New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
Zacks.com
3 Stocks to Keep an Eye on for Superb Earnings Acceleration
Incessant earnings growth captivates almost everyone in the investment world, right from the top brass to research analysts. This is because earnings are a measure of the money a company is making. Still, earnings acceleration works better when it comes to lifting the stock price. Studies have shown that most successful stocks have seen an acceleration in earnings before an uptick in the stock price.
OVV Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ovintiv Inc (TSX: OVV.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $66.35, changing hands as low as $64.78 per share. Ovintiv Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OVV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Elon Musk's net worth skyrockets nearly $11 billion in 2 days as the Tesla CEO defends his 'funding secured' tweet in trial
Elon Musk's wealth soared by nearly $11 billion since he took the stand on Friday in the "funding secured" trial. The Tesla CEO 's net worth rose $10.6 billion to $145.2 billion, marking the biggest two-day gain since November. Musk's gain in wealth comes as he defends his 2018 tweet...
OGE Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of OGE Energy Corp (Symbol: OGE) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $38.40, changing hands for $38.92/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
If You Bought Microsoft Stock Ahead Of The Conference Call, Jim Cramer Says You Are One Of The 'Dumbest People' He's 'Ever Seen'
Jim Cramer has long said to wait to hear from management on conference calls before buying names where guidance is held back. That advice could have saved Microsoft Corp MSFT investors a good chunk of change following Tuesday's quarterly results. What Happened: Microsoft reported fiscal second-quarter earnings after the close...
Ex-Div Reminder for Citigroup Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities
On 1/26/23, Citigroup Inc's 7.875% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities (Symbol: C.PRN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.6815, payable on 1/30/23. As a percentage of C.PRN's recent share price of $28.78, this dividend works out to approximately 2.37%, so look for shares of C.PRN to trade 2.37% lower — all else being equal — when C.PRN shares open for trading on 1/26/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.49%, which compares to an average yield of 6.07% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of C.PRN shares, versus C:
1 Excellent Growth Stock to Buy Near Its 52-Week Low
This year can't be much worse than 2022 for this healthcare specialist.
Why Fast-paced Mover Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
Momentum investors typically don't time the market or "buy low and sell high." In other words, they avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time. Who...
Is Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR (BMWYY) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR (BMWYY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.
Global Partners LP (GLP) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Global Partners LP (GLP)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 3.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $36.8 in the previous session. Global Partners LP has gained 4.8% since the start of the year compared to the 44.7% move for the Zacks Oils-Energy sector and the 27.3% return for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (TME) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors
After reaching an important support level, Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (TME) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. TME surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend. The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look...
'I Think You Should Take The Money And Run': Cramer On This Stock Up 52% Over Past Month
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Amicus Therapeutics Inc FOLD is an "ideal spec." When asked about QuantumScape Corporation QS, he said, "I think you should take the money and run." Inmode Ltd INMD is selling for "incredibly cheap," Cramer said, "Frankly, I don’t get it,...
How Much Upside is Left in 2seventy bio, Inc. (TSVT)? Wall Street Analysts Think 127.63%
Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (TSVT) have gained 48.7% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $12.74, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $29 indicates a potential upside of 127.6%.
Is Nexa Resources (NEXA) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Nexa Resources S.A. is one of 238...
United Rentals (URI) Q4 Earnings Lag, 2023 View Solid, Stock Up
United Rentals, Inc.’s URI shares gained 4.39% in the after-hours trading session on Jan 25, following fourth-quarter 2022 results. Its earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but increased on a year-over-year basis on the back of sustained demand in its end markets and the strength of its core rental business.
Chemical Stock Q4 Earnings Slated on Jan 26: DOW, EMN & OLN
A few prominent chemical companies are lined up to report their quarterly numbers tomorrow. Chemical companies are expected to have benefited from firm demand across several key end markets and strategic actions to mitigate input and other cost inflation in the fourth quarter. Demand for both commodity and specialty chemicals...
Top Risk Off Stocks That May Rally
The most oversold stocks in the consumer staples sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
Benzinga
Markets Turn More Bullish Ahead Of Earnings
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed improvement in overall market sentiment among US investors. US stocks closed higher ahead of a busy week of earnings. Markets are expecting the US Federal Reserve to increase rates by 25 basis points at its upcoming meeting. Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA...
Is Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Graphic Packaging (GPK) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
