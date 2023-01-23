ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House

UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
BUFFALO, NY
Athlon Sports

NFL Fans Are Furious With One Coach Of The Year Finalist Snub

The NFL announced the finalists for each of its major end-of-season awards on Wednesday. The winners will be announced at the NFL Honors awards show on Feb. 9. Normally, you would expect the outrage of fans to wait until the winner of each award is announced. But many around the NFL can't believe ...
theScore

NFL award finalists: Burrow, Mahomes among 5 contenders for MVP

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes headlined the finalists for NFL MVP, the Associated Press revealed Wednesday on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football." Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Philadelphia Eagles passer Jalen Hurts, and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson rounded out the finalists for...
theScore

Chiefs' Willie Gay: 'Nothing' impressive about Bengals' offense

Few NFL teams have as much offensive firepower as the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals, but Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay is unimpressed with what he's seen from his team's AFC Championship Game opponents. "Nothing," Gay said Thursday when asked what about the Bengals' offensive unit impresses him the most, according...
CINCINNATI, OH
theScore

Schultz: 10 personnel who had a case to be a year-end award finalist

The NFL announced the finalists for its major individual awards on Wednesday, recognizing the game-breaking play of its stars but leaving fans wondering why other players missed out on a nomination. Our NFL insider, Jordan Schultz, looks at 10 players who could have been on the awards' shortlists. Defensive player...
FLORIDA STATE
theScore

Report: Tua remains in concussion protocol, will miss Pro Bowl Games

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol and won't participate in the Pro Bowl Games, a source told ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. Tagovailoa topped Pro Bowl fan voting and was set to replace Patrick Mahomes or Joe Burrow - who face off Sunday in the AFC title game for a spot at Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12. The Pro Bowl Games take place Feb. 5.
theScore

Report: DeMeco Ryans emerging as top HC candidate for Texans

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has emerged as a top candidate for the Houston Texans in their head coaching search, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Ryans is expected to meet with the Texans next week with mutual interest on both sides, Rapoport and Pelissero...
HOUSTON, TX
theScore

Miami fires OC Gattis after 1 season

Miami fired offensive coordinator Josh Gattis after just one season, the program announced Friday, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Gattis' removal comes just one year after he took home the Broyles Award as the nation's best assistant coach for his work at Michigan in 2021. The coordinator struggled to get...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

DeMeco Ryans, Shane Steichen, Ben Johnson finalists for AP assistant coach of the year

The Associated Press has announced the finalists for this year’s assistant coach of the year award. Two of the finalists will be squaring off in the NFC Championship Game this weekend. 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans will be trying to stop Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen from putting up enough points to send his team to the Super Bowl.
theScore

Jets hire Hackett as offensive coordinator

The New York Jets hired former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator, the team announced Thursday. Hackett will replace Mike LaFleur, whom New York fired on Jan. 11 after two seasons. Denver brought in Hackett as its head coach last year after he spent the previous...
theScore

Audit: LSU discovered $1M overpayment to Kelly in 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU accidentally overpaid Tigers football coach Brian Kelly by $1 million during the first year of a 10-year, $100 million contract, but discovered the error and has moved to correct it, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's office said Wednesday. Kelly was overpaid $1,001,368 in supplemental...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields wins fantasy football award

Justin Fields was already named ESPN’s Fantasy Breakout Player of the Year, and the fantasy football accolades keep coming. Pro Football Focus' Ian Hartitz named his top-five fantasy football quarterbacks and the Chicago Bears' Fields came in at No. 5, ahead of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. The only...
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

Report: Rams hiring Mike LaFleur as offensive coordinator

The Los Angeles Rams are hiring Mike LaFleur as their new offensive coordinator, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. LaFleur spent the last two seasons as the New York Jets' offensive coordinator. He served as passing game coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers from 2017-20. The Jets ranked only 29th...
KENTUCKY STATE
theScore

Pelicans' Ingram returns in loss to T-Wolves after 2-month absence

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram made his return to the lineup Wednesday night in a 111-102 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Ingram scored 13 points on 4-for-18 shooting from the field, while chipping in five rebounds, five assists, and a steal in 26 minutes. The former No. 2 overall...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
theScore

Sean Payton refutes report he fears power struggle with Broncos' ownership

Sean Payton denied reports suggesting he's concerned about taking the Denver Broncos' vacant head coaching job due to fears of conflict with the ownership group. A source told Mark Maske of The Washington Post earlier Thursday that Payton likes the idea of coaching quarterback Russell Wilson and having Denver's solid defense but fears a potential power struggle with a member of the Broncos' ownership group.
DENVER, CO
theScore

Sources: Colts' Irsay leaning toward Saturday for head coaching role

Jeff Saturday remains Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay's top choice to be the team's next head coach, sources tell Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. Saturday served as Indy's interim head coach in 2022. He informed the franchise of his potential coaching staff picks during his second interview Wednesday, Schultz adds.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
theScore

Bagwell praises new Astros GM for 'mixing' analytics with traditional scouting

Houston Astros icon Jeff Bagwell believes the team made the right decision in hiring Dana Brown as its new general manager. Bagwell - now an Astros community outreach executive and special adviser to owner Jim Crane - thinks Brown can blend traditional scouting with newer forms of talent evaluation, giving the front office what he feels is a much-needed balance.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy