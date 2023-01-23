ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Andrei Tapalaga

Who Are the Living Relatives of Adolf Hitler?

It must be quite tough to live in the present while people are aware that you are a relative of one of the most terrible persons to have ever lived since the number of lives lost as a result of his ideals will never be forgotten.
CNN

Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks

Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
MyNorthwest

Retirees seeking other countries to maximize their dollars

Twelve percent of American retirees are leaving the country, according to an Aegon Retirement Readiness survey from 2022, with the main reason being affordability. For someone to comfortably retire at age 67 in 2023, according to sites like NerdWallet, they would need nearly $1.8 million to comfortably live over the next 20 years. On the other hand, Zoomers — a term used to refer to members of Generation Z — would need closer to $3 million because of the rising costs of inflation.
BUCKSCO.Today

Manor College Receives $1.27 Million for Refugee, Immigrant, and First-Generation Students

Congresswoman Madeleline Dean and Manor College president Dr. Jonathan Peri, President of Manor College. Manor College has received a transformative $1.27-million grant to help refugee, immigrant, and first-generation students. “This is a life-changing gift for our students, for their families and for the community,” Dr. Jonathan Peri, President of Manor...
JENKINTOWN, PA
BBC

Cost of living: One in three children in North living in poverty

Children in the north of England are facing "unprecedented" levels of poverty, an MP has warned. On Tuesday, the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) published a report into child poverty and the cost-of-living crisis. It states in Yorkshire and the Humber and the North East, child poverty is at its highest...
KTEN.com

Global Parking: The Ultimate Global Relocation Solution

Originally Posted On: https://www.globalexpansion.com/blog/global-parking. The non-immigration H-1B visa is often a good way for U.S. businesses planning to capitalize on international talent with temporary work contracts to get foreign employees into the country. This is a suitable solution for short-term contracts of up to three years where global hires can have permission to be employed by and work for a U.S. employer, but approval is sometimes difficult. Because H-1B visas are for highly skilled specialists, they have very specific eligibility requirements that may result in a denial if not met. Additionally, due to the limited timeframe of H-1B visas, they will eventually expire and your employee must then leave the U.S.
StyleCaster

Here’s How to Watch ‘The Traitors Australia’ if You’ve Already Binge-Watched the American Version

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve finished the American version, you may want to know how to watch The Traitors Australia in the US online for free to see more of the real-life Mafia reality show. The Traitors Australia, which is based on the Dutch show De Verraders, follows 24 strangers who arrive at an old hotel in the Southern Highlands of Australia. The contestants are split into two groups: “Faithfuls” and “Traitors.” The Faithfuls are 20 contestants who hope to share a prize fund...
AOL Corp

Here's How Much a Gallon of Gas Costs Around the World

U.S. gas prices have crept up some 17 cents in the past month, and many Americans are none too happy about the current cost to fill their tanks. Although gas prices have increased significantly over the years, the United States doesn’t have it as bad as most countries. In fact, gas prices in the U.S. are well in the lower half of all countries.
HAWAII STATE
INSIDE News

TikTok could be banned throughout the United States

The conflict between the United States and the Chinese social platform, TikTok, does not stop, which has caused almost half of the US states, TikTok has been partially or completely blocked from government devices and in some universities.
Phys.org

Social work researchers examine the health impacts of US immigration policy

Immigration is one of the most controversial social and political issues in American life. Yet little attention is given to the aftermath of U.S. immigration policies or the immigrant Americans who are deported back to their country of origin. What is the resulting impact on mental and physical health disparities, both individually and at the societal level? This question is at the heart of research by scholars at the USC Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work.
INDIANA STATE

