4 Arizona Cities Among The Dirtiest Places In America
There are many perks to city life. But because those larger cities bring along greater populations, drawbacks such as pollution, litter, pests, and lower air quality are usually pretty prominent. LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America. The website states. "We compared over 150 of the biggest...
Funds to Assist Renters From Being Evicted From Homes Due To Overdue Rent
The Office of Ned Lamont released the following Press Release on 1/27/23. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno today announced that the Connecticut Department of Housing is launching a new fund to assist renters who are on the verge of being evicted from their homes due to owing past due rent. Utilizing $12.5 million in funding from UniteCT and the Rent Bank, the Eviction Prevention Fund will provide households with up to $5,000 to pay off past due rent with their current landlord.
This Is The Most Filmed Location In Kentucky
Kentucky has diverse scenery all across the state, making it the perfect backdrop for a wide variety of films. Some places are filmed much more frequently than others. HawaiianIslands.com compiled a list the most filmed locations in each state. "HawaiianIslands.com analyzed IMDb data to identify the U.S. locations with the most film credits, not including movie studios. We categorized the top locations by state, type, and genre to rank the most filmed locations in each category," the website states.
Just 1 Kentucky Restaurant Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp's annual Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023 is here — and Kentucky was represented very well!. The user-driven recommendation site said its list has "something for every taste, style, and budget." How'd they do it? "To create Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list, we first reached out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots. Then, we ranked each by total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors," Yelp wrote on its website.
Two Nebraska Inmate Deaths This Week Investigated
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 72-year old John Epting died at a Lincoln hospital. He was an inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. He was serving a 25 to 40 year sentence on charges out of Lincoln County that included manslaughter and first degree assault. While the...
Racist Katie Hobbs Calls For Security When Asked About Election Fraud
As if you needed more evidence that racist Katie Hobbs is as stupid as a stick and the democrats are tyrants because they throw out anyone that dares to ask a question of a public servant. She doesn’t call the shots. She does what she is told. .
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In North Carolina
Living in the South, you know how even just a little snowfall can seemingly bring an entire state to a halt. When the occasional blizzard-like storm rolls in, however, people will hunker down at home for days at a time. North Carolina may not see much snow, but there have...
This Is Colorado's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
There's a reason why breakfast is the most important meal of the day. We're not talking about calories and optimal energy, but more the delicious eats you can look forward to. Who can say no to bacon, pancakes, eggs, biscuits, and all types of delectables served in the morning? You don't even have to wait for the a.m. to devour chicken and waffles or a tasty breakfast sandwich.
This Is Florida's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Fried chicken is one of the ultimate comfort foods. This Southern staple can be enjoyed by itself or as a dish during breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The delicious bird has also spawned nationwide restaurant chains and created the reputation of many independent spots. Sometimes, the most finger-licking fried chicken comes from a dining corner or a no-frills establishment.
Little Big Town Has 'Been Dying' To Reveal This News
Little Big Town has “been dying to share this news,” the beloved country quartet said on their social media channels as they unveiled 2023 tour dates, set to kick off this spring. The group is “beyond excited to bring our ‘Friends of Mine’ tour to a city near you.’
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In South Carolina
Cakes come in many flavors, but it's hard to beat a good, old-fashioned chocolate cake, from moist layers with hints of coffee to bring out the rich cocoa flavor to sweet frostings topped with bittersweet chocolate shavings. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best slices of chocolate cake in each state, from fan-favorite bakeries to indulgent steakhouses. According to the site:
Polk County Extreme Weather Plan in Place Until Further Notice
(Polk County, IA) -- Polk County has activated its Extreme Weather Plan, as sub-zero wind chills are expected over the next several days. Warming centers will be open across the Des Moines metro, and Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority buses will be providing free rides to those warming centers. The Extreme Weather plan will remain in effect until further notice.
Officials Identify Three People who Died in Backyard Suicide Pact
Officials Identify Three People who Died in Backyard Suicide Pact. (Harrisburg, PA) - York County officials have released the names of three family members who reportedly died in a suicide pact in their backyard Wednesday. Coroner Pamela Gay said Thursday the bodies found in the 2000 block of Loman Avenue in West Manchester Township have been identified as James Daub, who was 62; 59-year-old Deborah Daub and Morgan Daub, who was 26. Investigators have determined the Daubses "pre-planned their deaths," based on evidence at the scene. The coroner also says the parents died by homicide and the daughter Morgan killed herself. They had lived at the home for over 20 years.
68- Year-old Man Dies In House Fire In Madison County
Town of Sullivan, N.Y. - A 68 year old Madison County man is dead after a fire rips through his home last night. Just before midnight, crews arrived at the home of Harold Fink on Tyler Road in the Town of Sullivan to find it fully-engulfed in flames. A neighbor...
Capital Region Bracing For Storm That's Expected to Bring Snow, Rain
Folks across the Capital Region are bracing for a storm that could create some messy travel conditions across the area. The National Weather Service says snow is going to arrive ahead of the Wednesday evening commute and some locations could see several inches of precipitation. Snow is likely going to mix in with rain at times before the weather system moves out. National Grid says it will have crews ready to respond to any power outages or other problems caused by the storm.
