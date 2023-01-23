Read full article on original website
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Simon, Sears score 16, UT Martin takes down Lindenwood 66-59
MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Sears and K.J. Simon scored 16 points as UT Martin beat Lindenwood 66-59 on Thursday night. Simon added 10 rebounds and five blocks for the Skyhawks (14-8, 6-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Sears was 3 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from distance, and 9 for 11 from the line, and added five rebounds. Jalen Myers recorded 11 points and was 3 of 6 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line.
wpsdlocal6.com
1/25 Athletes of the Week
PADUCAH, KY -- Lyon County's Brady Shoulders and Graves County's Morgan Alexander were named this weeks 'Athlete's of the Week.'. Shoulders scored 15 points and 15 rebounds in a win over Webster. He then scored 21 points and 12 rebounds in a win over Trigg County. Alexander scored 25 points...
wpsdlocal6.com
Crittenden County falls to Bethlehem in first round of All 'A' State Tournament
PADUCAH, KY -- A big second half from Bethlehem was just too much for the Crittenden County Lady Rockets on Wednesday night as they fell 71-55 in the first round of the All "A" State Tournament. Crittenden County got off to a great start leading the Banshees 17-9 after one...
wpsdlocal6.com
Caldwell students belt Nat'l Anthem when sound system malfunctions
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY — Technology isn't always perfect — sometimes you just have to improvise. That's exactly what these Kentucky students did when their gym's sound system malfunctioned at Tuesday's Caldwell County Lady Tigers VS UHA basketball game. Rather than let the game continue on without singing the...
wpsdlocal6.com
More than $15 million awarded for improvements in west Kentucky
WEST KENTUCKY — Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman on Thursday announced more than $15 million in funding for western Kentucky communities from various grants benefiting education, roadways, water quality and tourism. The millions of dollars coming to the region include funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, Kentucky's Cleaner...
wpsdlocal6.com
More than $9.5 million awarded to improve Marshall County High School Tech Center
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Thursday, more than $9.5 million was awarded to the Marshall County Technical Center. Lt. Governor Jaqueline Coleman presented the check to Marshall County School Superintendent Steve Miracle. The funding will be used to improve the building and the technology available to the 1,000 students that...
wpsdlocal6.com
Possible changes at Carson Park
McCracken County leaders looking to make new additions at Carson Park. Changes are coming to Carson Park in Paducah. McCracken County leaders are working to decide what additions could benefit visitors and the community. Changes can already be seen at the park. Floral Hall was renovated, and county leaders put up new horse gates.
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County leaders looking to make new additions at Carson Park
PADUCAH — Changes are coming to Carson Park in Paducah. McCracken County leaders are working to decide what additions could benefit visitors and the community. Changes can already be seen at the park. Floral Hall was renovated, and county leaders put up new horse gates. Ideas for the future...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah to use KLC grant for defensive driver training
PADUCAH — The city of Paducah will use a grant received from the Kentucky League of Cities to provide defensive driver training for city employees. Paducah was awarded a 2022 Liability Grant from the KLC, according to a news release sent Friday. The grant is offered to help fund programs and services that "reduce liability and make the community safer."
wpsdlocal6.com
Precision Sonar & Outdoors announces $2.2 million expansion in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A company that makes GPS and sonar mounting systems is expanding in Marshall County, Kentucky. Precision Sonar & Outdoors is investing nearly $2.2 million to build a new facility near its existing location in Benton, the Marshall County Fiscal Court announced Thursday. The fiscal court says the expansion will create 12 jobs, including positions in computer numerical control, design and engineering.
wpsdlocal6.com
Lane restriction lifted following morning semi crash on I-24
TRIGG County, KY — A crash involving two semi trucks has blocked one lane of Interstate 24 eastbound near the 68 mile marker in Trigg County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. According to an early morning release, the crash site is near the Trigg and Christian County line. The...
wpsdlocal6.com
St. Jude celebrates 2023 Dream Home groundbreaking
PADUCAH, KY — St. Jude Children's Research Hospital celebrated groundbreaking at 2023's Dream Home site at Eagle Landing on Thursday morning. Each year, community members are invited to purchase tickets for the Dream Home — raising money for the fight against childhood cancer. One randomly chosen, eligible ticket...
wpsdlocal6.com
StepStone announces new blanket drop-off locations, 'Wrapped in Love' success
BENTON, KY — Over 70 blankets have been donated already to StepStone Family and Youth Service's 3rd annual 'Wrapped in Love' blanket drive, recruiter Taylor Clayton tells Local 6, saying the success has prompted the establishment of two more drop-off locations. Community Financial Services Bank locations in Calvert City...
wpsdlocal6.com
Family-friendly blue heeler mix looking for Forever Home, belly rubs
MAYFIELD, KY — If you're in the market for a family-friendly pup and you have some spare belly-rubs to give, today's Forever Home Friday pet may be for you!. Juno is a 2.5-year-old Blue Heeler mix. Folks at the Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter say she's all around a great...
wpsdlocal6.com
Crittenden County Schools closure
Crittenden County parents frustrated after school canceled due to bus driver shortage tied to girls' basketball tournament. Parents in a local school district are frustrated. A girls' basketball tournament on top of a preexisting shortage of bus drivers led Crittenden County Schools to cancel school for two days.
wpsdlocal6.com
Racist flyers defending David Guess hung on downtown businesses
PADUCAH — Racist flyers were hung outside downtown Paducah businesses overnight. On those flyers was a poem titled "Paducah: Making Lynching Great Again." The flyers defend former city commissioner David Guess, who was recently removed from office. The Paducah Police Department and Paducah Mayor George Bray confirm a local...
wpsdlocal6.com
Wake up Weather: 01/27/2023
PADUCAH — Chilly this morning with a few snow flurries crossing our region. Sunshine this afternoon with highs around 50 and peak wind gusts from 40 to 45 miles per hour in the middle of the day. A wind advisory is in effect for the entire area this afternoon.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Cooperative Ministry requests pantry staples
PADUCAH, KY — Local nonprofit Paducah Cooperative Ministry says they're low on a few pantry staples, and they are hoping the community can step in to fill the gap. According to a Thursday morning Facebook post from the organization, they are short on ramen noodles, peanut butter, jelly, and canned soup.
wpsdlocal6.com
Utility contractor temporarily closes section of road in McCracken County
REIDLAND, KY — A utility contractor has closed a section of Sheehan Bridge Road to replace poles near the Holmes Drive intersection, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. According to a Thursday release, crews expect the closure to last until about 3 p.m. The KYTC says the only practical detour...
wpsdlocal6.com
H5N1 bird flu detected in commercial chicken flock in Weakley County, Tennessee
WEAKLEY COUNTY, KY — Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in a commercial broiler chicken flock at a farm in Weakley County, Tennessee, the state's department of agriculture says. The flock was tested after the farm saw a sudden spike in bird deaths, and the department of agriculture...
Comments / 0