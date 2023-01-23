ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities search for mountain lion in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KMOV) - A mountain lion is still at-large after being hit by a vehicle Monday night in Villa Ridge, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Conservation searched for the big cat Monday night and Tuesday Morning along Old State Highway 100 near Highway T, but they have come up empty so far. Employees at the local feed store said the mountain lion ran into the trailer of one of their trucks.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Advocates protest ‘anti-LGBTQ’ bills in Missouri legislature

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - LGBTQ advocates protested in St. Louis and Jefferson City over proposed legislation they say targets that specific demographic. On Tuesday, several LGBTQ rights advocates rallied through The Grove over several bills limiting LGBTQ exposure in Missouri. The ACLU reported Missouri lawmakers have filed 30 anti-LGBTQ bills,...
Thousands of doses of fentanyl, other drugs reported missing from local hospital

FENTON (KMOV) - A local hospital claimed it cannot find thousands of doses of fentanyl and other controlled drugs meant for patients. Fentanyl is a drug that’s caused many overdose deaths. But it’s also used in hospitals, very effectively and safely, for sick patients to relieve pain. Now,...

