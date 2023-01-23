Read full article on original website
Marcelo Bielsa 'had agreed to coach Mexico but was rejected by newly formed national team committee'
Marcelo Bielsa was set to become the next manager of the Mexican national football team, only for a newly formed committee of club team owners to decide against it.
USMNT falls flat in friendly vs. Serbia, but 3 possible future stars emerged
LOS ANGELES — Over the past month, the United States men’s soccer team has been in the news for mostly negative reasons. Drama surrounding the team revolving around Gregg Berhalter, Gio Reyna, his parents and the 2022 World Cup. Then there was the firing of general manager Brian McBride. But the USMNT was able to briefly push that to the side Wednesday as January camp kicked off with a 2-1 loss to Serbia at BMO Stadium.
Tennis-Soccer mom Azarenka ordered to take off PSG shirt at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Self-described "obnoxious soccer mom" Victoria Azarenka was ordered to take off her Paris St Germain shirt at the Australian Open on Thursday before bowing out of the Grand Slam with a straight sets defeat by Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals.
Meet the soccer stars who have slammed the A-League - after Dwight Yorke's 'pub team' spray
Dwight Yorke's savage 'pub team' assessment before quitting as head coach of A-League side Macarthur FC turned plenty of heads - but was Manchester United legend wrong?
Soccer-FIFA beats former Nigeria coach's U.S. appeal over match-fixing ban
NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Soccer's world governing body FIFA prevailed in a U.S. appeals court over a former Nigeria national team coach seeking to overturn his lifetime ban, later reduced to five years, for fixing matches.
CBS Sports
USMNT vs. Serbia prediction, odds, line, start time: Top soccer expert reveals picks, bets for Jan. 25, 2023
The United States Men's National Team squares off against Serbia in an international friendly on Wednesday at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. The Americans are coming off a World Cup in which they reached the knockout stage but lost to the Netherlands, 3-1, in the Round of 16. Wednesday's match will be the first for the USMNT in the cycle leading up to the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. USMNT assistant coach Anthony Hudson is serving as interim manager while U.S. Soccer mulls over the future of Gregg Berhalter.
CBS Sports
USMNT vs. Serbia score: Brandon Vazquez scores in debut but Americans fall in first friendly since World Cup
Velijko Simic scored go-ahead goal to spark Serbia's 2-1 win in Los Angeles. Brandon Vazquez scoring a goal on his United States national team debut wasn't enough to defeat a thin Serbia squad in a 2-1 loss on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. Vazquez was among seven members of the starting XI to get their first cap for the national team and made it a memorable moment. Vazquez's former Atlanta United teammate Julian Gressel, who also made his national team debut, played in an excellent cross that Vazquez headed past Djordje Petrovic in the 28th minute after the Americans struggled out of the gate.
Earnie Stewart, Brian McBride leave U.S. Soccer as Gregg Berhalter scandal lingers
With the Gregg Berhalter scandal lurking as a backdrop, the United States Soccer Federation officially underwent some changes on Thursday. Sporting director Earnie Stewart left for PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands, while United States men’s national team general manager Brian McBride “decided to move on” after three years — a move communicated prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, according to a U.S. Soccer release. Stewart will stay on until Feb. 15. McBride’s tenure will end Jan. 31. The decisions were independent, the release stated, but ESPN and The Athletic, citing anonymous sources, reported Jan. 20 that the USMNT wouldn’t retain...
Soccer-Southgate considered resigning as England manager before World Cup
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Gareth Southgate contemplated resigning as England manager following criticism ahead of last year's World Cup despite leading his team to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the Euro 2020 final.
Late Grant Wahl to get US Soccer's Colin Jose Media Award
The late Grant Wahl will be honored with this year's Colin Jose Media Award, given to journalists who made long-term contributions to soccer in the United States.Wahl died at age 49 on Dec. 10 after collapsing while covering the World Cup quarterfinal between Argentina and the Netherlands at Lusail, Qatar.Wahl will be honored at the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame induction at Frisco, Texas, on May 6, the hall said Wednesday. Landon Donovan, DaMarcus Beasley, Lauren Cheney Holiday, Kate Sobrero Markgraf, former U.S. women's coach Jill Ellis and Steve Zungul will be inducted into the hall.Wahl worked for...
Red Stars sign Brazilian M Julia Bianchi
The Chicago Red Stars signed Brazilian defensive midfielder Julia Bianchi to a two-year contract on Wednesday. Bianchi, 25, spent the
Union acquire M Joaquin Torres from CF Montreal
The Philadelphia Union acquired midfielder Joaquin Torres from CF Montreal in exchange for $500,000 in general allocation money on Thursday.
US Soccer loses sporting director Earnie Stewart as coaching search continues
US Soccer Federation sporting director Earnie Stewart is leaving to join PSV Eindhoven following the departure of American general manager Brian McBride, a management shakeup that leaves men’s coach Gregg Berhalter in uncertainty. Berhalter and McBride were hired by Stewart, and the coach’s contract expired on 31 December. Three...
SB Nation
Gabriel Slonina makes USMNT debut with wondersave; Andrey Santos stars for Brazil U20
Goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina was let down by some desperately poor defending in his senior international debut for the US Men’s National Team, who lost 2-1 last night to Serbia in a friendly. Both sides were fielding B-, if not C-teams in this non-FIFA-mandated national team break, with the US...
Soccer-Kimmich rescues Bayern with last-gasp equaliser against Cologne
MUNICH, Germany, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich thundered in a 90th minute equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw against Cologne on Tuesday, staying four points clear at the top.
CBS Sports
Gregg Berhalter's time as USMNT coach could be over, USSF president Cindy Parlow Cone calls for 'clean canvas'
U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone said that Gregg Berhalter remains a candidate for the current U.S. men's national team coaching vacancy, but hinted that the upcoming cycle should be viewed as a "clean canvas." It may be the biggest indication made by USSF that Berhalter may not return for the 2026 cycle.
Yardbarker
Watch: Barcelona given boost as Real Sociedad reduced to ten men
Barcelona are aiming for a double in the domestic cups, having already won the Spanish Super Cup this month. If Barca can defeat Real Sociedad in Wednesday’s quarterfinal, they will be one step closer to their second trophy of the season. Xavi Hernandez’s side have had the best of...
Soccer-Juventus eye Pogba, Vlahovic return to spark chase for European spot
Jan 26 (Reuters) - After the 15-point deduction that plunged them from third to 10th place, Juventus have recalibrated their Serie A goal to snatching a European slot, and the possible return of Paul Pogba and Dusan Vlahovic against Monza on Sunday should help.
Gareth Bale To Play In PGA Tour Golf Event Weeks After Retiring From Soccer
Bale will play in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California in February.
overtimeheroics.net
UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Preview: Club Brugge vs Benfica
The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League took a hiatus in early November, shortly before the start of the World Cup and there has been a lull for more than two months now. The Champions League, inarguably Europe’s greatest competition returns to almost half a billion viewers and millions of screens in less than a month from now.
