Purdue defeat Illinois women’s basketball at home
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — #22 ranked Illinois women’s basketball have only beaten Purdue 7 times in their last 65 meetings. The Illini are also looking like a different team than they have the past several years, but it wasn’t enough as Illinois is upset by Purdue at home 62-52. Abbey Ellis lead for Purdue with 16 […]
Jayden Epps disrupts Buckeyes defense, enters Illinois’ starting lineup
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — After their loss to Indiana, the Illinois men’s basketball team had a change in the starting lineup in their last game against Ohio State, putting Jayden Epps in the starting point guard role instead of Sencire Harris. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said starting Jayden throws a wrench in other team’s defenses. […]
Illinois signee Amani Hansberry talks relationship with staff
BEL AIR, Md. — Illinois signee Amani Hansberry has been in consistent contact with the staff since committing to the program in late August. Assistant coach Chester Frazier was the lead man for Hansberry during his recruitment process and has been in consistent contact ever since. “My relationship with...
thechampaignroom.com
What Goode’s two shoes on the court mean for Illinois
The coast is finally starting to clear on Goode Island. You’re probably wondering what Goode Island is, and why I’m using such a lazily crafted metaphor. Give me a minute to explain. Although current sophomore Illinois guard Luke Goode hasn’t played a single second of the season to...
thechampaignroom.com
Why haven’t we seen more of that?
The Illini took care of business on home court Tuesday night against Ohio State, winning 69-60. Illinois was firing on all cylinders and pulled away in the second half in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score may show. It’s on nights like these that everyone...
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois responds, uses complete effort to down OSU
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — That’s how you defend your home court. After an embarrassing home loss to Indiana last time out, the Illini rebounded nicely on Tuesday. Illinois was efficient on both ends of the floor, and took care of Ohio State, 69-60, at State Farm Center. The last...
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Altmyer, new Illinois QB, opens up about why he chose the Illini
Luke Altmyer met with the Illinois media on Thursday as the Ole Miss transfer looks to continue his transition this spring as a new quarterback in the Big Ten. Altmyer said he walks through the doors each day for his teammates, and said he believes he can do whatever’s asked of him.
What Illini transfers did at new schools during 2022 season
There always is attrition after a new head coach takes over a program, and that was no different in Champaign. After Bret Bielema's first season in Champaign, more than a dozen players left the program. Most of those players were toward the bottom of the depth chart and transferred to...
wmay.com
College tuition increasing for some, not others, across Illinois
College tuition is on the rise for some in Illinois this academic year – but for those attending the University of Illinois Springfield, that hike will not be felt. Meanwhile, for incoming freshmen at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign, as well as Chicago, students’ personal budgets will likely be more constrained than ever before.
thetuscolajournal.com
Piercy is building a career in his hometown
For 2002 Villa Grove High School graduate David Piercy, it’s been a circuitous route to success in his hometown. From working on job sites with his dad, Duane, to starting his own company in Colorado before moving it back home, the trek hasn’t always been an easy one. I recently caught up with him to talk about his latest project, an 1800-square-foot addition to the city building, and much more.
wznd.com
Kappa Sigma fraternity suspended from ISU through 2025
NORMAL, Ill. – The Kappa Sigma chapter at Illinois State University has officially been suspended by the university’s Dean of Students office January 25, 2023. The official suspension will begin effective immediately until December 31, 2025. This decision comes in the wake of a superfluity of derogatory actions...
Central Illinois closings begin ahead of winter storm
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and Delays page. Charleston Superintendent Todd J. Vilardo said all schools in the district will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to the incoming winter […]
smilepolitely.com
Five more delicious chicken wings in Champaign-Urbana
Little else is more important (to me) than finding — and devouring — all the delicious chicken wings in Champaign-Urbana. Ever since the pandemic took Sakanaya’s and Crane Alley’s wings away, I have been continually searching for more C-U wings to love. Last year, I wrote about five places for inimitable wings around C-U: Black Dog, Masijta Grill, San Maru, Stango Cuisine, and The Stuft Bird; all amazing wings that aren’t like others in town. If you have a favorite chicken wing that isn’t included in these lists, do tell.
WAND TV
Gov. Pritzker in Decatur to announce $113.8M investment in downstate transit
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker was in Decatur Tuesday morning to announce that $113.8 million has been awarded to downstate transit providers. The funding brings the total investment in downstate transit via competitive grants to $337.8 million. “I’m proud to announce the third round of Rebuild Illinois projects...
Chester Street Bar may be first designated historical site in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The spot where a bar once stood could be named historical by the city of Champaign. But, they’ll have to write a new process to do it. The Chester Street Bar collapsed several years ago. It was considered a safe space for the LGBTQ community. People like former employee Leslie Krause […]
wglt.org
Bloomington-Normal expecting 2-3 inches of snow overnight and Wednesday
Bloomington-Normal is expecting to see 2 to 3 inches of snow starting overnight and through the day Wednesday. A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln. Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions during Wednesday...
Schools saying goodbye to snow days, some parents object
BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — More schools are using remote learning when weather stops students from coming in, like it did on Wednesday. Some parents don’t like it, but officials said the benefits to e-learning aren’t just academics. Kids are given laptops, logins and assignments to cover from home, but it isn’t always simple. Lindsey White’s […]
City of Champaign announces two road closures at Prospect Ave. intersection
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced two different road closures that began earlier today at a Prospect Ave. intersection. Columbia Ave. will be closed to through traffic between Willis Ave. and Prospect Ave. The city said motorists will need to use Willis Ave. for access to properties in the 900 block of […]
Central Illinois Proud
Family displaced by garage fire in Bloomington Thursday afternoon
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A structure fire in the 1900 block of Woodbine Road in Bloomington has left four people displaced. The Bloomington Fire Department was dispatched to 1903 Woodbine Road just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday to find smoke and fire coming from the home’s garage. The residents had escaped the house prior to the firefighters’ arrival.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Focusing On Danville, Vermilion County’s Positive
Efforts to promote the positive things about Danville and Vermilion County are advancing following the release of a new video promoting the area. On Monday the Danville City Council hosted a focus group discussion spotlighting the positive things about our area. Terri White and Lisa Odendaal of White-Smith Marketing Group...
247Sports
