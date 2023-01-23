ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Proposes to Make COVID Shot Annual, Much Like Flu Shot

By Robin Foster
 3 days ago

MONDAY, Jan. 23, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday asked its vaccine advisory panel to weigh a proposal to turn COVID vaccines into an annual shot for most Americans.

