Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kwos.com
Jefferson City’s original Daisy Delight restaurant is for sale
Multiple generations have enjoyed dining and getting ice cream at Jefferson City’s popular Daisy Delight since it opened on East McCarty in 1955. While the business is still thriving, owner Jerry Bartel tells 939 the Eagle that Daisy Delight is for sale, due to his age. He emphasizes that it’s not closing.
lakeexpo.com
Concrete Truck Overturns On Roundabout In Lake Ozark
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A concrete truck overturned on the Highway 54 exit roundabout to Highway W, by Rick's C Store, Monday afternoon. According to the truck owner, the driver was coming from a job site and the top-heavy truck overturned as he tried to navigate through the roundabout. The owner added he was thankful no one was hurt. The truck was towed from the scene.
lakeexpo.com
Cathy Seib (October 25, 1946 - January 20, 2023)
Catherine (Cathy) Seib, 76 of Camdenton, Missouri passed away on January 20, 2023, in Buffalo, Missouri. Cathy was born in St. Louis, Missouri to Frank and Kay Barnes on October 25, 1946. She married Bill Seib, on January 21, 1972 in St. Louis, Missouri. They had two daughters, Charlotte Rene Dittman (Seib) of St. Louis, Missouri and Christina (Tina) Seib of Bradenton, Florida. They also have two grandchildren, Jacob Dittman and Alyssa Dittman of Camdenton, Missouri/residing in Kansas City. Cathy and Bill spent a lot of time with their daughter’s vacationing at the Lake of the Ozarks over the years as they loved everything about boating and being out on the water. They relocated from St. Louis, Missouri to the Ozarks in 1995 and enjoyed many years living the “Lake Life” and enjoying their daily outings on their boat together.
Photos: Ozarks hit with January snowstorm
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A snowstorm hit the Ozarks on January 24 that has resulted in several inches of snow for most of the viewing area. You can view the photos below in our slideshow. If you have any photos you would like to submit, email news@kolr10.com or reply to our Facebook post. We will then […]
This Small Missouri Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Missouri, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Show-Me State?
lakeexpo.com
Eleanor E. Depew (March 7, 1933 -January 23, 2023)
Eleanor E. Depew, age 89, of Osage Beach, Missouri, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at Lake Regional Health System, in Osage Beach, Missouri. Eleanor was born on March 7, 1933 in Athens, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of Alfred and Gertrude (Bates) Allen. On April 12, 1952, Eleanor...
10,000 chickens killed in Pleasant Hope fire
PLEASANT HOPE, Mo. – About 10,000 chickens were killed and the building that housed them was destroyed in a fire in the 2100 block of 552nd Road in Polk County today (Jan. 24, 2023). Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District Chief Greg Wood said the cause of the blaze was not yet known. Employees were in the […]
lakeexpo.com
37 Photos That Show The Osage Beach Outlet Mall Desperately Needs A Turnaround
Once an economic bright spot at Lake of the Ozarks, the Osage Beach outlet mall is now a shell of its former self, with a handful of retailers hanging on in hopes that the mall will be bought and redeveloped. A 2022 proposal to purchase and redevelop the mall fell...
lakeexpo.com
Nancy Ann (Walters) Williams (September 12, 1942 - January 23, 2023)
Nancy Ann (Walters) Williams, 80 of Eldon, Missouri passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 at her residence in Eldon, Missouri. She was born September 12, 1942 in Springfield, Illinois the daughter of the late Louis L. and Mildred (Pate) Walters. On October 3, 1959 in New City, Illinois she was united in marriage to Charles “Morris” Williams who survives of the home.
Minor injuries after SUV ends up on roof in Jefferson City
A man suffered minor injuries after he had a medical emergency and his SUV ended up on its roof Thursday. The post Minor injuries after SUV ends up on roof in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
Earth Wind & Fire Coming To The Ozarks Amphitheater
Earth, Wind & Fire, one of the best-selling bands of all time, is coming June 2 to the Ozarks Amphitheather. Earth, Wind & Fire, best known for their hit "September", span the genres of jazz, R&B and soul in their over 50 year history. Online venue pre-sales begin today and...
comomag.com
The Big Boom has arrived in COMO
Aging in place programs stave off higher-cost options. Not long after the start of the 21st century, social service executives, policymakers, and healthcare officials began routinely using the word “tsunami” to describe an impending influx of older Americans into their systems. That tsunami and a higher — if...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Friday, January 27th, 2023
(Farmington, MO) -- All five inmates who escaped from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington last week are all now back behind bars. Four of the prisoners were captured late last week in Ohio. The fifth inmate was arrested in Poplar Bluff. All five are facing numerous additional charges because of their escape.
krcgtv.com
GoFundMe created for the victim of Osage Beach shooting
A fundraiser was created to help pay for the cremation and funeral services for the victim in Friday night's shooting in Osage Beach. Micah Aman, 20, of Columbia was found in a grassy area near the Sunset Drive Apartments suffering from gunshot wounds. The description in the GoFundMe said, "Fundraising...
lakeexpo.com
Ernie Patires (July 22, 1938 - January 23, 2023)
Ernest “Ernie” George Patires, 84, was welcomed into the kingdom of Heaven Monday, January 23, 2023 after a long illness. He was surrounded by family who loved him dearly. Ernie was born July 22, 1938 in Kansas City, Mo. to George Anastasious and Mamie Mae Patires. His father was born in Zakynthos, Greece and immigrated to America working as a produce manager in Kansas City. He arrived at the Port of Baltimore on the steam ship Venetia in 1892 without a dime to his name.
lakeexpo.com
Stanley "Jim" James Morgan, Jr. (October 13, 1951 - January 21, 2023)
Obituary of Stanley “Jim” James Morgan, Jr. Stanley “Jim” James Morgan, Jr. 71 of Eugene, Missouri passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 at his home. He was born October 13, 1951 in Tuscumbia, Missouri the son of late Stanley J. Morgan, Sr. and Rosemary C. (Bax). On May 29, 1971 in Mary’s Home, Missouri he was united in marriage to Letha (Roark) Morgan who survives of the home.
lakeexpo.com
Debra Louise (Barrett) Cornelius (March 28, 1957 - January 22, 2023)
Debra Louise Cornelius, 65 of Eldon, Missouri passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at her residence in Eldon, Missouri. She was born March 28, 1957 in Shawnee Mission, Kansas the daughter of late LeRoy and Dorothy (Macoubrie) Barrett. On May 25, 1975 in Shawnee Mission, Kansas was united in marriage to Ronald Cornelius who preceded her in death.
lakeexpo.com
Albert F. Netzela, Jr. (October 5, 1942 - January 20, 2023)
Albert F. Netzela, Jr., age 80, of Linn Creek, Missouri, departed this life on Friday, January 20, 2023. Albert was born on October 5, 1942, in St. Louis, Missouri, the only son of Albert and Roseanna G. (Hulsey) Netzela. Albert is survived by his daughter, Dawn Shipman, her husband F....
kjluradio.com
Woman with ties to Camden & Pettis counties arrested with meth in Camdenton
A woman is arrested in Camdenton after officers from numerous agencies serve a search warrant for suspected drugs. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says the raid took place Wednesday afternoon at Palm Gardens apartments. During the search, officers uncovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia commonly used in the distribution and consumption of controlled substances.
kwos.com
UPDATE: Projected snow totals have increased for parts of mid-Missouri
The National Weather Service (NWS) says Columbia and Jefferson City are now expected to receive anywhere from two to five inches of snow starting Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Kevin Dietsch tells 939 the Eagle that the heaviest snowfall will be to our east and in...
Comments / 0