Marie Osmond was told by a 'Donny & Marie' producer she was 'fat': 'You're an embarrassment to your family'

By JP Mangalindan
 4 days ago

Marie Osmond in Las Vegas, 2020.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

  • Marie Osmond recalls an incident in the 1970s in which a TV producer called her "fat."
  • "You're an embarrassment to your family," the TV producer also told her.
  • Osmond, who recently collaborated with Nutrisystem, has been open about her past weight struggles.

Marie Osmond recalled a traumatic moment in the 1970s when a TV producer called her "fat," an event that triggered body dysmorphia for the celebrated entertainer.

Osmond recently told Page Six that the producer took her aside while filming the variety show "Donny & Marie," which ran from 1976 to 1979.

"It was on that lot that I was taken out to the back by some head of the studio — and I'm like 5′ 5″ and about 103 pounds — and he basically said, 'You're an embarrassment to your family.'" Osmond said. "'You're fat.'"

To add insult to injury, the producer also told her "250 people were going to lose their jobs, because you can't keep food out of your fat face."

Because of that painful conversation, Osmond went on an extreme diet, to the point where she weighed just 92 pounds.

The entertainer eventually realized the damage she was doing to her body, however, when she had a big "AHA" moment.

"I was in the dressing room, bending over putting on my pantyhose, and there was a girl in there changing who was just an emaciated skeleton with skin on her," Osmond said. "And I just thought, 'Oh my gosh, that's so sick,' and I stood up and realized that girl was me."

Osmond has been transparent about her weight struggles, previously attributing those issues to being abused as a child.

"For me, I think part of my weight issue was I didn't want to be pretty," she told Dr. Oz in a 2018 interview , calling it a "defense."

Osmond, who lost 50 pounds several years ago and collaborated with Nutrisystem earlier this year on a program called Complete 55, said her previous weight prevented her from living her "best life."

"You have to have a healthy body to live your life," she said. "I kind of aspire to a higher rule, which is find where your flaws are and fix it. You know, be the best you can possibly be, not just be happy where you are you."

Jeff McDonald
3d ago

In 1979, I worked at the concert venue in Carowinds, Donnie and Marie played a show there...she was absolutely breathtakingly beautiful and the word fat was nowhere on my mind...she actually gave me a peck on the left side of my face...still remember it like it was yesterday...17 years old and instantly became a huge fan!!

My Fumble Opinion
3d ago

I tell ya what, not a lot of guys wouldn't admit, but miss Osmond is/was a tasty lady with all the class and desires one would need

Tracy in Aurora, TN
3d ago

Right, because it is so much better that Karen Carpenter killed herself with Bulimia. That Producer should have been removed. I never thought Marie had a "weight problem."

