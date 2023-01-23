2 days after mass shooting leaves 11 dead in California, 2 students killed at a community center in Iowa

A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. Police say two students were killed and a teacher was injured in a shooting at the Des Moines community outreach center on the edge of the city's downtown. AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Two students were killed and a community center employee injured in a shooting in Des Moines, Iowa.

Police said the victims were targeted and 3 persons of interest have been detained for questioning.

The shooting comes just days after a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, left 11 dead.

Two students have been killed and a staff member remains in serious condition after being shot in what police have described as a "targeted" shooting at a Des Moines, Iowa, community center.

Local news outlet Des Moines Register reported the shooting occurred at the Starts Right Here outreach center, which provides services for at-risk youth.

Des Moines Police Department spokesperson Sergeant Paul Parizek told the outlet the victims had been targeted. Parizek told Des Moines Register three persons of interest had been detained for questioning in relation to the shooting after being stopped in a vehicle nearby, shortly after the shooting.

The Des Moines Police Department did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The Des Moines shooting comes just two days after a shooting in Monterey Park, California where a 72-year-old gunman is accused of killing 11 people and wounding nine more at a dance studio event celebrating the Lunar New Year. Police and the suspect's ex-wife said he had once been a regular at the studio .