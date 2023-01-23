Read full article on original website
Related
The bear market in stocks is 'on thin ice' as improving technicals challenge the narrative that a recession is near, Fundstrat says
The bear market in stocks is "on thin ice" as improving technicals threaten the narrative of an imminent recession, according to Fundstrat. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 are both on the verge of showing long-term trend breakouts. "It does look like an important structural positive which likely turns the...
NASDAQ
Why Fast-paced Mover Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
Momentum investors typically don't time the market or "buy low and sell high." In other words, they avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time. Who...
NASDAQ
CNS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Thursday, shares of Cohen & Steers Inc (Symbol: CNS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.57, changing hands as low as $69.16 per share. Cohen & Steers Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (TME) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors
After reaching an important support level, Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (TME) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. TME surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend. The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look...
NASDAQ
Ex-Div Reminder for Citigroup Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities
On 1/26/23, Citigroup Inc's 7.875% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities (Symbol: C.PRN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.6815, payable on 1/30/23. As a percentage of C.PRN's recent share price of $28.78, this dividend works out to approximately 2.37%, so look for shares of C.PRN to trade 2.37% lower — all else being equal — when C.PRN shares open for trading on 1/26/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.49%, which compares to an average yield of 6.07% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of C.PRN shares, versus C:
Benzinga
Markets Turn More Bullish Ahead Of Earnings
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed improvement in overall market sentiment among US investors. US stocks closed higher ahead of a busy week of earnings. Markets are expecting the US Federal Reserve to increase rates by 25 basis points at its upcoming meeting. Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA...
NASDAQ
OGE Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of OGE Energy Corp (Symbol: OGE) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $38.40, changing hands for $38.92/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
NASDAQ
OVV Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ovintiv Inc (TSX: OVV.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $66.35, changing hands as low as $64.78 per share. Ovintiv Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OVV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
How Much Upside is Left in 2seventy bio, Inc. (TSVT)? Wall Street Analysts Think 127.63%
Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (TSVT) have gained 48.7% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $12.74, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $29 indicates a potential upside of 127.6%.
NASDAQ
Recent Price Trend in Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY) is Your Friend, Here's Why
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
NASDAQ
Is Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Graphic Packaging (GPK) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
Is Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR (BMWYY) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR (BMWYY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
NASDAQ
Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $241.37, changing hands as low as $240.30 per share. Norfolk Southern Corp shares are currently trading off about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Dow Movers: IBM, CVX
In early trading on Thursday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.2%. Year to date, Chevron registers a 3.0% gain. And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is International Business Machines, trading down 3.7%....
NASDAQ
Canadian Market Up In Positive Territory; Technology Stocks Rise
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is up firmly in positive territory in late morning trade on Monday, led by gains in technology and healthcare sectors. Several stocks from real estate, energy, industrials and consumer discretionary sectors are also notably higher. Easing worries about interest rate hikes following recent data showing...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 25, 2023
Wall Street closed mixed on Tuesday as investors digested the latest batch of corporate earnings reports and gauged the state of the economy. The Dow ended in positive territory, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed lower. How Did The Benchmarks Perform?. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) rose 0.3%...
NASDAQ
Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Shares Cross 4% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Tuesday, shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.68), with the stock changing hands as low as $41.64 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 4% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
NASDAQ
West Bancorp (WTBA) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
West Bancorp (WTBA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -8.62%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Cash Dividend On The Way From Prospect Capital (PSEC)
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/26/23, Prospect Capital Corporation (Symbol: PSEC) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.06, payable on 2/16/23. As a percentage of PSEC's recent stock price of $7.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.79%, so look for shares of Prospect Capital Corporation to trade 0.79% lower — all else being equal — when PSEC shares open for trading on 1/26/23.
Comments / 0