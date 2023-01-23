ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor

In case you missed it, the mayor of Cincinnati involved himself in the ongoing AFC Championship hype train on Friday. Mayor Aftab Pureval took several shots at the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The mayor then, in perhaps cringy fashion, claimed that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was Mahomes’ father. Not all were Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
TMZ.com

Tom Brady Spends Quality Time W/ Daughter Vivian, Off-Season Daddy Duty!

Tom Brady has a lot more free time this off-season, and the 7x Super Bowl winner is putting it to good use ... spending an afternoon with his 10-year-old daughter, Vivian, while she took horse riding lessons!. It's the first off-season since Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorced, and with his...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Way-too-early Penn State football 2023 offensive depth chart

Now that we’ve heard from all of the Penn State football players that were eligible to declare for the 2023 NFL draft, and have had some action within the transfer portal, we can begin to look at the construction of next year’s Nittany Lion squad two-deep. There’s still a ton of talent returning on both sides of the ball, despite the departures on offense specifically. The defense has some departures but thankfully youth was able to thrive for the most part with them returning or not yet ready for the NFL. The defense will be addressed in a separate post, for now, get to...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
TMZ.com

Brad Pitt Makes Super Bowl Pick, 'Chiefs, Baby!'

Sorry, Joe Burrow ... Brad Pitt is definitely NOT in the Bengals' corner this weekend -- saying Thursday night he's still ridin' or dyin' with his hometown team!!!. The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star made the not-so-shocking football pick after finishing up filming some scenes for his new flick with George Clooney out in NYC ... saying, as expected, it's Kansas City or bust for him this year.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy