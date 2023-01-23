Read full article on original website
Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House
UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
NFL Fans Are Furious With One Coach Of The Year Finalist Snub
The NFL announced the finalists for each of its major end-of-season awards on Wednesday. The winners will be announced at the NFL Honors awards show on Feb. 9. Normally, you would expect the outrage of fans to wait until the winner of each award is announced. But many around the NFL can't believe ...
theScore
NFL award finalists: Burrow, Mahomes among 5 contenders for MVP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes headlined the finalists for NFL MVP, the Associated Press revealed Wednesday on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football." Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Philadelphia Eagles passer Jalen Hurts, and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson rounded out the finalists for...
theScore
AFC championship betting preview: Is Bengals-Chiefs a true toss-up?
Unlike the NFC championship, we should know what to expect in the AFC title game given that this is the fourth time the Bengals and Chiefs will have played in the past 13 months. Of course, it's never that easy. A week after injuries to the Bengals' offensive line were...
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
theScore
Chiefs' Willie Gay: 'Nothing' impressive about Bengals' offense
Few NFL teams have as much offensive firepower as the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals, but Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay is unimpressed with what he's seen from his team's AFC Championship Game opponents. "Nothing," Gay said Thursday when asked what about the Bengals' offensive unit impresses him the most, according...
theScore
Schultz: 10 personnel who had a case to be a year-end award finalist
The NFL announced the finalists for its major individual awards on Wednesday, recognizing the game-breaking play of its stars but leaving fans wondering why other players missed out on a nomination. Our NFL insider, Jordan Schultz, looks at 10 players who could have been on the awards' shortlists. Defensive player...
theScore
Report: Tua remains in concussion protocol, will miss Pro Bowl Games
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol and won't participate in the Pro Bowl Games, a source told ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. Tagovailoa topped Pro Bowl fan voting and was set to replace Patrick Mahomes or Joe Burrow - who face off Sunday in the AFC title game for a spot at Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12. The Pro Bowl Games take place Feb. 5.
theScore
Report: DeMeco Ryans emerging as top HC candidate for Texans
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has emerged as a top candidate for the Houston Texans in their head coaching search, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Ryans is expected to meet with the Texans next week with mutual interest on both sides, Rapoport and Pelissero...
theScore
Miami fires OC Gattis after 1 season
Miami fired offensive coordinator Josh Gattis after just one season, the program announced Friday, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Gattis' removal comes just one year after he took home the Broyles Award as the nation's best assistant coach for his work at Michigan in 2021. The coordinator struggled to get...
NBC Sports
DeMeco Ryans, Shane Steichen, Ben Johnson finalists for AP assistant coach of the year
The Associated Press has announced the finalists for this year’s assistant coach of the year award. Two of the finalists will be squaring off in the NFC Championship Game this weekend. 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans will be trying to stop Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen from putting up enough points to send his team to the Super Bowl.
theScore
Jets hire Hackett as offensive coordinator
The New York Jets hired former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator, the team announced Thursday. Hackett will replace Mike LaFleur, whom New York fired on Jan. 11 after two seasons. Denver brought in Hackett as its head coach last year after he spent the previous...
theScore
Audit: LSU discovered $1M overpayment to Kelly in 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU accidentally overpaid Tigers football coach Brian Kelly by $1 million during the first year of a 10-year, $100 million contract, but discovered the error and has moved to correct it, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's office said Wednesday. Kelly was overpaid $1,001,368 in supplemental...
Justin Fields wins fantasy football award
Justin Fields was already named ESPN’s Fantasy Breakout Player of the Year, and the fantasy football accolades keep coming. Pro Football Focus' Ian Hartitz named his top-five fantasy football quarterbacks and the Chicago Bears' Fields came in at No. 5, ahead of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. The only...
theScore
Report: Rams hiring Mike LaFleur as offensive coordinator
The Los Angeles Rams are hiring Mike LaFleur as their new offensive coordinator, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. LaFleur spent the last two seasons as the New York Jets' offensive coordinator. He served as passing game coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers from 2017-20. The Jets ranked only 29th...
theScore
Pelicans' Ingram returns in loss to T-Wolves after 2-month absence
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram made his return to the lineup Wednesday night in a 111-102 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Ingram scored 13 points on 4-for-18 shooting from the field, while chipping in five rebounds, five assists, and a steal in 26 minutes. The former No. 2 overall...
theScore
Sean Payton refutes report he fears power struggle with Broncos' ownership
Sean Payton denied reports suggesting he's concerned about taking the Denver Broncos' vacant head coaching job due to fears of conflict with the ownership group. A source told Mark Maske of The Washington Post earlier Thursday that Payton likes the idea of coaching quarterback Russell Wilson and having Denver's solid defense but fears a potential power struggle with a member of the Broncos' ownership group.
theScore
Sources: Colts' Irsay leaning toward Saturday for head coaching role
Jeff Saturday remains Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay's top choice to be the team's next head coach, sources tell Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. Saturday served as Indy's interim head coach in 2022. He informed the franchise of his potential coaching staff picks during his second interview Wednesday, Schultz adds.
theScore
Bagwell praises new Astros GM for 'mixing' analytics with traditional scouting
Houston Astros icon Jeff Bagwell believes the team made the right decision in hiring Dana Brown as its new general manager. Bagwell - now an Astros community outreach executive and special adviser to owner Jim Crane - thinks Brown can blend traditional scouting with newer forms of talent evaluation, giving the front office what he feels is a much-needed balance.
