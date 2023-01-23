U.S. Proposes to Make COVID Shot Annual, Much Like Flu Shot
By Robin Foster
MONDAY, Jan. 23, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday asked its vaccine advisory panel to weigh a proposal to turn COVID vaccines into an annual shot for most Americans.
A panel of independent experts that advises the US Food and Drug Administration on its vaccine decisions will hold a full day of meetings Thursday to consider what the future of Covid-19 vaccination should look like in the United States.
TUESDAY, Jan. 24, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- For immunocompromised adults, adherence to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mRNA monovalent COVID-19 booster dose recommendations is low, according to a study published online Jan. 20 in JAMA Network Open.
TUESDAY, Jan. 24, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Both general and abdominal obesity, especially over time during adulthood, is associated with an increased risk for subsequent prefrailty/frailty, according to a study published online Jan. 23 in BMJ Open.
THURSDAY, Jan. 26, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- An emergency department type 2 diabetes (T2D) screening program can identify patients with undiagnosed prediabetes and diabetes, according to a research letter published online Jan. 26 in JAMA Network Open.
THURSDAY, Jan. 26, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Once weekly efanesoctocog alfa provides superior bleeding prevention to prestudy prophylaxis for patients with severe hemophilia A, according to a study published in the Jan. 26 issue of the New England Journal of…
THURSDAY, Jan. 26, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- In a finding that suggests the updated bivalent COVID booster shots are worth getting, new government data shows they cut the chances of infection with the new XBB variant by nearly half.
THURSDAY, Jan. 26, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Deep learning (DL) reconstructed knee magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is diagnostically equivalent to conventional accelerated MRI for evaluating internal derangement of the knee in a clinical setting, according to a study published online…
THURSDAY, Jan. 26, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A set of 15 serum biomarkers can predict clinically relevant knee osteoarthritis (OA) progression, according to a study published in the Jan. 25 issue of Science Advances.
TUESDAY, Jan. 24, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Female survivors of cancer experience accelerated declines in physical function after diagnosis versus matched controls, according to a study published online Jan. 19 in JAMA Oncology.
TUESDAY, Jan. 24, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- For patients hospitalized for heart failure, all-cause mortality does not differ significantly at 12 months for those receiving torsemide or furosemide, according to a study published in the Jan. 17 issue of the…
