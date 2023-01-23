Investors in DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) saw new options become available today, for the December 2025 expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 1058 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the DISH options chain for the new December 2025 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.

