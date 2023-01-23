ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss men's hoops looking to regroup against OSU in SEC-Big 12 Challenge

After the Rebels’ midweek loss to SEC foe Missouri, who made it pour from beyond the arc in Oxford, they'll look to get back on track in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. Ole Miss (9-11) will take a trip to Stillwater, Oklahoma in hopes of breaking their two-game skid, where they’ll also get a break from eight-straight SEC games. A fresh start from their putrid 1-7 SEC record is just what the Rebels need ahead of their 10-game SEC stretch to finish what’s been a forgettable season thus far.
OXFORD, MS
Will Plattner to miss some time due to PCL sprain

Ole Miss freshman catcher Will Plattner will miss some time due to a sprained PCL, per head baseball coach Mike Bianco when meeting with the media on Ole Miss baseball Media Day. Plattner was part of the No. 2 ranked recruiting class that Ole Miss brought in this offseason. Coming...
OXFORD, MS
