Boston Globe
Millions of Americans have left the country. Where are they going, and why?
We all know that America is a nation of immigrants (with the obvious exception of its long-marginalized Native population). But every so often, it feels like it’s on the verge of becoming a nation of emigrants. After the 2004 reelection of George W. Bush, the 2020 election of Joe...
Who Are the Living Relatives of Adolf Hitler?
It must be quite tough to live in the present while people are aware that you are a relative of one of the most terrible persons to have ever lived since the number of lives lost as a result of his ideals will never be forgotten.
American mother who lived in China for 16 years says she misses Communist government 'co-parent'
An American designer who spent 16 years in Shanghai wrote an essay in the NYT highlighting the virtues of raising her children under the eye of the Chinese government.
Putin Losing 'Thousands' Of Soldiers, Says Ukraine President: 'They Just Throw Them Into The Meat Grinder'
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing a lot more soldiers in the war as Russia's unprecedented attacks continued in Kyiv. What Happened: Zelenskyy, in an interview with Sky News, said, "The east is losing a lot of people. They don't care about that." "We count...
Here are the top 19 countries that aren't safe for US citizens to travel to, according to the US State Department
Countries deemed too dangerous for travel by the State Department are known for civil unrest, terrorist activity, and kidnappings.
Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks
Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
‘I buckled when I saw her remains’ – the biopic about ‘Europe’s first female suicide bomber’
After repeating ‘fake news’ about Hasna Aït Boulahcen’s role in the Paris attacks, Dina Amer switched from journalism to directing – to uncover deeper truths about this tragic misfit
Retirees seeking other countries to maximize their dollars
Twelve percent of American retirees are leaving the country, according to an Aegon Retirement Readiness survey from 2022, with the main reason being affordability. For someone to comfortably retire at age 67 in 2023, according to sites like NerdWallet, they would need nearly $1.8 million to comfortably live over the next 20 years. On the other hand, Zoomers — a term used to refer to members of Generation Z — would need closer to $3 million because of the rising costs of inflation.
Russian warship with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles ‘sails towards US and will soon be in strike range’
A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim. The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons. An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel...
Guinea worm disease could be second ever human illness to be eradicated
As cases fall, the condition that once affected millions of people in Africa and Asia could also be the first to be wiped out without medicines
Manor College Receives $1.27 Million for Refugee, Immigrant, and First-Generation Students
Congresswoman Madeleline Dean and Manor College president Dr. Jonathan Peri, President of Manor College. Manor College has received a transformative $1.27-million grant to help refugee, immigrant, and first-generation students. “This is a life-changing gift for our students, for their families and for the community,” Dr. Jonathan Peri, President of Manor...
BBC
Cost of living: One in three children in North living in poverty
Children in the north of England are facing "unprecedented" levels of poverty, an MP has warned. On Tuesday, the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) published a report into child poverty and the cost-of-living crisis. It states in Yorkshire and the Humber and the North East, child poverty is at its highest...
Tech layoffs are setting off a desperate scramble for foreign workers to find new jobs in 60 days before being forced to leave the U.S.: ‘I am always in fear of what will happen’
Laid-off tech employees on work visas describe the urgency to find new jobs.
Immigration is Harming American Agricultural Workers—Especially Black Ones | Opinion
If you find yourself sympathizing more with the imported white South African immigrants than the displaced Black American farmers, you are part of the problem.
KTEN.com
Global Parking: The Ultimate Global Relocation Solution
Originally Posted On: https://www.globalexpansion.com/blog/global-parking. The non-immigration H-1B visa is often a good way for U.S. businesses planning to capitalize on international talent with temporary work contracts to get foreign employees into the country. This is a suitable solution for short-term contracts of up to three years where global hires can have permission to be employed by and work for a U.S. employer, but approval is sometimes difficult. Because H-1B visas are for highly skilled specialists, they have very specific eligibility requirements that may result in a denial if not met. Additionally, due to the limited timeframe of H-1B visas, they will eventually expire and your employee must then leave the U.S.
Here’s How to Watch ‘The Traitors Australia’ if You’ve Already Binge-Watched the American Version
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve finished the American version, you may want to know how to watch The Traitors Australia in the US online for free to see more of the real-life Mafia reality show. The Traitors Australia, which is based on the Dutch show De Verraders, follows 24 strangers who arrive at an old hotel in the Southern Highlands of Australia. The contestants are split into two groups: “Faithfuls” and “Traitors.” The Faithfuls are 20 contestants who hope to share a prize fund...
A Dutch executive chides Americans for not taking more vacation
US workers get way less vacation time than the rest of the world — and American work culture often doesn't encourage them to use all of it.
AOL Corp
Here's How Much a Gallon of Gas Costs Around the World
U.S. gas prices have crept up some 17 cents in the past month, and many Americans are none too happy about the current cost to fill their tanks. Although gas prices have increased significantly over the years, the United States doesn’t have it as bad as most countries. In fact, gas prices in the U.S. are well in the lower half of all countries.
TikTok could be banned throughout the United States
The conflict between the United States and the Chinese social platform, TikTok, does not stop, which has caused almost half of the US states, TikTok has been partially or completely blocked from government devices and in some universities.
Phys.org
Social work researchers examine the health impacts of US immigration policy
Immigration is one of the most controversial social and political issues in American life. Yet little attention is given to the aftermath of U.S. immigration policies or the immigrant Americans who are deported back to their country of origin. What is the resulting impact on mental and physical health disparities, both individually and at the societal level? This question is at the heart of research by scholars at the USC Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work.
