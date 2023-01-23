ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

SoJO 104.9

Thursday NJ weather: Rain is gone, wind still blows

That's a wrap on New Jersey's sixth storm system of the month of January. Six mainly soggy, not very wintry, storms. We did pick up about 2 inches of snow in NW NJ on Wednesday. Along with a widespread inch-plus of rain and wind gusts up to 53 mph. Even though we did not get buried in snow, this was quite a potent, nasty storm.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

The Top Candy Store In All Of New Jersey Has Been Revealed

Food is one of New Jersey's favorite topics. We love cooking, grilling, eating, and dining out. And we have a legendary sweet tooth the size of our state. So, it stands to reason that in the Garden State, we have some amazing, award-winning sweet shops and candy shops all over the state, and we really do love them all.
NEW JERSEY STATE
fox5ny.com

NY storm: Heavy rain, snow in parts of NYC region

NEW YORK - Some areas of New York and New Jersey 5" of snow Wednesday, while other areas could see more than 3" of rain. Lume Deodorant's New & Improved ScentsLume Deodorant|. The intensity and coverage of snowfall at the onset Wednesday morning, as well as the timing of the transition from south to north Wednesday afternoon and evening, will predicate how much snowfall, particularly the interior, receives.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Snow, rain, wind, thunder: 9 things to know about NJ’s messy midweek storm

UPDATE as of 4 p.m. Tuesday... This afternoon's update is ... there is no update. The latest suite of model guidance looks remarkably similar to the last one, so I'm holding firm on a three-part storm progression on Wednesday: 1.) Snow showers in the morning, 2.) Steadier rain in the afternoon (with continuing snow for NW NJ), and 3.) Heavy rain and thunder during the brunt of the storm at night.
SoJO 104.9

Named The Best Gyros In New Jersey

We’re always looking for the best food in Jersey so we need to cover all the bases. We’ve told you where to get the best of everything from pizza to Chinese food but it dawned on me that we are missing the gyros!. A really good gyro really...
NEW JERSEY STATE
SoJO 104.9

Netflix Studios Officially To Be Built In The Heart Of New Jersey

Is New Jersey about to become the new California? It certainly is looking that way! Yay, Jersey!. If you've been following this story for the last year, then you probably are aware of the talks that were going on for quite a while about putting a movie studio smack dab in the middle of the Garden State. How crazy would it be to have people touring parts of the Garden State like they currently do out in Los Angeles to take a glimpse inside the glamorous world of filmmaking? It certainly wouldn't hurt the economy here in NJ, that's for sure!
NEW JERSEY STATE
SoJO 104.9

Explore this Magnificent New Jersey Castle that Once Housed a Cult

I bet you didn't know there's a castle in New Jersey. I'm sure you don't know its wild history. You don't have to travel to Europe to see a beautiful castle. New Jersey is home to a breathtaking one that you can explore! I wish I knew about this place sooner because I would've loved to live out my princess dreams here as a kid.
VERONA, NJ
SoJO 104.9

This Quaint New Jersey Town Voted Best To Visit In The Winter

Winter has officially kicked off, and although there are some people who think it's the time of year to break out their comfy clothes and stay put for a few months, other people think it's the perfect time to go out and explore!. There are a lot of great small...
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

