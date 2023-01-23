ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Detroit News

Police detain 6 students after brawl at Southfield school

A large brawl at a Southfield high school on Wednesday led police to detain six students, officials said. School resource officers and security personnel responded to the fight in the cafeteria at the Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology around 1:15 p.m., police said in a statement. "They...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Detroit News

Man who survived being shot 23 times by police informant sues Detroit cops

Detroit — A man who survived being shot 23 times three years ago has filed a federal lawsuit accusing two unnamed Detroit police officers of "recklessly" enlisting the aid of a confidential informant who went on a shooting spree that resulted in the plaintiff's injuries and the deaths of six other victims.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Man accused of shooting teen gets bond revoked after second arrest

Detroit — Torrion Hudson's bond was revoked during a Wednesday court hearing after the 22-year-old was arrested for aggravated assault of two victims after previously being accused of choking, shooting and robbing 19-year-old Kyla Moore in December. Hudson was arrested in December and his bond was initially set at...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Her son was expelled for making a school threat. She's suing

The parent of a Huron Schools' freshman accused of making a school threat is suing the district, police and prosecutors, alleging her son was "zealously" prosecuted and wrongly expelled. Alison Reedy filed a lawsuit on Monday in U.S. District Court in Detroit against the Huron School District, its superintendent Donovan...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Suspect charged in death of man found on Detroit freeway

A suspect has been charged in connection with the death of a man found dead last week near a Southfield Freeway ramp in Detroit, Michigan State Police said. Rayquin Desean Patrick, 22, was arraigned Tuesday through 36th District Court on first-degree murder and felony firearms charges, records show. He stood...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Federal prosecutors file Jan. 6 charges against Wayne County cousins

Federal agents arrested Wayne County cousins Wednesday who were accused of storming the U.S. Capitol and interfering with law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Redford Township resident Kyle Mlynarek, 27, and Ronald Balhorn, 53, of Garden City are the latest of 23 people from Michigan accused of joining...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Suspect sought in January double shooting in Detroit

Detroit police are working to find a suspect in a January shooting that left two people wounded. A 19-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were shot around 9:30 p.m. Jan. 20 while driving in a Dodge Journey near Joy and Grand River on the city's west side, the police department said in a statement.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

LeDuff: Hiding bad cops can burn a whole city

Nothing burned in America this time around, thankfully. Maybe Memphis stayed peaceful because authorities there took swift action against a sinister gang of cops who apparently beat a handcuffed man to death simply because they were upset. City leaders, to their credit, did not hide behind legal gobbledygook and tortured contractual considerations.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Tips sought to find Dexter High School student

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips to find a missing 17-year-old Dexter High School student. Relatives arrived to pick up Ea Kuhr on Wednesday but the student "had intentionally avoided them and left to meet an unknown subject," investigators said in a statement. "Information obtained during the...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Police search for teen last seen at high school in Ann Arbor

Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl last seen Friday at her high school in Ann Arbor. Adriana Davidson of Scio Township last communicated with her family around 9 a.m. Friday while on her way to school, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office said. Her friends reported last seeing Adriana...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

State police arrest suspect in stabbing of Jackson Co. man, 19

A 20-year-old Jackson County man has been arrested in the early Monday stabbing of another man, Michigan State Police said. They said the suspect is from Springport and his name is not being released until he is formally arraigned on charges in court. Springport is located about 22 miles northwest of Jackson and about 11 miles north of Albion.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Driver shot, crashes on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting Monday on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit that left a driver injured. The incident was reported in the southbound M-10 lanes at West Grand Boulevard around 4:30 p.m., said First Lt. Mike Shaw, a spokesman for the agency. A 38-year-old Detroit man driving...
DETROIT, MI

