Kansas City, KS

Boston 25 News WFXT

USMNT falls flat in friendly vs. Serbia, but 3 possible future stars emerged

LOS ANGELES — Over the past month, the United States men’s soccer team has been in the news for mostly negative reasons. Drama surrounding the team revolving around Gregg Berhalter, Gio Reyna, his parents and the 2022 World Cup. Then there was the firing of general manager Brian McBride. But the USMNT was able to briefly push that to the side Wednesday as January camp kicked off with a 2-1 loss to Serbia at BMO Stadium.
CBS Sports

USMNT vs. Serbia prediction, odds, line, start time: Top soccer expert reveals picks, bets for Jan. 25, 2023

The United States Men's National Team squares off against Serbia in an international friendly on Wednesday at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. The Americans are coming off a World Cup in which they reached the knockout stage but lost to the Netherlands, 3-1, in the Round of 16. Wednesday's match will be the first for the USMNT in the cycle leading up to the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. USMNT assistant coach Anthony Hudson is serving as interim manager while U.S. Soccer mulls over the future of Gregg Berhalter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

USMNT vs. Serbia score: Brandon Vazquez scores in debut but Americans fall in first friendly since World Cup

Velijko Simic scored go-ahead goal to spark Serbia's 2-1 win in Los Angeles. Brandon Vazquez scoring a goal on his United States national team debut wasn't enough to defeat a thin Serbia squad in a 2-1 loss on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. Vazquez was among seven members of the starting XI to get their first cap for the national team and made it a memorable moment. Vazquez's former Atlanta United teammate Julian Gressel, who also made his national team debut, played in an excellent cross that Vazquez headed past Djordje Petrovic in the 28th minute after the Americans struggled out of the gate.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Earnie Stewart, Brian McBride leave U.S. Soccer as Gregg Berhalter scandal lingers

With the Gregg Berhalter scandal lurking as a backdrop, the United States Soccer Federation officially underwent some changes on Thursday. Sporting director Earnie Stewart left for PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands, while United States men’s national team general manager Brian McBride “decided to move on” after three years — a move communicated prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, according to a U.S. Soccer release. Stewart will stay on until Feb. 15. McBride’s tenure will end Jan. 31. The decisions were independent, the release stated, but ESPN and The Athletic, citing anonymous sources, reported Jan. 20 that the USMNT wouldn’t retain...
The Independent

Late Grant Wahl to get US Soccer's Colin Jose Media Award

The late Grant Wahl will be honored with this year's Colin Jose Media Award, given to journalists who made long-term contributions to soccer in the United States.Wahl died at age 49 on Dec. 10 after collapsing while covering the World Cup quarterfinal between Argentina and the Netherlands at Lusail, Qatar.Wahl will be honored at the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame induction at Frisco, Texas, on May 6, the hall said Wednesday. Landon Donovan, DaMarcus Beasley, Lauren Cheney Holiday, Kate Sobrero Markgraf, former U.S. women's coach Jill Ellis and Steve Zungul will be inducted into the hall.Wahl worked for...
FRISCO, TX
The Guardian

US Soccer loses sporting director Earnie Stewart as coaching search continues

US Soccer Federation sporting director Earnie Stewart is leaving to join PSV Eindhoven following the departure of American general manager Brian McBride, a management shakeup that leaves men’s coach Gregg Berhalter in uncertainty. Berhalter and McBride were hired by Stewart, and the coach’s contract expired on 31 December. Three...
Yardbarker

Watch: Barcelona given boost as Real Sociedad reduced to ten men

Barcelona are aiming for a double in the domestic cups, having already won the Spanish Super Cup this month. If Barca can defeat Real Sociedad in Wednesday’s quarterfinal, they will be one step closer to their second trophy of the season. Xavi Hernandez’s side have had the best of...
overtimeheroics.net

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Preview: Club Brugge vs Benfica

The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League took a hiatus in early November, shortly before the start of the World Cup and there has been a lull for more than two months now. The Champions League, inarguably Europe’s greatest competition returns to almost half a billion viewers and millions of screens in less than a month from now.

