U.S. Proposes to Make COVID Shot Annual, Much Like Flu Shot

The second consecutive quarter of economic growth that the government reported Thursday underscored that the nation isn't in a recession despite high inflation and the Federal Reserve's fastest pace of interest rate hikes in four decades. Yet the U.S. economy is hardly in the clear. The solid growth in the October-December quarter will do little to alter the widespread view of economists that a recession is very likely sometime this year. Increased borrowing rates and still-high inflation are expected to steadily weaken consumer and business spending. Businesses will likely pare expenses in response, which could lead to layoffs and...

7 HOURS AGO