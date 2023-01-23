Read full article on original website
Penn State football: Having weathered several storms, James Franklin returns to verge of a breakthrough
Penn State couldn’t be in better hands than those of 50-year-old James Franklin, who is embarking on his 10th season at the helm of the Nittany Lions’ football program. In saying that, I know I’ll be hearing guffaws from at least 1 of my 5 siblings, at least a couple old Pennsylvania high school friends and a few readers and social media buddies. As Franklin himself is wont to say, “I get it.”
Digital Collegian
After one season with Miami (FL), former Penn State assistant Josh Gattis is out as offensive coordinator
A former Penn State assistant was relieved of his coordinating duties Friday morning. Josh Gattis, who served as the Nittany Lions’ wide receivers coach from 2014-17, has been fired as Miami’s (FL) offensive coordinator after just one season. Prior to his stint with the Hurricanes, Gattis served in...
Digital Collegian
Former Syracuse high school relations director added to Penn State football recruiting team
Penn State continues to add to its 2023 staff as National Signing Day and winter workouts approach. Khalil Ahmad will join the Nittany Lions’ personnel and recruiting staff after two seasons as Syracuse’s Director of High School Relations, he announced on Friday. Following a few years in the...
Digital Collegian
Position preview | A look at the Penn State men’s lacrosse midfielders
The season is right around the corner, and Penn State looks to start out on the right foot against Lafayette on Feb. 4. The Nittany Lions will start their 2023 campaign after a disappointing 2022 season. Penn State finished last season 3-11 and found itself toward the bottom of the...
Digital Collegian
Linebacker Jamari Buddin officially leaves Penn State football, commits to New Mexico State
One Penn State linebacker has found his new home on the other side of the country. Former blue and white linebacker Jamari Buddin announced he's transferring to New Mexico State on Twitter. Buddin played at Penn State for two seasons and appeared in nine games in 2022, when he finished...
How to watch Penn State vs. Iowa in the second BJC dual: TV channel, radio and livestream
The dual is set to start at 8:30 p.m.
Digital Collegian
No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey enters thick of Big Ten gauntlet against No. 7 Michigan
Records were broken the last time No. 6 Penn State took the ice. During last weekend’s home stint opposite Notre Dame, the Nittany Lions played in front of the two largest crowds in Pegula Ice Arena history, including Saturday’s record-breaking 6,566 Wear White game turnout. Fueled by a...
Mifflin County wrestling clips State College 39-33 in Mid-Penn Commonwealth showdown
Mifflin County battled to a hard-fought 39-33 divisional victory against State College Thursday. Hunter Johnson (120), Kamden Everly (126), Parker Kearns (160), Avery Aurand (189), and Truitt Davis (215) each tallied pins to pace the Huskies.
Digital Collegian
Oregon State hires former Penn State men's soccer associate head coach Greg Dalby as head coach
A former Nittany Lions coach is heading west. Oregon State has hired former Penn State men’s soccer associate head coach Greg Dalby as its new head coach. Dalby has been on the blue and white’s coaching staff since 2018. Now, he’ll look to guide a Beavers team to...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's volleyball drops first match of the season against Long Beach State
After a successful weekend at the First Point Collegiate Challenge in Austin, Texas, Penn State remained at No. 4 in the AVCA Coaches Poll. Its competitors of the weekend, Pepperdine and Stanford, remained in similar positions as they were last week despite losing to the Nittany Lions. The Waves stayed at No. 5 and the Cardinals bumped up to No. 7 after being No. 8.
Digital Collegian
Tussey Mountain allows Penn State, State College community to hit the slopes
Tussey Mountain is a 50-acre ski resort with three chair lifts and one snow tube lift. The ownership of the mountain has changed hands since its opening in the 1960s, but it remains open to the public today. Despite facing variable conditions and warmer weather so far this season, skiers...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's basketball falls in overtime thriller to Rutgers, remains winless on road
After snapping a three-game losing streak on Sunday, Penn State moved quickly onto its next goal in mind: pick up a conference road win for the first time this season. The Lady Lions looked like they were on their way to doing just that on Thursday against Rutgers after an opening quarter in which they shot 62% from the field and led by as much as 11.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey grows strong connections as teammates and roommates
If spending a few hours a day at Pegula Ice Arena wasn’t enough time for Penn State to build team camaraderie, how does living off campus together sound?. For many of the Nittany Lions, they live with each other in Happy Valley, from the first time they step foot on campus all the way up until their final minutes in a blue-and-white uniform.
Penn State president gives advice to Centre County businesses
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State President, Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, joined the Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County [CBICC] on Thursday, Jan. 26 for a discussion with business owners and local leaders on economic development and employee retention. Bendapudi had many messages to Centre County businesses, but one, in particular, stood out. […]
Trial on ex-PSU football player’s locker room hazing claims unlikely before 2024
WILLIAMSPORT – The civil trial for the remaining defendant sued by a former Penn State football player who claims he was sexually harassed in the locker room likely will not occur until 2024. Isaiah Humphries claims in an unopposed motion filed Monday in U.S. Middle District court that he...
Digital Collegian
EDITORIAL | Lack of affordable housing in downtown State College forces Penn State students to live far from campus
With roughly 46,000 undergraduate students attending Penn State’s University Park campus comes a high demand for living options. And since about 32,000 of them live off campus, according to Penn State Undergraduate Admissions, State College has become the temporary home to many. Yet, it seems finding housing that’s affordable and centrally located is becoming harder each year.
Onward State
Penn State History Lesson: Alternative Original Campus Locations
University Park. State College. Happy Valley. Whatever you call it, this area is home to many of your favorite locations, from Beaver Stadium to the HUB Lawn, The Waffle Shop, and Berkey Creamery. But what if Penn State wasn’t located in Centre County at all?. Roger L. Williams, the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State cancels classes, activities, work at University Park amid snow, ice
Penn State announced Tuesday night all classes, activities and work at University Park are canceled from 5 a.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday due to "forecasted snow and ice." According to the release, only employees who "perform essential services" should report. In-person classes are canceled, hybrid classes may offer work...
Fraternity member charged after State College resident attacked
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A State College resident went to the hospital after an assault from fraternity members that forced their way into the home, according to police. Before Michael Vanbelle, 19, of Glenn Mills forced his way into the residence along the 300 block of Fraternity Row in October 2022 he was already told […]
These are the best and worst nursing homes around State College, the government says
Medicare.gov has has a five-star rating system for nursing homes across the U.S. Here’s how those in the State College area stack up.
