Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by busmaltaBuffalo, NY
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
4 Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo2foodtrippersBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
Related
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
NFL Linebacker Jessie Lemonier Dead at 25 Amid Girlfriend’s Pregnancy With 1st Child: ‘Gone Far Too Soon’
Jessie Lemonier, a former NFL linebacker, has died. He was 25. “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the Detroit Lions wrote in a Thursday, January 26, in a statement shared via Twitter. “Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far […]
Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor
In case you missed it, the mayor of Cincinnati involved himself in the ongoing AFC Championship hype train on Friday. Mayor Aftab Pureval took several shots at the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The mayor then, in perhaps cringy fashion, claimed that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was Mahomes’ father. Not all were Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TMZ.com
Ex-Eagles TE Trey Burton Says Jason Kelce, Not Jalen Hurts, Is Philadelphia's MVP
No, the Eagles' MVP ain't their star quarterback ... it's actually their best offensive lineman -- so says ex-Philadelphia tight end Trey Burton, who tells TMZ Sports Jason Kelce is more deserving of the honor than Jalen Hurts. Don't get it twisted ... Burton wasn't shading Jalen at all --...
TMZ.com
Bengals' Evan McPherson Says Team Not Rallying Behind 'Burrowhead' Barb
"Burrowhead" is dead in the Bengals' locker room ... at least, that's according to Cincinnati star kicker Evan McPherson, who tells TMZ Sports the jab was a one-time thing that the team is definitely not using as a rallying cry heading into the big game against the Chiefs. Cincy defensive...
TMZ.com
Tom Brady Spends Quality Time W/ Daughter Vivian, Off-Season Daddy Duty!
Tom Brady has a lot more free time this off-season, and the 7x Super Bowl winner is putting it to good use ... spending an afternoon with his 10-year-old daughter, Vivian, while she took horse riding lessons!. It's the first off-season since Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorced, and with his...
Way-too-early Penn State football 2023 offensive depth chart
Now that we’ve heard from all of the Penn State football players that were eligible to declare for the 2023 NFL draft, and have had some action within the transfer portal, we can begin to look at the construction of next year’s Nittany Lion squad two-deep. There’s still a ton of talent returning on both sides of the ball, despite the departures on offense specifically. The defense has some departures but thankfully youth was able to thrive for the most part with them returning or not yet ready for the NFL. The defense will be addressed in a separate post, for now, get to...
TMZ.com
Brad Pitt Makes Super Bowl Pick, 'Chiefs, Baby!'
Sorry, Joe Burrow ... Brad Pitt is definitely NOT in the Bengals' corner this weekend -- saying Thursday night he's still ridin' or dyin' with his hometown team!!!. The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star made the not-so-shocking football pick after finishing up filming some scenes for his new flick with George Clooney out in NYC ... saying, as expected, it's Kansas City or bust for him this year.
Comments / 0