Originally Posted On: https://www.globalexpansion.com/blog/global-parking. The non-immigration H-1B visa is often a good way for U.S. businesses planning to capitalize on international talent with temporary work contracts to get foreign employees into the country. This is a suitable solution for short-term contracts of up to three years where global hires can have permission to be employed by and work for a U.S. employer, but approval is sometimes difficult. Because H-1B visas are for highly skilled specialists, they have very specific eligibility requirements that may result in a denial if not met. Additionally, due to the limited timeframe of H-1B visas, they will eventually expire and your employee must then leave the U.S.

