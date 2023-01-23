Read full article on original website
msn.com
3 Dow Stocks Down 30% to 55% That Are Screaming Buys for 2023
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2022 down nearly 9%. It delivered a worse negative return only six times over the past 50 years. Several members of the blue chip index experienced especially sharp sell-offs. But that doesn't mean that better days aren't on the way. Here are three Dow stocks down 30% to 55% that are screaming buys for 2023.
4 Dow Stocks Billionaire Money Managers Can't Stop Buying
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is comprised of 30 generally profitable, time-tested businesses, four of which have been top buys for billionaire investors.
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall with more earnings in the queue
U.S. stocks wilted Tuesday morning after back-to-back gains as investors evaluated another round of quarterly financial results from companies. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) each barreled down roughly 0.5% at the open, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was off by 0.4%. Among specific names...
AOL Corp
Stock market news live updates: Tech leads stocks higher as big earnings week begins
U.S. stocks gained Monday as investors braced for a jam-packed week of corporate earnings and contemplated the Federal Reserve's next rate move before officials meet later this month. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) advanced 1.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) jumped about 250 points, or 0.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq...
investing.com
Chevron goes big with new $75 billion buyback, surpassing Exxon's
© Reuters. Chevron goes big with new $75 billion buyback, surpassing Exxon's. Chevron (NYSE:CVX) shares rose 2.5% after-hours Wednesday after the company announced a massive buyback plan and another dividend hike. The oil giant's Board authorized the repurchase of $75 billion of the company’s common shares. The new plan...
US futures slip the day after tech-powered Wall Street rally
Wall Street stumbled before the bell on Tuesday following a rally the previous day, driven by heavy buying of tech shares as investors bet the Federal Reserve will trim its rate hikes as it makes headway in tamping down inflation. Futures for the benchmark S&P 500 and futures for the...
investing.com
Gold stalls after nine-month high as focus turns to U.S. data
(Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Wednesday as investors took advantage of a recent surge in prices to lock in some profits ahead of a slew of U.S. economic data that could influence the Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting next week. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,930.42 per ounce by...
msn.com
Dow Rises 200 Points; Nasdaq Up Over 2%
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining over 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.61% to 33,245.17 while the NASDAQ rose 2.14% to 11,084.83. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.24% to 3,947.25. Check This Out: Insiders Selling Delta Air Lines...
S&P 500 Could Rally Over 20% In 2023, Says Market Strategist: 'Akin To 1982 When Stocks Went Nearly Vertical'
The stock market has started off 2023 on a positive note, raising hopes of a revival after 2022's dismal showing. What Happened: The S&P 500 Index could rise over 20% this year, going by the rule of first five days, Fundstrat’s head of research Tom Lee tweeted on Tuesday. When the S&P 500 Index is negative the previous year and gains over 1.4% for the first five days of the following year, the average annual return is about 26.4%, he noted.
investing.com
Bitcoin (BTC) is Goldman Sachs’ Best-Performing Asset of 2023, BTC Maintains Momentum
© Reuters Bitcoin (BTC) is Goldman Sachs’ Best-Performing Asset of 2023, BTC Maintains Momentum. As Bitcoin (BTC) continues its steep incline, recovering from the losses of 2022, the banking giant Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) has ranked BTC as the best-performing asset in the world this year. Bitcoin (BTC) is...
Asia shares trading mixed, China markets closed for holidays
TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street indexes finished little changed as investors awaited earnings results from major global companies. Shares rose in Tokyo and Seoul, but fell in Sydney and Mumbai. Markets were closed in Hong Kong and Shanghai for Lunar New Year holidays.
AT&T, U.S. Bancorp And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 300 points on Wednesday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session. eHealth, Inc. EHTH shares jumped 26.9% to $6.88 after the company raised its preliminary FY22 revenue guidance. Stride, Inc. LRN shares climbed 21.2% to $38.79...
investing.com
U.S. crude inventories up 0.5M barrels last week, stockpiles at Sept. 2021 highs
Investing.com -- U.S. crude stockpiles rose for a fifth straight week last week, with less than a third of expected gains although that still bumped up total inventories to their highest in 16 months. U.S. crude inventories rose by 0.533M barrels during the week ended Jan. 20, the Energy Information...
msn.com
US Stocks Seem To Flatline As Traders Digest Friday's Gains: Key Earnings To Dominate Sentiments This Week
Trading in the U.S. index futures suggests stocks may start the week on a nervous note as fourth-quarter reporting season begins in earnest. Tech, railroad operators, payment processors, defense contractors and airlines are among the companies lined up to release their quarterly earnings scorecard this week. With the Fed entering...
investing.com
Oil closes flat as refinery outages counter 16-month high in crude stocks
Investing.com -- Oil prices closed flat on Wednesday as unplanned refinery outages faced off with crude stockpiles at 16-month highs. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for March settled up 2 cents, or 0.02%, at $80.15 per barrel after a session high of $81.22 and low of $79.45.
Motley Fool
2 Tech Stocks With Upside Potential in 2023, According to Wall Street
The median analyst price target forecasts a 9% gain over the coming year for Taiwan Semiconductor. Small-cap tech company Semrush could soar by 75%, according to Clarke Jefferies of Piper Sandler. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
US Stocks Open Lower; Dow Dips 250 Points
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping around 250 points on Wednesday. Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.74% to 33,484.47 while the NASDAQ fell 1.87% to 11,122.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.26% to 3,966.28. Check This Out: Check Out 3...
Nasdaq Down Over 200 Points; AT&T Posts Upbeat Earnings
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 200 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 1.10% to 33,364.09 while the NASDAQ fell 1.92% to 11,116.96. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.38% to 3,961.34. Check This Out: Check Out 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Mixed As Earnings Underwhelm, Microsoft Slumps
A disappointing earnings season had stocks giving back some of their January gains again Wednesday as Microsoft slumps and Boeing posts a surprise loss.
Benzinga
Dow Rises 80 Points; Altamira Therapeutics Shares Plunge
U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining around 80 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.24% to 33,710.06 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 11,340.24. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.11% to 4,015.51. Check This Out: Microsoft Set To Report Earnings...
