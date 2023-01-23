Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
Mississippi in the Grip of Lottery Fever – Mega Millions Jackpot Increases to $1.1 Billion for Friday January 13 DrawToby HazlewoodMississippi State
Beloved local restaurant celebrates grand opening of new location in MississippiKristen WaltersOcean Springs, MS
Related
wxxv25.com
Eight people detained in Louisiana as part of Gulfport investigation at Grace Temple Baptist Church
Gonzales Police have arrested eight people as part of the investigation into a victim being shot near Grace Temple Baptist Church on Thursday. Gulfport investigators headed to Gonzales to assist in the investigation there. The department said in a press release that it was contacted by Gulfport Police about 5...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Eight arrested in Gonzales in connection with crimes in Mississippi
Gonzales Police and Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies reportedly worked together to detain eight subjects in connection with crimes that occurred in both Vicksburg and the Gulfport area of Mississippi. A Gonzales Police Department spokesperson released a statement to Baton Rouge area media outlets reporting that officers were contacted by...
wxxv25.com
DEA searches Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming’s home, businesses
The Drug Enforcement Administration and local law enforcement agents were at the house of Biloxi City Councilman Robert Deming this morning. The DEA served several search warrants along the Gulf Coast including Deming’s residence and the locations of his businesses the Candy and Kratom Shop. The warrant was put into action in attempts to gather type of evidence that may support the multiple complaints that have been made on a product sold at the business.
wxxv25.com
Update on victims in Gulfport apartment fire
New details released on the condition of three of the victims in yesterday’s apartment fire. The mother and child who were in critical condition are showing signs of improvement. One point of clarification, we’ve been told it was the four-year-old child who was airlifted to New Orleans in critical condition, not the two-year-old as previously reported.
WLBT
Gonzales manhunt tied to Miss. officer shooting, home invasion; suspects identified
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A manhunt in Gonzales ended with multiple people taken into custody Thursday, Jan. 26, including two with warrants for crimes in Mississippi, according to investigators. A large police presence was seen around the Jack in the Box fast food restaurant on Airline Highway near Burnside Avenue....
wxxv25.com
Junior Auxiliary Prom Closet to offer donated gowns to community
Prom season is coming up, and the Junior Auxiliary of Biloxi-Ocean Springs is getting ready for its annual Prom Closet. The event offers girls a chance to shop through donated prom gowns and accessories, and purchase them at a discounted price. This year’s prom closet will offer a variety of...
wxxv25.com
Bishop Kihneman visits St. Patrick High School
Today, Bishop Kihneman of the Diocese of Biloxi paid a visit to St. Patrick High School. The bishop speaks at each of the Catholic schools in the Diocese of Biloxi annually and this is his sixth year. This year’s theme is ‘the love of Christ.’ His talk focused on how...
WLOX
Father upset with elementary school over handling of missing son
ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - A St. Martin father is speaking out against the Jackson County School District after his son went missing from school. Tyrone Johnson’s son is five years old and has non-verbal autism. He attends St. Martin North Elementary School. According to Johnson, on Jan. 6,...
wxxv25.com
Two die in overnight fire at William Bell Apartments in Gulfport
Two children are dead as a result of an overnight fire at William Bell Apartments in Gulfport. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed the deaths. He identified the children as 6-year-old Vashun Viverette, who died at Memorial Hospital at Gulfport. The cause of death was smoke inhalation. The other child was 4-day-old Kakashi Aubrey, who also died of smoke inhalation. He was taken to Singing River Gulfport and died about 5:30 a.m.
wxxv25.com
MGCCC President Dr. Mary Graham named one of the top CEOs by Mississippi Business Journal
The accolades keep coming for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College President Dr. Mary Graham. She was just selected by the Mississippi Business Journals as one of this year’s top CEOs. Dr. Graham was recognized with other honorees at a special breakfast in Jackson this morning. Top CEOs in the...
wxxv25.com
Pet of the Week: Dante is looking for a forever home
This week’s Pet of the Week is up for adoption at the Jackson County Animal Shelter. Maridee Mallette is in studio with Dante, this week’s Pet of the Week.
wxxv25.com
Gulfport PD searching for missing 16-year-old Olivia Buckley
The Gulfport Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Olivia Buckley, of Gulfport, MS. Buckley is described to Police Officers as a black female, 16 years old, she is 5’01”, 130 lbs., with black hair, and brown eyes. Buckley was last seen in the 3300 block of 39th Avenue, wearing a maroon Naruto hoodie, grey sweatpants, and a brown bandana.
wxxv25.com
Investigation continues in deadly fire at William Bell Apartment Complex in Gulfport
The Gulfport Fire Department is still investigating the early Wednesday morning fire at the William Bell apartment complex. Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley said the fire started in the kitchen. The flames first appeared on the stove-top before engulfing the second floor, leaving six-year-old Vashun Viverette and four-day-old Kakashi Aubrey dead and six others hurt.
wxxv25.com
Pascagoula mayor offers updates on growth, development at state of the city
Pascagoula mayor Dr. Jay Willis is delivered a state of the city address to during a luncheon with the Pascagoula Rotary Club at Grand Magnolia Ballroom. Willis updated the public on growth and development in the Flagship City, as well as provide an update on the city government’s agenda over the next year.
wxxv25.com
Biloxi High School changing to virtual classes Friday, January 27th, 2023
Biloxi High School is currently experiencing a water pressure problem and they are troubleshooting solutions. The school is changing Friday, January 27, 2023 to a day of virtual instruction for Biloxi High School students. This change does not impact any other campuses, including Biloxi Junior High School. All other campuses will have in-person classes on Friday.
wxxv25.com
Community gathers in Ocean Springs to donate blood
The City of Ocean Springs held a blood drive today at the city’s civic center to help replenish the blood supply. Throughout the season, several factors can disrupt the ability for the Red Cross to collect enough blood for patients across the country including several illnesses which can decrease the availability of healthy donors and winter weather, which often leads to canceling blood drives.
wxxv25.com
Wanted in connection with drive-by-shooting in Gulfport
On January 26, 2023, at approximately 6:35 a.m., the Gulfport Police Department responded to the 600 block of Layton Drive in reference to a Drive-by Shooting. Through the course of the investigation, Detectives were able to develop Darrien Nicole Clark as a suspect. It was discovered that Clark had gotten into a previous physical altercation and left to retrieve a firearm. Clark then returned to the victim’s location and discharged a firearm multiple times in their direction subsequently striking two residences and a vehicle.
wxxv25.com
Jackson County searching for man who allegedly shot stepfather during argument
Jackson County investigators are looking for a man who allegedly shot his stepfather on Thursday night. Sheriff John Ledbetter said 20-year-old Jordan Davis is wanted on a charge of attempted murder. Deputies arrived at a home on Comstock Avenue in St. Martin and found 32-year-old Derrick Darnell Banks with several...
wxxv25.com
Coastal Family Health Center holds ribbon cutting for new Biloxi location
A large health center has expanded along the Coast. There was not an open parking spot in sight for Coastal Family Health Center’s ribbon cutting in East Biloxi. Several members of the Coast community gathered to see the business open their doors to the public for the first time.
wxxv25.com
Harrison County School District using new trays to supplement disposable packaging
The Harrison County School District’s Child Nutrition Department is making lunch eco-friendly. Reusable lunch trays are now being used in all Harrison County School District cafeterias. The change will drastically cut back the usage of polystyrene disposable packaging. More than 30,000 units per day of polystyrene was being deposited...
Comments / 0