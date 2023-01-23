The Northeast Queens community lost a giant this past weekend as Auburndale’s own Christine Haider died on Jan. 21. She was 75. Haider was perhaps best known for her work on Community Board 11, of which she was a member for more than 30 years. During her time as the board chair, Haider headed the panel’s first all-female group of officers, according to her good friend and fellow CB 11 member Eileen Miller. Though Miller said Haider had been hospitalized for several weeks, her death was still very sudden. “It was really unexpected,” she said. “She was sick, but we thought that she would be OK.”

HAWTHORNE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO