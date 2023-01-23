ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Georgia Log Cabin leaders discuss legislative priorities; DeKalb County DA recuses herself

Sergio Mendez and Coleman Williamson with the Georgia Log Cabin Republicans, discuss their organization’s top legislative priorities for 2023. Plus, Former U.S. Attorney Michael Moore discusses several pending legal cases, including DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston’s decision to recuse herself from reviewing the investigation of the officer-involved shooting that took place at the proposed site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
‘Cop City’ is now a national story, Georgians have runoff election fatigue

On this week’s edition of Political Breakfast, Republican Strategist Brian Robinson and Atlanta Civic Circle Executive Director Saba Long weigh in on the violence at the proposed police training facility in South Dekalb County, and how we can push forward a productive conversation about the future of the facility without violence.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta trio Warsaw Clinic serves up brutal blues and quality rock and roll

On City Lights’ series “Speaking of Music,” local musicians share work and stories in their own voices. This installment features Atlanta-based blues rock trio the Warsaw Clinic. Drummer Austin Robb and bassist Chris Parker offered the band’s elevator pitch: “Your local Atlanta brutal blues band serving you...
ATLANTA, GA
East Point Mayor on top priorities, and building community

East Point Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham says the city is experiencing new development and investment but still looking for people who want to build community. “We have a diverse housing stock in the City of East Point. We literally have housing that anyone can afford regardless of income level. Ingram...
EAST POINT, GA
Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World

Chuck D from Public Enemy explores Hip Hop's political awakening over the last 50 years.
ATLANTA, GA

