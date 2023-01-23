Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
N.Y mom, 33, is arrested after letting her 10-year-old son get a tattoo of his name 'in full-size block letters'Westland DailyLloyd, NY
This Mom Saves Money on Groceries By Finding Edible Plants Near Her HomeJudyDSoutheast, NY
“Most Haunted Road In New Jersey”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSWest Milford, NJ
Related
Large flock of snow geese spotted in Goshen
A wildlife expert at Bear Mountain State Park tells News 12 that despite their name, snow geese are a sign of spring - not Wednesday's impending snow.
kingstonthisweek.com
Martha's Table expanding by adding adjacent property
Martha’s Table, which closed its Princess Street dining room for Kingston’s marginalized citizens at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic but offered takeout and delivered meals, will now be opening an emergency warming centre at an adjacent property. “We are happy to formally announce that we have purchased...
Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
School superintendent rocks Guns N' Roses song to announce snow day
Terry Dade, the Superintendent of the Cornwall Central School District, took to Facebook with his own rendition of the Guns N' Roses song "Sweet Child O' Mine."
Newburgh, NY Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino Updates Hours Of Operation
The newest Hudson Valley casino is seeing a few minor changes since its opening last month. The Newburgh Mall has been transformed into the brand new Resorts World Hudson Valley. Construction began in the summer of 2021 and moved along quickly. The newest entertainment attraction in the Hudson Valley opened its doors back on December 28th of 2022. For the last few weeks, Hudson Valley residents have been visiting in droves and cashing in big.
This Westchester Chef Named Semifinalist Of Prestigious National Competition
Several restaurants in New York state have been recognized as semifinalists in a prestigious national competition recognizing preeminent restaurants and chefs. The restaurants are being recognized by the James Beard Foundation, which celebrates food culture in the US and has been handing out awards to restaurants since 1991. Outstanding Restaurateur:
Gunk Haus in Highland for sale, restaurant to operate while on the market
Know anyone looking for a fully turn-key restaurant? The Gunk Haus in Highland, known for its German cuisine and mountain views, has been listed for sale through Cushman & Wakefield/Pyramid Brokerage Co. The restaurant at 387 South St. is on the market for $1,350,000. According to the listing, the restaurant comes with indoor and outdoor seating, a bakery, catering kitchen and parking availability. ...
hudsonvalleypress.com
Luna Announces Run For Newburgh City Council
NEWBURGH – Democratic committee member and community leader, Bryan Luna announces that he is running for an open At-Large seat in the Newburgh City Council. Luna, reflecting about his upbringing in his childhood neighborhood, Grand Street. “Our community is struggling with the rising cost of living, from unaffordable rent...
Upstate New York EMT Killed In Hudson Valley, No Charges
No charges will be filed after an EMT was killed following a shift in Newburgh. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced his office completed its investigation into a fatal accident involving a Hudson Valley EMT. Hudson Valley EMT Killed In Newburgh, New York. On December 16,...
There Is Some New Stuff Brewing In Walden, NY
Theirs a new dog in town starting February 2nd, 2023 and I think many of you will enjoy what it's got brewing. Walden is home to many of our favorite small businesses and it looks like they are about to get another one. I am hoping 2023 is the year...
Travel and Leisure Names Dutchess County Rail Trail Best in the U.S.
It's no secret, the Hudson Valley is one of the best locations in America to enjoy the outdoors. We have access to some of the most beautiful hiking and nature trails in New York State. A major publication agrees and just named one of our most popular trails as the best in America.
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New York
The City of New York supports those who are interested in buying an apartment or house in the city with an assistance program of up to $100,000. The program is called HomeFirst and consists of an interest-free loan with a term of up to 15 years for all those who qualify and are looking to buy a house or apartment for the first time.
Snow will mix with sleet and freezing rain in spots before stopping by midnight
The snow that began falling across the region around mid-morning on Wednesday will continue falling until midnight before stopping, according to the National Weather Service. The snow is likely to mix with sleet or freezing rain in many places this evening. Sullivan County and western Ulster County are expected to get the most snow. ...
‘Wonderful Hidden Gem’ New York State Diner Moves In Hudson Valley
A New York diner that's been called a "hidden gem" is moving to one of the most popular hometowns in the Hudson Valley. Owners of Red Pepper Diner in Dutchess County confirmed the diner is moving. Wappingers Falls, New York Diner Is Moving. The diner is currently located on Route...
Can You Help Identify What Was Creeping Around a Marlboro, NY Backyard?
Earlier this week, a friend of mine sent me a video from his backyard security camera and asked if I could help him identify what he caught on camera. At first I thought, "come on, this has to be a bear" but the more I looked at the video and thought about it the more I questioned what I was looking at.
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ In Lower Hudson Valley, Sentencing
A 16-year-old cheerleading captain was killed during what was supposed to be a celebration for her school. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old was sentenced for the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York. The...
Westchester dad among two NY men making strides to reform family court
The Scarsdale dad won a federal lawsuit in 2021 granting him ADA accommodations in family court, and in December was given the New York State Senate Commendation Award for his efforts to help other disabled parents receive basic accommodations during their custody cases.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Who is Howard Harris, and why is he so angry at Woodstock town supervisor Bill McKenna?
Woodstock is a community famous for the depths and lengths of its verbal feuds, sometimes passed from one generation to another. Over the years, the exchange of views between Bill McKenna and Howard Harris has become as worthy candidate for inclusion in the hall of fame of Woodstock disputes. Harris,...
travelawaits.com
7 Delicious Restaurants To Try In Beautiful Beacon, New York
With Fishkill Creek winding its way through town and Fishkill Falls cascading adjacent to Main Street, Beacon is the ultimate quaint Hudson Valley town. Its waterfront views, Mount Beacon backdrop, and fertile farmland make it a beautiful destination fit for foodies just 60 miles north of Midtown Manhattan. Here are some of my favorite Beacon restaurants.
Mid-Hudson News Network
New Orange County sales tax agreement ready for final approval
GOSHEN – A new Orange County sales tax agreement with its three cities – Middletown, Newburgh and Port Jervis – has been approved by oversight committees of the county legislature and is ready for final approval by the full legislature in early February. Under the arrangement, the...
Comments / 0