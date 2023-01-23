Catherine (Cathy) Seib, 76 of Camdenton, Missouri passed away on January 20, 2023, in Buffalo, Missouri. Cathy was born in St. Louis, Missouri to Frank and Kay Barnes on October 25, 1946. She married Bill Seib, on January 21, 1972 in St. Louis, Missouri. They had two daughters, Charlotte Rene Dittman (Seib) of St. Louis, Missouri and Christina (Tina) Seib of Bradenton, Florida. They also have two grandchildren, Jacob Dittman and Alyssa Dittman of Camdenton, Missouri/residing in Kansas City. Cathy and Bill spent a lot of time with their daughter’s vacationing at the Lake of the Ozarks over the years as they loved everything about boating and being out on the water. They relocated from St. Louis, Missouri to the Ozarks in 1995 and enjoyed many years living the “Lake Life” and enjoying their daily outings on their boat together.

CAMDENTON, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO