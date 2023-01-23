ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
NASDAQ

CNS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cohen & Steers Inc (Symbol: CNS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.57, changing hands as low as $69.16 per share. Cohen & Steers Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ

OGE Crosses Above Average Analyst Target

In recent trading, shares of OGE Energy Corp (Symbol: OGE) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $38.40, changing hands for $38.92/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
NASDAQ

OVV Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ovintiv Inc (TSX: OVV.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $66.35, changing hands as low as $64.78 per share. Ovintiv Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OVV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Benzinga

Why Tesla Stock Is Down In Premarket Today Ahead Of Q4 Results

Tesla Inc. TSLA shares are sliding in premarket trading on Wednesday. What Happened: On Tuesday, the electric vehicle maker's stock was about 1.85% lower at one point during the day's session. But it made good the loss and closed up 0.10%, at $143.98. In premarket trading on Wednesday, the stock...
NASDAQ

Is Nexa Resources (NEXA) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Nexa Resources S.A. is one of 238...
NASDAQ

Is Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR (BMWYY) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR (BMWYY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ

Aflac (AFL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?

The market expects Aflac (AFL) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ

Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
NASDAQ

Chemical Stock Q4 Earnings Slated on Jan 26: DOW, EMN & OLN

A few prominent chemical companies are lined up to report their quarterly numbers tomorrow. Chemical companies are expected to have benefited from firm demand across several key end markets and strategic actions to mitigate input and other cost inflation in the fourth quarter. Demand for both commodity and specialty chemicals...
NASDAQ

Dow Movers: IBM, CVX

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.2%. Year to date, Chevron registers a 3.0% gain. And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is International Business Machines, trading down 3.7%....
NASDAQ

Recent Price Trend in Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY) is Your Friend, Here's Why

While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
Benzinga

Markets Turn More Bullish Ahead Of Earnings

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed improvement in overall market sentiment among US investors. US stocks closed higher ahead of a busy week of earnings. Markets are expecting the US Federal Reserve to increase rates by 25 basis points at its upcoming meeting. Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA...
Benzinga

Top Risk Off Stocks That May Rally

The most oversold stocks in the consumer staples sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
NASDAQ

Is Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Graphic Packaging (GPK) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ

DISH December 2025 Options Begin Trading

Investors in DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) saw new options become available today, for the December 2025 expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 1058 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the DISH options chain for the new December 2025 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.

