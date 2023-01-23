Read full article on original website
After the Rebels’ midweek loss to SEC foe Missouri, who made it pour from beyond the arc in Oxford, they'll look to get back on track in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. Ole Miss (9-11) will take a trip to Stillwater, Oklahoma in hopes of breaking their two-game skid, where they’ll also get a break from eight-straight SEC games. A fresh start from their putrid 1-7 SEC record is just what the Rebels need ahead of their 10-game SEC stretch to finish what’s been a forgettable season thus far.
Defensive shifts have trickled into the game of baseball. It's not really something that the Ole Miss baseball program has done all too often. But when head coach Mike Bianco was asked about where he stands on the matter currently, Bianco cracked a smile in response. The answer? Yes. "We’re...
Mike Bianco has been a busy man since June 26, 2022. He's had to participate in championship celebrations, coach the USA Baseball Collegiate team, but most importantly, complete the assembly of the team that would succeed the 2022 squad that won it all for the first time in program history.
With the season right around the corner and with the first official day of practice underway, one of the things that the defending national champs are looking to figure out over the next three weeks is the starting rotation. Yes, the Rebels have "Big Game" Hunter Elliott back in the...
It's not often you get two for the price of one like this, but Ole Miss has landed inside the top 10 for a pair of four-star defensive linemen from the state of Connecticut. They just happen to be twin brothers. Jacob Smith (6-5, 225) and Jerod Smith (6-3, 265)...
Ole Miss freshman catcher Will Plattner will miss some time due to a sprained PCL, per head baseball coach Mike Bianco when meeting with the media on Ole Miss baseball Media Day. Plattner was part of the No. 2 ranked recruiting class that Ole Miss brought in this offseason. Coming...
