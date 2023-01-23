ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
Zacks.com

3 Stocks to Keep an Eye on for Superb Earnings Acceleration

Incessant earnings growth captivates almost everyone in the investment world, right from the top brass to research analysts. This is because earnings are a measure of the money a company is making. Still, earnings acceleration works better when it comes to lifting the stock price. Studies have shown that most successful stocks have seen an acceleration in earnings before an uptick in the stock price.
NASDAQ

OVV Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ovintiv Inc (TSX: OVV.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $66.35, changing hands as low as $64.78 per share. Ovintiv Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OVV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ

OGE Crosses Above Average Analyst Target

In recent trading, shares of OGE Energy Corp (Symbol: OGE) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $38.40, changing hands for $38.92/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
NASDAQ

Ex-Div Reminder for Citigroup Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities

On 1/26/23, Citigroup Inc's 7.875% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities (Symbol: C.PRN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.6815, payable on 1/30/23. As a percentage of C.PRN's recent share price of $28.78, this dividend works out to approximately 2.37%, so look for shares of C.PRN to trade 2.37% lower — all else being equal — when C.PRN shares open for trading on 1/26/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.49%, which compares to an average yield of 6.07% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of C.PRN shares, versus C:
NASDAQ

Is Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR (BMWYY) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR (BMWYY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ

Global Partners LP (GLP) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Global Partners LP (GLP)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 3.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $36.8 in the previous session. Global Partners LP has gained 4.8% since the start of the year compared to the 44.7% move for the Zacks Oils-Energy sector and the 27.3% return for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry.
NASDAQ

How Much Upside is Left in 2seventy bio, Inc. (TSVT)? Wall Street Analysts Think 127.63%

Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (TSVT) have gained 48.7% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $12.74, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $29 indicates a potential upside of 127.6%.
NASDAQ

Is Nexa Resources (NEXA) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Nexa Resources S.A. is one of 238...
NASDAQ

United Rentals (URI) Q4 Earnings Lag, 2023 View Solid, Stock Up

United Rentals, Inc.’s URI shares gained 4.39% in the after-hours trading session on Jan 25, following fourth-quarter 2022 results. Its earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but increased on a year-over-year basis on the back of sustained demand in its end markets and the strength of its core rental business.
NASDAQ

Chemical Stock Q4 Earnings Slated on Jan 26: DOW, EMN & OLN

A few prominent chemical companies are lined up to report their quarterly numbers tomorrow. Chemical companies are expected to have benefited from firm demand across several key end markets and strategic actions to mitigate input and other cost inflation in the fourth quarter. Demand for both commodity and specialty chemicals...
Benzinga

Top Risk Off Stocks That May Rally

The most oversold stocks in the consumer staples sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
Benzinga

Markets Turn More Bullish Ahead Of Earnings

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed improvement in overall market sentiment among US investors. US stocks closed higher ahead of a busy week of earnings. Markets are expecting the US Federal Reserve to increase rates by 25 basis points at its upcoming meeting. Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA...
NASDAQ

Is Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Graphic Packaging (GPK) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

