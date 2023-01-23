The future looks bleak for Rick and Morty after Adult Swim chose to part ways with the show’s animator and lead voice actor, Justin Roiland, for allegations of domestic abuse. Roiland is not only the co-creator of the popular animated comedy series, he also voices both Rick and Morty, which will make it all the more difficult to find his replacement. Once it was announced that Rick and Morty would continue, fans were eagerly sending in their audition tapes to take on the mantle, but Yolo Crystal Fantasy and Smiling Friend‘s Michael Cusack, who also did a full Rick and Morty parody in Bushworld Adventures, might be the frontunner for Roiland’s replacement.

2 DAYS AGO