ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

LSU student Madison Brooks investigation: Cause of death revealed

The Louisiana State University student who died after being raped in the back of car died of "multiple traumatic injuries" after being hit by a car. Four people were arrested in connection with the rape of Madison Brooks but three of them have reportedly bonded out of jail. Kaivon Deondre...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Opinion: The tragic death of Madison Brooks must not go unheard

Your life is not guaranteed. In this modern world, we’ve been blessed with lives that, on average in America, last almost 80 years. Madison Brooks wasn’t so lucky. All deaths are tragic. The depths of pain and grief experienced by each and every death are immeasurable, and each year, unfortunately, some of those deaths are by those taken before their time.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Advocacy group slams emphasis on alcohol, not rape culture, in LSU student’s death

An organization that aids survivors of sexual trauma said there’s too much focus on the bar that served alcohol to a 19-year-old LSU student the night she was allegedly raped and later fatally struck by a vehicle. Instead, the group wants to see more scrutiny into the culture that condones sexual assault when alcohol use […] The post Advocacy group slams emphasis on alcohol, not rape culture, in LSU student’s death appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

LSU women's basketball visits Louisiana State Penitentiary

Kim Mulkey and her LSU women's basketball team toured the Louisiana State Penitentiary, commonly referred to as Angola, on Wednesday afternoon and left with a better understanding of how the prison system works, while also learning more about the prisoners. "I mean, I honestly was kind of scared. I didn't...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies have arrested four men in connection with an incident that eventually led to LSU student Madison Brooks being hit and killed by a vehicle in Baton Rouge earlier this month. Two of the males have been charged with third-degree rape in the case, investigators...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Middle school briefly went on lockdown amid rumors about weapon on campus, Baton Rouge officials say

BATON ROUGE - A middle school briefly went on lockdown Friday after rumors of a gun on campus started circulating among students. An East Baton Rouge School spokesperson said Westdale Middle School was locked down Friday afternoon as police investigated the claims. Officers searched multiple students alleged to be carrying the weapon and found no sign of a gun.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Report: LSU mistakenly paid Brian Kelly by over $1 million

A state legislative audit found that LSU overpaid head football coach Brian Kelly $1,001,368 during the 2022 fiscal year, according to The Advocate. LSU made payments to Kelly's LLC in May 2022, and then continued to make supplemental payments to the coach directly, leading to double payments until it was detected by LSU management in November.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Hearing delayed for man accused in 3 homeless killings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of killing three homeless people was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Jan. 26, for a hearing but it got delayed until March. A judge recently allowed Jeremy Anderson to change his plea from “not guilty” to “not guilty by reason of insanity.” Last summer, a judge ruled that Anderson is fit to stand trial.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

LSU women's tennis sweeps UL-Monroe in home opener

Last weekend, the LSU women’s tennis team won its home opener, sweeping UL-Monroe in doubleheader. The Tigers started their double header day on Jan. 22 by taking the doubles point. Graduate student Mia Rabinowitz and senior Nina Geissler won the first doubles match 6-2 against Mackenzie King and Angela del Campo. Following that was a quick win at the No. 1 spot from Nikita Vishwase and Anastasiya Komar against Alice Klinteby and Alessandra Anghel 6-2.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy