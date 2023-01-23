ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

2 days after mass shooting leaves 11 dead in California, 2 students killed at a community center in Iowa

By Katherine Tangalakis-Lippert
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TvoBd_0kOmJAvU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XqRQm_0kOmJAvU00
A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. Police say two students were killed and a teacher was injured in a shooting at the Des Moines community outreach center on the edge of the city's downtown.

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

  • Two students were killed and a community center employee injured in a shooting in Des Moines, Iowa.
  • Police said the victims were targeted and 3 persons of interest have been detained for questioning.
  • The shooting comes just days after a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, left 11 dead.

Two students have been killed and a staff member remains in serious condition after being shot in what police have described as a "targeted" shooting at a Des Moines, Iowa, community center.

Local news outlet Des Moines Register reported the shooting occurred at the Starts Right Here outreach center, which provides services for at-risk youth.

Des Moines Police Department spokesperson Sergeant Paul Parizek told the outlet the victims had been targeted. Parizek told Des Moines Register three persons of interest had been detained for questioning in relation to the shooting after being stopped in a vehicle nearby, shortly after the shooting.

The Des Moines Police Department did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The Des Moines shooting comes just two days after a shooting in Monterey Park, California where a 72-year-old gunman is accused of killing 11 people and wounding nine more at a dance studio event celebrating the Lunar New Year. Police and the suspect's ex-wife said he had once been a regular at the studio .

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRG.com

Two students killed in shooting at Des Moines nonprofit

Governor Kim Reynolds signed “The Students First Act” into law after the state Senate passed it in a 31-18 vote early Tuesday morning. Details of contract between union workers and CNH released. Updated: 5 hours ago. We are learning new details about a contract deal between the United...
DES MOINES, IA
koamnewsnow.com

Seven killed in another mass shooting in California

Latest mass shooting comes less than 48 hours after 11 people killed at a Lunar New Year celebration near Los Angeles. Lab-grown meat could be coming soon to grocery stores, and more of today's top videos. Updated 9 hrs ago video. Lab-grown meat coming soon to U.S. supermarkets?. Updated 9...
LOS ANGELES, CA
98.1 KHAK

Two Students Dead After Shooting in Des Moines

**UPDATE** All further updates can be found here. Unfortunately, CBS News reports two of the victims have died at the hospital. Senator Chuck Grassley expressed his thoughts on Twitter. ORIGINAL STORY. It's the most frightening thing imaginable for anyone with a child or children in school, the news of a...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police identify victims in Des Moines youth outreach center shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the victims in thedeadly shooting at a youth outreach center. Police say 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr were killed. Both students are from Des Moines. Eighteen-year-old Preston Walls, of West Des Moines, is charged in connection with the...
DES MOINES, IA
CBS LA

Fundraiser being held for Monterey Park shooting victim

The community in Monterey Park is slowly trying to heal and move forward after a mass shooting happened Saturday night.The shooting happened at Star Dance Studio, where the gunman opened fire killing 11 and injuring 9. One woman who was at Star Dance Studio the night of the shooting lost a longtime dance partner, Yu (Andy) Kao.Yu (Andy) Kao, age 71, was sheltering underneath a table with Shally when he got shot.Now, she is trying to help bury her friend while she mourns the loss of her 15 year friendship.A fundraiser is being held at her donut shop on Thursday, January...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
iheart.com

Criminal Complaint Details the Des Moines Student Shooting Monday

The criminal complaint filed by police in the shooting at a non-profit Monday in Des Moines details the initial investigation and charges against 18-year-old suspect Preston Walls of West Des Moines. In the document investigators say Walls had a loaded 9mm Glock semiautomatic handgun when he entered the Starts Right...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

DMPD Identify Teens Killed In Shooting

(Des Moines, IA) — Des Moines Police are releasing the names of two teens who died after a shooting yesterday (Monday). Police say 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr, both of Des Moines died at the hospital. Will Keeps, who founded the non-profit organization where the shooting happened, is hospitalized in serious condition. He is expected to recover. Police say the shooting was gang-related.
DES MOINES, IA
sgvcitywatch.com

Man Awaiting Sentencing for 2019 Temple City Murder Kills Himself in Jail

LOS ANGELES - A man convicted of murdering his neighbor during a dispute in 2019 reportedly killed himself in jail while awaiting his sentence. Massimo Barbagallo, 49, died from multiple blunt force injuries January 10. His death was ruled suicide, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
TEMPLE CITY, CA
Key News Network

Bicyclist Fatally Struck By SUV in Pomona

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A bicyclist was fatally struck by an SUV Thursday evening in the city of Pomona. Pomona Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision involving a bicyclist down in lanes at East First and San Lorenzo Streets just before 7:30 p.m., Jan. 26.
POMONA, CA
Insider

Insider

752K+
Followers
40K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy