelle Gellar
Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar is back on the small screen in the new supernatural teen drama Wolf Pack from the creator of Teen Wolf Jeff Davis. Gellar plays arson investigator Kristin Ramsey, who is sent to investigate the aftermath of a California wildfire and a group of teenagers who were involved.
9-1-1 Lone Star's Gina Torres responds to season 4's premiere twist
9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 premiere spoilers follow. 9-1-1: Lone Star's Gina Torres has opened up about her character Tommy Vega's new love interest in the season four premiere. The new episode kicked off with some sparks flying between Tommy and one of the station's most recent rescues, Trevor Park...
Hollyoaks' Bobby Costello makes a shocking confession as his sentence is revealed
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks saw Bobby Costello finally confess his involvement in the death of Verity Hutchinson. As viewers already know, Bobby is responsible for killing Verity after she discovered he was responsible for Sylver's death. However, Wednesday's (January 25) episode saw the troubled child finally come clean about everything to his mum.
12 huge Emmerdale spoilers for next week
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Next week on Emmerdale, Charity's world is turned upside-down as she receives some surprising news. Elsewhere, Arthur grows closer to his schoolmate Marshall, while Ethan is hopeful over the investigation into Greg's behaviour. Here's a full collection of 12 big moments coming up. 1. Charity receives shocking...
EastEnders fuels affair theories as Denise and Ravi get close again
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' latest spoilers may fuel the speculation about a potential affair between Denise Fox and Ravi Gulati. Denise recently confided in Ravi at the club after experiencing some trouble at home with Jack and his daughter Amy. When Ravi got caught up in the moment and leaned...
Dancing on Ice axes skate-off in huge format change for Sunday night's show
Dancing on Ice is set to get a format shake-up for one week only this weekend. While we're used to watching the bottom two couples battle it out before one is eliminated, the show is set to scrap the skate-off altogether. Instead, this weekend's episode will see all the show's...
Teen Wolf: The Movie's Tyler Posey addresses Scott's biggest change
Teen Wolf: The Movie will be released this week, reuniting us with most of the pack after after a six-year break (although it's been a lot longer in universe). There's a lot of nostalgia and tons of Easter eggs, but we won't go into spoilers here. What will do is let Tyler Posey tell you, in his own words, how his character Scott McCall has changed between the TV series and the film.
