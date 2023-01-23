MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Sears and K.J. Simon scored 16 points as UT Martin beat Lindenwood 66-59 on Thursday night. Simon added 10 rebounds and five blocks for the Skyhawks (14-8, 6-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Sears was 3 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from distance, and 9 for 11 from the line, and added five rebounds. Jalen Myers recorded 11 points and was 3 of 6 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

MARTIN, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO