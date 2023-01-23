ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornwall, NY

kingstonthisweek.com

Martha's Table expanding by adding adjacent property

Martha’s Table, which closed its Princess Street dining room for Kingston’s marginalized citizens at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic but offered takeout and delivered meals, will now be opening an emergency warming centre at an adjacent property. “We are happy to formally announce that we have purchased...
KINGSTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Newburgh, NY Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino Updates Hours Of Operation

The newest Hudson Valley casino is seeing a few minor changes since its opening last month. The Newburgh Mall has been transformed into the brand new Resorts World Hudson Valley. Construction began in the summer of 2021 and moved along quickly. The newest entertainment attraction in the Hudson Valley opened its doors back on December 28th of 2022. For the last few weeks, Hudson Valley residents have been visiting in droves and cashing in big.
NEWBURGH, NY
Times Herald-Record

Gunk Haus in Highland for sale, restaurant to operate while on the market

Know anyone looking for a fully turn-key restaurant? The Gunk Haus in Highland, known for its German cuisine and mountain views, has been listed for sale through Cushman & Wakefield/Pyramid Brokerage Co. The restaurant at 387 South St. is on the market for $1,350,000. According to the listing, the restaurant comes with indoor and outdoor seating, a bakery, catering kitchen and parking availability. ...
HIGHLAND, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Luna Announces Run For Newburgh City Council

NEWBURGH – Democratic committee member and community leader, Bryan Luna announces that he is running for an open At-Large seat in the Newburgh City Council. Luna, reflecting about his upbringing in his childhood neighborhood, Grand Street. “Our community is struggling with the rising cost of living, from unaffordable rent...
NEWBURGH, NY
INSIDE News

NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New York

The City of New York supports those who are interested in buying an apartment or house in the city with an assistance program of up to $100,000. The program is called HomeFirst and consists of an interest-free loan with a term of up to 15 years for all those who qualify and are looking to buy a house or apartment for the first time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travelawaits.com

7 Delicious Restaurants To Try In Beautiful Beacon, New York

With Fishkill Creek winding its way through town and Fishkill Falls cascading adjacent to Main Street, Beacon is the ultimate quaint Hudson Valley town. Its waterfront views, Mount Beacon backdrop, and fertile farmland make it a beautiful destination fit for foodies just 60 miles north of Midtown Manhattan. Here are some of my favorite Beacon restaurants.
BEACON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

New Orange County sales tax agreement ready for final approval

GOSHEN – A new Orange County sales tax agreement with its three cities – Middletown, Newburgh and Port Jervis – has been approved by oversight committees of the county legislature and is ready for final approval by the full legislature in early February. Under the arrangement, the...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY

