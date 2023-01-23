Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (TME) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors
After reaching an important support level, Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (TME) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. TME surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend. The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look...
NASDAQ
CNS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Thursday, shares of Cohen & Steers Inc (Symbol: CNS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.57, changing hands as low as $69.16 per share. Cohen & Steers Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Ex-Div Reminder for Citigroup Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities
On 1/26/23, Citigroup Inc's 7.875% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities (Symbol: C.PRN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.6815, payable on 1/30/23. As a percentage of C.PRN's recent share price of $28.78, this dividend works out to approximately 2.37%, so look for shares of C.PRN to trade 2.37% lower — all else being equal — when C.PRN shares open for trading on 1/26/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.49%, which compares to an average yield of 6.07% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of C.PRN shares, versus C:
Investopedia
Top Energy Stocks
Top-performing energy stocks this month include PDC Energy Inc., Coterra Energy Inc., and Texas Pacific Land Corp., which have risen as much as 101% in the past year amid volatility in global oil markets and the EU's plan to cut off supplies of refined fuel from Russia. Energy stocks as...
The S&P 500 is on the verge of flashing a closely watched 'golden cross' that suggests more upside ahead
The S&P 500 is on the verge of flashing a closely followed technical buy signal later this week. The "golden cross" occurs when the 50-day moving average moves above the 200-day moving average. The indicator suggests more upside could be in store for the S&P 500, which is up 15%...
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Above 8%
One of the best things about real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the diversity of property types, which allows investors to choose subindustries as well as the ability to choose an investment based on its dividend income or recent momentum. Some income investors buy REITs strictly for high-yielding dividends. Other...
3 Strong Buy Stocks With Major Upside Potential in 2023
Despite mass layoffs, the U.S. economy looks resilient enough to avoid a recession. Moreover, consumer sentiment remains pretty robust. Therefore, investors could consider buying quality stocks CVS Health (CVS), McKesson...
The bear market in stocks is 'on thin ice' as improving technicals challenge the narrative that a recession is near, Fundstrat says
The bear market in stocks is "on thin ice" as improving technicals threaten the narrative of an imminent recession, according to Fundstrat. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 are both on the verge of showing long-term trend breakouts. "It does look like an important structural positive which likely turns the...
NASDAQ
Recent Price Trend in Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY) is Your Friend, Here's Why
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
NASDAQ
How Much Upside is Left in 2seventy bio, Inc. (TSVT)? Wall Street Analysts Think 127.63%
Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (TSVT) have gained 48.7% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $12.74, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $29 indicates a potential upside of 127.6%.
NASDAQ
Global Partners LP (GLP) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Global Partners LP (GLP)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 3.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $36.8 in the previous session. Global Partners LP has gained 4.8% since the start of the year compared to the 44.7% move for the Zacks Oils-Energy sector and the 27.3% return for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry.
NASDAQ
OGE Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of OGE Energy Corp (Symbol: OGE) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $38.40, changing hands for $38.92/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
Chevron Is Returning More of Its Oil-Fueled Windfall to Shareholders. Time to Buy This Oil Stock?
The oil giant is boosting its dividend and share repurchase program.
NASDAQ
Why Fast-paced Mover Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
Momentum investors typically don't time the market or "buy low and sell high." In other words, they avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time. Who...
NASDAQ
OVV Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ovintiv Inc (TSX: OVV.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $66.35, changing hands as low as $64.78 per share. Ovintiv Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OVV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Is Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR (BMWYY) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR (BMWYY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
DISH December 2025 Options Begin Trading
Investors in DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) saw new options become available today, for the December 2025 expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 1058 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the DISH options chain for the new December 2025 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Canadian Market Up In Positive Territory; Technology Stocks Rise
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is up firmly in positive territory in late morning trade on Monday, led by gains in technology and healthcare sectors. Several stocks from real estate, energy, industrials and consumer discretionary sectors are also notably higher. Easing worries about interest rate hikes following recent data showing...
NASDAQ
Is Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Graphic Packaging (GPK) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
Comments / 0