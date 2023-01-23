Read full article on original website
Related
kezi.com
Intense police chase with shots fired at officers ends with standoff at rural home, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- An intense chase Thursday night with shots fired at police that ended in a standoff and gunfire at a rural home south of Eugene has one suspect in jail and another recovering in the hospital, Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, an officer stopped a truck...
KDRV
Police are tracking attempted murder suspect, found car
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Police are tracking tonight a possible location of attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster. Police dogs have tracked his scent, and police say they have recovered a suspect car. Police in southern Oregon are searching for the 36-year-old man accused of torturing a woman he held captive,...
kqennewsradio.com
ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT STILL AT LARGE, VEHICLE RECOVERED IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY
An attempted murder suspect is still at large, but his vehicle was located in Josephine County on Thursday. Grants Pass Police Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley said law enforcement officers followed a tip that led them to a remote area of Sunny Valley, 16 miles northwest of Grants Pass. Hattersley said Benjamin Foster’s Nissan Sentra was recovered, but he was able to elude capture. An Oregon State Police SWAT team and other law enforcement partners assisted GPPD in searching for the suspect. Hattersley said earlier said that Foster could be in Douglas County.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE A MAN FOR THEFT AND TRESPASS
Roseburg Police cited a man for third-degree theft and for first-degree criminal trespass, following an incident on Wednesday. An RPD report the 26-year old had allegedly stolen seven cases of bottled water from Safeway in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street and then attempted to deposit them at the nearby Bottle Drop location.
kpic
Police arrest North Bend man for assault
COOS BAY, Ore. — On Tuesday, the Coos County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call from a woman who reported she had been assaulted by her boyfriend, just north of North Bend. At 8:33 p.m. Deputy Adam Burgo responded to the call, when he arrived on scene...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR ALLEGED THEFT OF SCRAP METAL
Roseburg Police cited a man following the alleged theft of scrap metal on Thursday. An RPD report said at 4:00 p.m. officers responded to a business in the 1400 block of Dee Street after a call regarding the theft came in. The 40-year old suspect was contacted at his home. He was cited for third-degree theft and was released on the scene.
kezi.com
Speeding driver arrested, charged with DUII
EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman who had allegedly been going more than 100 miles per hour down Beltline Highway is facing a DUII charge after a Eugene Police Department officer caught up to her. According to the EPD, a traffic safety officer who was monitoring Beltline Highway near the Northwest...
kqennewsradio.com
16 YEAR-OLD LEADS DEPUTIES ON HIGH-SPEED CHASE
A 16-year old male led deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on a high- speed chase which started late Tuesday night. Information released Thursday from DCSO said at about 11:45 p.m. a sedan passed a deputy while traveling northbound at 88 miles per hour on Interstate 5 2 miles north of the Winchester interchange. A pursuit was initiated. The driver took the south Sutherlin exit, failing to stop at stop signs and driving into the oncoming lane.
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER CITED FOLLOWING OVERNIGHT TRAFFIC STOP
A driver was cited following an overnight traffic stop in Roseburg early Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 1:40 a.m. officers stopped a motorhome at the intersection of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard and Northwest Highland Street for traffic violations. Dispatch confirmed that the driving status of 41-year old Joshua McCreary of Roseburg was suspended at the misdemeanor level. McCreary was cited for driving while suspended, driving uninsured, having an expired registration sticker and for failure of a previous violator to file.
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT CITED FOR OFFENSIVE LITTERING WEDNESDAY
A transient was cited for an offensive littering incident on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 10:00 a.m. an officer contacted the 53-year old man at his camp in Charles Gardiner Park in the 2500 block of Northwest Renann Street. The camp was about 10 feet from the bank of Newton Creek. The suspect had rubbish scattered all around his camp site, up to the water’s edge, according to the report.
KCBY
Springfield woman arrested for DUII after going 110 mph on Beltline
EUGENE, Ore. — A woman was arrested for DUII after a Eugene Police officer measured her speed at 110 mph on Beltline Wednesday, the Eugene Police Department said in a news release. According to police, a member of the Eugene Police Traffic Safety Unit was monitoring Beltline near Northwest...
kqennewsradio.com
VEHICLE DAMAGED IN HIGHWAY CRASH TUESDAY
A vehicle was damaged in a highway crash, early Tuesday morning. An Oregon State Police report said just after 8:30 a.m. a male driver was westbound, about 2 and a half miles east of Elkton, when the vehicle drifted off the right shoulder and struck the embankment. Fatigue is the suspected cause of the wreck.
kqennewsradio.com
MINOR INJURIES WHEN BICYCLIST WAS HIT BY PICKUP IN SUTHERLIN WEDNESDAY
A bicyclist received minor injuries when he was hit by a pickup in Sutherlin on Wednesday. An SPD report said at about 5:20 p.m. the adult cyclist was riding in the wrong direction in the 1200 block of West Central Avenue when he was hit by the pickup, which was pulling into the roadway. The bicyclist declined medical attention, after apparently only sustaining a scrape on his knee.
kqennewsradio.com
EXTREMELY DANGEROUS ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT MAY BE IN DOUGLAS COUNTY
An attempted murder suspect for a crime in Grants Pass, may be in Douglas County. Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley of the Grants Pass Police Department told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that their investigation indicates that 36-year old Benjamin Foster of Wolf Creek may have headed north along the Interstate Five corridor, following an assault Tuesday night.
kqennewsradio.com
FATHER CITED FOR RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING ANOTHER PERSON
A father was cited for recklessly endangering another person, following an incident on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 8:30 a.m. officers were sent to contact Department of Human Services employees regarding a juvenile that ingested marijuana and tested positive for THC at a doctor’s appointment. The...
kqennewsradio.com
VICTIM IN CRITICAL CONDITION, ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT SOUGHT
The victim from a Tuesday night assault remains in critical condition, and Grants Pass Police are now offering a reward for information as they are trying to find 36-year old Benjamin Foster, the suspect in the case. Thursday evening, GPPD, with assistance from the Oregon State Police SWAT Team, the...
Cops hunt Oregon torture suspect jailed in Vegas kidnap case
SALEM, Ore. — (AP) — Police in southern Oregon were searching Thursday for a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive, less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada of keeping another woman in captivity for weeks before the victim managed to escape. Grants...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGEDLY STEALING BOTTLE OF LOTION
A Roseburg man was jailed by Roseburg Police Thursday night, for allegedly stealing a bottle of lotion. An RPD report said at 10:00 p.m. officers responded to a business in the 2100 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway after the 48-year old grabbed the product and allegedly lathered it all over his body, while he was still inside the store. The suspect did not have any money to pay for the lotion.
kqennewsradio.com
COTTAGE GROVE MAN JAILED FOR POSSESSION OF A STOLEN VEHICLE
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a Cottage Grove man for possession of a stolen vehicle on Wednesday night. A DCSO report said at 11:30 p.m. a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no plates, near the intersection of Hogan Road and Goodrich Highway in north Douglas County. The driver was identified as 31-year old Jacob Bogan. He was also charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. A Roseburg Police charge was added as well. Bail was set at $4,000.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR 6-COUNT WARRANT
Roseburg Police jailed a man Wednesday after it was determined that he had a 6-count warrant for his arrest. The RPD report said at 3:20 p.m. 29-year old Serek Garza was contacted in the 400 block of Northeast Winchester Street. His warrants were for 3 counts of first-degree sex abuse, 2 counts of second-degree unlawful sexual penetration, and 1 count of unlawful first- degree sexual penetration. Bail was set at $50,000.
Comments / 0