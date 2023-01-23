After the Rebels’ midweek loss to SEC foe Missouri, who made it pour from beyond the arc in Oxford, they'll look to get back on track in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. Ole Miss (9-11) will take a trip to Stillwater, Oklahoma in hopes of breaking their two-game skid, where they’ll also get a break from eight-straight SEC games. A fresh start from their putrid 1-7 SEC record is just what the Rebels need ahead of their 10-game SEC stretch to finish what’s been a forgettable season thus far.

OXFORD, MS ・ 3 HOURS AGO