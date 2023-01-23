Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local business aims to improve car rental experience in MichiganKristen WaltersCharter Township Of Clinton, MI
What factors are contributing to high rates of absenteeism among Michigan students?Edy ZooMichigan State
Oakland Police Searching for Missing Pontiac ManOlive BarkerPontiac, MI
A-list Movies Set in Detroit That You Shouldn't MissTed RiversDetroit, MI
Young NFL Star DiesOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Related
Detroit News
Former Macomb Co. Medical Examiner's employees charged in prescription drug thefts
Two former Macomb County Medical Examiner’s Office employees are facing charges in connection with the theft of prescription medications from storage. The county sheriff’s office conducted a months-long investigation, which found 1,200-controlled substance pills had been stolen, resulting in the termination of two employees near the end of 2022.
Detroit News
Police detain 6 students after brawl at Southfield school
A large brawl at a Southfield high school on Wednesday led police to detain six students, officials said. School resource officers and security personnel responded to the fight in the cafeteria at the Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology around 1:15 p.m., police said in a statement. "They...
Detroit News
Man who survived being shot 23 times by police informant sues Detroit cops
Detroit — A man who survived being shot 23 times three years ago has filed a federal lawsuit accusing two unnamed Detroit police officers of "recklessly" enlisting the aid of a confidential informant who went on a shooting spree that resulted in the plaintiff's injuries and the deaths of six other victims.
Detroit News
Man accused of stabbing man more than 20 times, slitting throat to stand trial for murder
Detroit — A 30-year-old man was set to stand trial in Detroit in the death of another man found stabbed 20 times and his throat slit in 2019. Frank Deanda is charged in the slaying of Donald Keens, whose body was found Sept. 18, 2019, near Melville and Leigh streets in Detroit, according to Detroit police.
Detroit News
Man accused of shooting teen gets bond revoked after second arrest
Detroit — Torrion Hudson's bond was revoked during a Wednesday court hearing after the 22-year-old was arrested for aggravated assault of two victims after previously being accused of choking, shooting and robbing 19-year-old Kyla Moore in December. Hudson was arrested in December and his bond was initially set at...
Detroit News
Charges against Canton teen for assaulting father dismissed after appeals court ruling
A Wayne County 3rd Circuit Court judge has dismissed all charges against a woman who was accused of assaulting her father as a teenager after he was thrown from the hood of a car she was driving. Jenna Shi, of Canton, was charged with assault with the intent to do...
Detroit News
Her son was expelled for making a school threat. She's suing
The parent of a Huron Schools' freshman accused of making a school threat is suing the district, police and prosecutors, alleging her son was "zealously" prosecuted and wrongly expelled. Alison Reedy filed a lawsuit on Monday in U.S. District Court in Detroit against the Huron School District, its superintendent Donovan...
Detroit News
Police, district counter 'misinformation' after teen found dead on Ann Arbor school grounds
A day after a missing 15-year-old Ann Arbor Pioneer High School student was found dead on the campus grounds, law enforcement and district officials issued statements about the actions taken in the case amid concern from some in the community. “We know there’s a lot of unanswered questions, as well...
Detroit News
Suspect charged in death of man found on Detroit freeway
A suspect has been charged in connection with the death of a man found dead last week near a Southfield Freeway ramp in Detroit, Michigan State Police said. Rayquin Desean Patrick, 22, was arraigned Tuesday through 36th District Court on first-degree murder and felony firearms charges, records show. He stood...
Detroit News
Family: CPS, Lincoln Park police knew of 5-year-old's abuse years before his death
Ethan Belcher's family had called Child Protective Services more than a dozen times during his short life, two of his aunts said, with one of them saying Belcher went through "pure torture" during the past few years before he died earlier this month. The 5-year-old boy was found dead Jan....
Detroit News
Federal prosecutors file Jan. 6 charges against Wayne County cousins
Federal agents arrested Wayne County cousins Wednesday who were accused of storming the U.S. Capitol and interfering with law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Redford Township resident Kyle Mlynarek, 27, and Ronald Balhorn, 53, of Garden City are the latest of 23 people from Michigan accused of joining...
Detroit News
Suspect sought in January double shooting in Detroit
Detroit police are working to find a suspect in a January shooting that left two people wounded. A 19-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were shot around 9:30 p.m. Jan. 20 while driving in a Dodge Journey near Joy and Grand River on the city's west side, the police department said in a statement.
Detroit News
Judge dismisses Detroit auto chop shop charges after cop brings unseen evidence to hearing
Detroit — Charges against two men accused of operating a chop shop and marijuana-growing operation in Detroit have been dismissed because a police officer showed up the date of the preliminary exam with a box of unseen evidence, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors will be investigating why the evidence was...
Detroit News
Woodhaven doc gets 16.5 years in prison, $30.3M penalty for opioid scheme
Detroit — A Woodhaven doctor was sentenced Monday to serve 16.5 years in prison and was ordered to pay $30.3 million in restitution for his involvement in one of the largest health-care fraud schemes in U.S. history — though the doctor maintains his innocence. Detroit U.S. District Court...
Detroit News
LeDuff: Hiding bad cops can burn a whole city
Nothing burned in America this time around, thankfully. Maybe Memphis stayed peaceful because authorities there took swift action against a sinister gang of cops who apparently beat a handcuffed man to death simply because they were upset. City leaders, to their credit, did not hide behind legal gobbledygook and tortured contractual considerations.
Detroit News
Tips sought to find Dexter High School student
The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips to find a missing 17-year-old Dexter High School student. Relatives arrived to pick up Ea Kuhr on Wednesday but the student "had intentionally avoided them and left to meet an unknown subject," investigators said in a statement. "Information obtained during the...
Detroit News
Police search for teen last seen at high school in Ann Arbor
Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl last seen Friday at her high school in Ann Arbor. Adriana Davidson of Scio Township last communicated with her family around 9 a.m. Friday while on her way to school, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office said. Her friends reported last seeing Adriana...
Detroit News
Grief counselors to be in place at Ann Arbor schools after student found dead
Grief counselors will be in place in Ann Arbor Public Schools for the rest of the week after a missing 15-year-old student was found dead on the grounds of Pioneer High School on Monday. Adriana Davidson of Scio Township was found on the school's grounds around 1 p.m. by the...
Detroit News
State police arrest suspect in stabbing of Jackson Co. man, 19
A 20-year-old Jackson County man has been arrested in the early Monday stabbing of another man, Michigan State Police said. They said the suspect is from Springport and his name is not being released until he is formally arraigned on charges in court. Springport is located about 22 miles northwest of Jackson and about 11 miles north of Albion.
Detroit News
Driver shot, crashes on Lodge Freeway in Detroit
Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting Monday on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit that left a driver injured. The incident was reported in the southbound M-10 lanes at West Grand Boulevard around 4:30 p.m., said First Lt. Mike Shaw, a spokesman for the agency. A 38-year-old Detroit man driving...
Comments / 0