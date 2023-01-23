Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Junesta D. Woods, 35
Junesta D. Woods, 35, of Chillicothe, passed 8:42 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2023 at her residences unexpectedly. She was born September 26, 1987, in Gallipolis, Ohio, to Shelly Butterbaugh. On April 19, 2015, she married Robert R. Woods, both whom survive. In addition to her husband and mom, surviving are...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Dixie L. (Reinhart) Fulton, 75
Dixie L. Fulton, 75, of Chillicothe passed unexpectedly 6:51 a.m. Sunday, January 22, 2023 at her residence. She was born December 19, 1947 in Columbus to the late Donald and Naomi Ferguson Reinhart. On February 25, 1995 she married David K. Fulton who survives. Surviving are step children, Cristie Fulton...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Willis R Browning Jr., 47
Family will receive friends on Friday from 5-8 P.M. at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main St. Ashville, Ohio. Funeral service, Sat. January 28, 2023 at Hilock Fellowship Churh 805 Corr Rd. Columbus, Ohio 43207. Family request in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Kristine (Lilly) Thomas, 63
Kristine (Lilly) Thomas, 63, formerly of Springfield, OH passed away at her daughter’s home in Ashville, OH on Thursday, January 19, 2023. She was born on June 19, 1959 in Durham, NC. She was a graduate of Shawnee High School and American Institute of Alternative Medicine. Kris worked as...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ricky Alan Jones, 69
Ricky Alan Jones, age 69, of Greenfield, Ohio passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe. He was born August 21, 1953, in Washington C.H., Ohio, the son of Kenneth and Betty (Smith) Jones. Ricky was a 1971 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
John Mahoney, 69
John Mahoney, 69, of Circleville passed away on January 23, 2023. He was born on January 19, 1954 in Columbus to John and Barbara (Thrush) Mahoney. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Melva (Henry) Mahoney. He retired after 37 years with Crane Plastics....
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Richard Sims, 72
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we announce the passing of Richard (Rick) Lee Sims, 72, lifetime resident of Circleville, Ohio. Rick was surrounded by his beloved wife and daughters as he went to be with the Lord on January 23, 2023. He fought Lewy Body dementia bravely and with much dignity for the past six years.
Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 27
This story was last updated 11 a.m. Friday. It is now an archived story and no longer being updated. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As snow and winds cut across central Ohio, some counties are beginning to see hazardous road conditions. As of 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Franklin County is not under a snow emergency. Check back […]
Times Gazette
Emus still on the loose
Savannah Anderson said that she couldn’t believe it when she saw an emu last Saturday in her woods off Concord Road south of Hillsboro. “I was like, emu again?” she said, “and I just started laughing.”. Merritt Davis McLarren also reported having seen an emu on...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Several indicted during recent session of the Gallia Co. grand jury
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced today that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in January 2023 and returned indictments for several individuals, who now face a range of felony charges. Jason D. Carey, age 45, of Bidwell, Ohio, was indicted on one count of...
iheart.com
Julie Preston is Republican Candidate for Chillicothe Mayor
While Mayor Luke Feeney is the Democratic incumbent mayor of Chillicothe, he now has a challenger. At-large council member Julie Preston was announced as the Republican candidate for mayor, in Thursday's annual dinner of the Republican Women of Ross County. After Monday's Chillicothe Council session, she said she is running...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Four arrested in Scioto Co. raid
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — On Wednesday, January 25th, 2023, a joint operation led by the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force and assisted by the Ohio State Parole Authority, US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, Portsmouth Police S.W.A.T., and the Scioto County Adult Probation Department, resulted in the arrest of four individuals and the seizure of a large amount of illegal drugs at a residence located at 4848 Lucasville Minford Road in Minford, Ohio.
Remembering the Blizzard of January 1978
Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 45 years ago today, Ohio endured one of its worst blizzards in living memory in a winter torm that became known as the “Great Blizzard of 1978.” January 1978 was already an unusually harsh month. A series of moderate snowstorms coupled with subfreezing temperatures from January […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Renovations coming to Fayette County rest area
COLUMBUS, Ohio — State Representative Bob Peterson announced that funding for renovations at the Fayette Rest Area has been approved by the Ohio State Controlling Board. “Every so often, we have to work to improve facilities across Ohio, especially when they pertain to safety and operation. With the economic growth in Jeffersonville at the megasite, this is a necessary improvement to our community,” said Peterson.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe city council member Julie Preston announces run for mayor
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe City Council member has become the first member of the GOP to announce their candidacy for Chillicothe mayor in the upcoming November election. Preston in a statement to the Guardian said, “After many conversations with community leaders about the challenges our city faces, I’ve...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio University Chillicothe names 81 students to the Fall 2022 Dean’s list
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Ohio University Chillicothe has named 81 students to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have at least a 3.5 GPA for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.
Times Gazette
Hotel headed for demolition
Greenfield’s Elliott Hotel may finally get demolished after a cost-sharing agreement was reached between the village and the county’s land bank. Legislation was approved by Greenfield council members at the council’s regular meeting on Monday allowing a cost-sharing agreement between the Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation (aka land bank) and the village to together handle the cost to demolish the Elliott Hotel.
Times Gazette
Cook gets 15-20 years in prison
WILMINGTON — An accused shooter in a drug deal gone wrong has been sentenced to at least 15 years in prison. Ravae Cook, 25, of Cincinnati, entered pleas of guilty to involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, on Friday. Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. Rudduck imposed an agreed and recommended sentence of 15-20 years in prison.
City Barbeque opening 12th central Ohio restaurant
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin-based restaurant chain City Barbeque is opening its 12th central Ohio location and will feature a drive-thru lane. City Barbeque’s new spot will start smoking on Feb. 6 at 1200 Sunbury Rd. in Delaware County’s Glennwood Commons Shopping Center. Like all City Barbeque locations, the joint will smoke all meats on-site […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Angry parent storms local school bus, sheriff’s office called
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident this week on a Union-Scioto (Unioto) school bus. According to a report from the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to the district’s bus garage after the transportation coordinator said an angry parent stormed onto one of the buses while it was dropping students off.
Comments / 0