Battery fire injures 18 children
A lithium-ion battery is being blamed for a fire that injured 18 children, including one critically, in what authorities are calling an illegal daycare center in a Kew Gardens Hills home. According to the FDNY, the fire broke out just after 2 p.m. in the basement at 147-07 72 Drive.
Fire damages two Queens Village homes
Eight cats were rescued by firefighters during a house fire in Queens Village last Wednesday morning, according to the FDNY. Unfortunately, two perished due to complications from the fire and some ran away from the three-story residence, located at 215-25 111 Road, according to the department. The remaining cats were turned over to a resident of the home.
City DOT announces Queens road closures
A large number of road and bridge closings will take place in Queens this week according to a press release from the city’s Department of Transportation. All work is subject to change due to weather or other circumstances. • First Street in Astoria will be closed between 26th and...
Queensboro elevator work to start Feb. 4-6
The first stage of construction to place elevators at the Queensboro Plaza subway station in Long Island City will result in the suspension of No. 7 train subway service between the plaza and 34th Street-Hudson Yards in Manhattan the weekend beginning on Feb. 4. The station, which also serves the...
Anderson fights for #6Min bus service
State Assemblyman Khaleel Anderson (D-South Ozone Park) didn’t let a downpour prevent him from advocating for #6MinuteService for subways and buses last Thursday. With a group of straphangers and members of the Riders Alliance, a public transit organization, Anderson caught the Q111 bus in Jamaica on Jan. 19 and spoke with riders about their difficulties traveling throughout the borough and the city.
FHVAC adds Richmond Hill, Kew Gardens
Residents of Kew Gardens and Richmond Hill now have an additional set of first responders in the event of medical emergencies. The Forest Hills Volunteer Ambulance on Jan. 10 received final state and city approvals to respond to emergency calls in the two neighborhoods. The group already serves Forest Hills and Rego Park.
104th: Calling all coats
The NYPD’s 104th Precinct is accepting donations of new and gently used winter coats that will be distributed to people in the community through Jan. 31. The collection is being sponsored by the precinct’s Domestic Violence and Community Affairs units. All coats should be clean and in good...
Queens blood donors needed
The New York Blood Center is facing its greatest blood shortage in a decade and is urging donors to sign up to help surgical patients, cancer patients, accident victims, burn victims and others. Information and registration are available at nybc.org. Upcoming blood drives include:. • NYC Department of Design and...
Law would require more gun buybacks
A new bill introduced in the City Council last week would require the NYPD to host regular gun buyback programs throughout the five boroughs and provide the rewards. The legislation was introduced by Councilmembers Carlina Rivera (D-Manhattan) and Rafael Salamanca Jr. (D-Bronx) last Thursday in the Committee on Public Safety.
BHS hosts Kadinsky author talk Feb. 1
The Bayside Historical Society will welcome area author and historian Sergey Kadinsky Feb. 1 as he discusses his book, “Hidden Waters of New York City: A History and Guide to 101 Forgotten Lakes, Ponds, Creeks, and Streams in the Five Boroughs” from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Attendees can...
Diwali fight picks back up in Albany
The push to make Diwali a school holiday in New York City public schools continued in Albany on Tuesday as lawmakers and residents rallied in support of the proposed legislation. “We have never seen such enthusiasm for this cause,” said Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven), the sponsor of the bill, on...
Success proposals withdrawn by city
Proposals for Success Academy to be co-located in two Queens schools were pulled by the city this week. The plans drummed up opposition in recent months from the MS 72 and Springfield Gardens Educational Campus communities, elected officials and the teachers union as Success fought to open elementary schools in the buildings.
No plastic for you! — city law
John Lennon, post-Beatles, had the Plastic Ono Band. The New York City Council, post its most recent meeting, is the Plastic: Oh, No Band. The Council voted 43-7 to ban food joints from including plastic utensils in deliveries unless requested, in a move designed to reduce pollution of the manmade, nonbiodegradable stuff.
Borough Hall to be lit yellow for International Holocaust Remembrance Day
Queens Borough Hall will be among five buildings lit yellow tonight in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, announced Mayor Adams on Friday. Along with Borough Hall, located at 120-55 Queens Blvd. in Kew Gardens, the Bronx Borough Hall, Staten Island Borough Hall, the David N. Dinkins Manhattan Municipal Building and City Hall will also participate in the lighting commemoration, the Mayor’s Office added.
Civic leader Christine Haider dies at age 75
The Northeast Queens community lost a giant this past weekend as Auburndale’s own Christine Haider died on Jan. 21. She was 75. Haider was perhaps best known for her work on Community Board 11, of which she was a member for more than 30 years. During her time as the board chair, Haider headed the panel’s first all-female group of officers, according to her good friend and fellow CB 11 member Eileen Miller. Though Miller said Haider had been hospitalized for several weeks, her death was still very sudden. “It was really unexpected,” she said. “She was sick, but we thought that she would be OK.”
MS 202 principal returns
MS 202 Principal William Fitzgerald returned to work in Ozone Park this week after an unknown “personnel matter.”. He was put on leave back in November, the Chronicle reported, and an investigation was pending. “As a result of a personnel matter Principal William Fitzgerald has been reassigned pending investigation,”...
Queens sens. vote against LaSalle
As the political clash over Gov. Hochul’s nominee for chief justice of the Court of Appeals, Justice Hector LaSalle, reached a boiling point, Queens elected officials found themselves right in the middle. State Sens. Jessica Ramos (D-East Elmhurst), Toby Stavisky (D-Whitestone) and John Liu (D-Flushing) were among the 10...
Lollobrigida’s star shone in ’81
Movie star Gina Lollobrigida, who died Jan. 16 at age 95, caused quite a stir when she appeared in Queens at an event called Vita Italia — Italy Life — on Feb. 26, 1981. The event was held at Terrace on the Park. In this photo, never before published, Lollobrigida is flanked by Queens leaders as one man behind her reaches to give her a card to sign, which she does. The group surrounding the world-famous actress, photojournalist and sex symbol includes Queens Borough President Donald Manes, left, Bishop Anthony Bevilacqua of the Diocese of Brooklyn, who later became a cardinal, and Queens District Attorney John Santucci.
Adams talks jobs, housing at State of the City
Community leaders and elected officials crowded into Queens Theatre on Thursday to see Mayor Adams give his second State of the City address, during which he highlighted the successes of his first year in office and unveiled his Working People’s Agenda. The agenda is divided into four “pillars”: jobs,...
City proposes new funding weights
Following the culmination of a Fair Student Funding formula working group’s effort, Mayor Adams and Schools Chancellor David Banks have selected two of the panel’s recommendations to propose. They are recommending a weight be added to the funding formula for students in temporary housing and another for schools...
